Mike Licosati leaves Association board

RANCHO SANTA FE — Rancho Santa Fe Association board member Mike Licosati resigned on Aug. 23. Licosati and his family are leaving the Ranch and relocating to Solana Beach.

Licosati became an Association board member in 2015 and was voted into a three-year term. Both he and current board President Fred Wasserman ran an uncontested race and filled the seats of outgoing directors Rochelle Putnam and Craig McAllister.

“We will miss the place we have called home and raised our three children over the past 15 years. We have made many lifelong friends. As our kids are now all teenagers, it was a natural time for transition,” Licosati said in a statement. He added, “The RSFA has improved, in some areas dramatically, since we moved here, especially all the new, hardworking and professional staff. I feel confident the momentum we started will continue.”

In addition to being an Association board member, Licosati also served in the position as co-chair of the Technology Committee. This committee has been championing RSF Connect, a fiber-optic network that will bring high-speed internet to the Covenant.

According to Christy Whalen, Association assistant manager, Licosati will move forward in that capacity.

“Mike remains on the Technology Committee as he intends to continue ownership of his home in the Covenant, where he will stay from time to time,” she said. “Mike has been very involved with the RSF Connect 1-Gigabit project, so we are fortunate to continue to benefit from his knowledge of and experience with this important community project.”

Whalen went on to say that the Association bylaws provide for the board of directors to fill Licosati’s vacancy.

“The term of the appointment will be effective through June 30, 2018,” she said.

Those interested in filling the seat have the option to pick up the necessary forms at the Association or download them.

“Forms and a resume must be returned to the Association by 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2017,” Whalen said. “Candidates for the position will be considered at the board meeting on Oct. 5, 2017.”

In a statement, Wasserman shared his appreciation for Licosati’s commitment.

“We would like to thank Mike for his contributions to the board and our community, including his many hours working on revising the governing documents and the RSF Connect high-speed internet project. We wish him and his family all the best,” Wasserman said.