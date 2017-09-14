Association announces town hall meeting

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Association wants Covenant residents to attend its RSF Connect Town Hall meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. RSF Connect is a fiber-optic network aimed at bringing high-speed 1-Gigabit-per-second internet service to the Covenant. Residents are asked to attend since the decision to bring high-speed internet to the area requires a community-wide vote.

Ballots for the community advisory vote will be mailed on Sept. 11 and are due back to the RSFA on Oct. 4. A tabulated count is scheduled for Oct. 5.

According to Association Assistant Manager Christy Whalen, RSF Connect meeting coverage will include the benefits of the fiber-optic network, project cost and financing, project timeline, costs and fees to Covenant residents and services offered.

Whalen also pointed out that this is a critical community project coming to a vote.

“We encourage all our members to attend this Town Hall Meeting,” she said. “It’s a great chance for members to hear details about the project. It will be an opportunity for questions, and there will be a presentation.”

Whalen wants people to know that the Association decided on a community advisory vote, meaning that it is not obligated to go to the community for the vote.

“However, the board has indicated that they will abide by the community sentiments,” Whalen said.

The estimated cost of RSF Connect is $13 to $14 million.

The RSF Golf Club is located at 5827 Via de la Cumbre in Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information about RSF Connect, visit RsfAssociation.org