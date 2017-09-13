Lick the Plate: Taste of San Marcos is back featuring a burgeoning restaurant scene

It was great timing that I was alerted to the upcoming Taste of San Marcos happening Sept. 23 as I just had a really nice dining experience at The Bellows and Decoy, both in San Marcos. There will be more than 20 other San Marcos restaurants participating plus breweries and a kid’s craft area that will feature unicorn sundaes, which seems like something I might want to get in on. Rick Rungaitis is the CEO of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce which puts on the event so I thought he would be the guy to get more information from on the event and the evolving culinary and craft beer scenes in the area. Here are some highlights from our conversation.

Lick the Plate:

Is this a first time event? How did it come together?

Rick Rungaitis:

It’s been a couple of years since the San Marcos Chamber has hosted the Taste of San Marcos. With the hiatus and the new location this event will have the feel and the look of a new event. One of the roles of the chamber is to offer community events for San Marcos residents and others who live in North County. We have hosted an annual Spring Street Fair in April and a Fall Street Fair coming up on Oct. 8. With the number of popular restaurants and craft breweries in San Marcos we felt there was a void by not hosting a Taste event.

LTP:

Tell me about North City, the event location.

RR:

North City is the newest development in San Marcos. This “urban oasis” will be creating a downtown area for San Marcos with a mixed-use area of apartments, single-family homes, commercial offices and some of trendiest restaurants in North County.

LTP:

Can you give me an overview of the San Marcos restaurant scene in general, how the old-school places coexist with the new and provide a nice mix?

RR:

There have been some newer restaurants such as URGE Gastropub, Decoy and The Bellows, which create a great compliment to the popular offerings of Old California Restaurant Row. It gives residents of San Marcos the opportunity for a wide variety of restaurant choices without having to leave town.

LTP:

What is the role of the chamber in the event?

RR:

The chamber is hosting The Taste of San Marcos with many great partners, sponsors and volunteers. North City has been generous in providing the space for the event and URGE Gastropub has stepped up to offer the perfect beer garden venue. Other sponsors include EDCO, Tri-City Medical Center and Newland Communities.

LTP:

How about activities for the kids?

RR:

Charity Wings, located in the middle of the Taste on North City Drive, will be having a crafts section for kids to make felt food and they will also be featuring unicorn sundaes. Other fun activities will be sprinkled throughout the event so folks are encouraged to bring kids or make it a date night!

LTP :

Your restaurant list is extensive, who do you have participating this year?

RR:

It is a very extensive list this year, so I’ll get right to it. Our restaurant participants include: Ara Lebanese Grill, Cay Bistro, Chronic Tacos, Cocina Del Charro, Curry Craft, Decoy Dockside, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Everbowl, Halcyon Craft Bar & Coffee House, It’s Tabu Sushi Bar & Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Landon’s Gourmet Kitchen, Nekter Juice Bar, Old California Coffee House and Eatery, Panda Express, Pick Up Stix, Pizza Nova, Rossi’s Pizza, San Marcos Brewery & Grill, Slater’s 50/50, Stella Public House and URGE Gastropub & Common House.

LTP:

You also have some notable area breweries sampling their craft. Who can we expect to have their pouring samples?

RR:

Yes, San Marcos is home to some great craft breweries and we have a few of them participating. The Hop Concept, Lost Abbey, Mason Ale Works, Newtopia Cyder, Rip Current Brewing, Stumblefoot Brewing Co. and Port Brewing will all be on hand.

LTP:

How do folks get tickets?

RR:

Advance tickets can be purchased at www.sanmarcoschamber.com or call (760) 744-1270. Advance tickets are $20 for just food tasting or $25 day of event and $30 for food plus unlimited craft beer samples in advance and $35 day of event. For more information on the event location go to www.northcity.com.

