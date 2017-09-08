Chapman 16 for 21 in Aztecs’ season opening victory

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad High School graduate and current San Diego State University football quarterback Christian Chapman completed 16 of his 21 pass attempts Sept. 2 as the Aztecs opened their 2017 season with a 38-17 home victory over the University of California, Davis.

Chapman’s completed passes were for a total of 220 yards. Two of those passes were for touchdowns, and his only interception was when he threw the ball into the end zone with no time remaining in the first half. “I thought Christian threw the ball well,” said San Diego State head coach Rocky Long. “I thought he put it close to on the money every time.”

Chapman completed passes to eight different receivers. “Everybody he was throwing to got their completions,” said San Diego State wide receiver Quest Truxton. “He spread the ball around pretty well.”

Truxton and Oceanside High School graduate Mikah Holder, both of whom are seniors, are the Aztecs’ two starting wide receivers. Holder caught three passes for 19 yards.

With 1:50 elapsed in the second period Chapman completed a 26-yard drive of three plays with a seven-yard touchdown throw to sophomore tight end Kahale Warring, and after John Baron II kicked the extra point the Aztecs had a 17-3 lead. Senior tight end Darryl Richardson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass 4:39 into the third period to complete an eight-play drive of 67 yards with Baron’s kick creating a 31-3 score.

San Diego State’s other three touchdowns were scored on running plays. The one which gave the Aztecs a 38-3 lead completed a 99-yard drive, and one of the other rushing touchdowns capped an 89-yard drive. The Aztecs had a total of 276 rushing yards although sacks count as part of a quarterback’s rushing yardage and Chapman was sacked twice for a net loss of 15 yards.

Carlsbad High School graduate Troy Cassidy, who is currently a college sophomore, had his first college start against Davis. The outside linebacker had three tackles, including two solo stops.