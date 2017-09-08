Car kills bicyclist in bike lane

OCEANSIDE — Paul Cornish, 70, of Wildomar, was struck and killed by a car Aug. 31 while bicycling west on state Route 76 within the marked bike lane.

The collision occurred east of Melrose Drive around 11 a.m. Police officers responded and found the victim lying in the roadway. Life-saving measures were immediately administered.

Cornish was transported to Palomar Hospital with serious injuries and later declared deceased.

According to police, Felix Ruizbazan of Oceanside veered into the bike lane driving a stolen 2001 Honda Accord. Ruizbazan remained at the scene and was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and driving on a suspended license.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Ruizbazan remains in custody with no bail until arraignment.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the collision while police aided the victim and investigated the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431 or Sgt. Rick Davis at (760) 435-4906.