Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe plans ahead

The Community Concerts 18th season is almost upon us but we are also in the planning stages of the 19th season. Seven board members, plus their spouses, attended the Showcase of Talent in Nashville, Tennessee, just a few weeks ago, presented by our agency Live On Stage. And, yes, all their travel, room, etc., was on their own nickel. We are excited that our options for 2018-19 season promise another successful selection of musical talent, just as our patrons have come to expect.

CCRSF is a nonprofit 501(c)3 and we have several loyal and generous donors who enable us to “give back” in addition to presenting our concerts. In keeping with our mission to provide musical entertainment and education, our primary way to “give back” is with our Outreach programs, in which our concert artists will travel to one of our nearby schools for a mini-concert plus a Q&A.

Most of our concert artists are willing to do this, all fees paid by CCRSF, of course. Needless to say, it is gratifying to see the wonderful responses we experience from the students. Perhaps the artist even talks about the experience at the concert later that evening.

The Outreach sometimes even keeps giving. Susan Egan (Belle, “Beauty & the Beast”) performed at Canyon Crest and almost three years later returned as program director for their foundation fundraiser of the year.

She did the choreography, rehearsed and also performed with the students, and even invited the student filmmakers into her home teaching them about lighting indoors and out. This year the schools fortunate to enjoy our Outreaches are: RSF’s R Roger Rowe School, Canyon Crest and the MiraCosta College Music Department.

The Village Church, our venue, has also received charitable donations to its sound system, Youth Lounge (our green room) and Fellowship Hall renovations, all of which benefit Community Concerts. CCRSF has also awarded our second modest scholarship, named in honor of CCRSF founder Holly Wilson, to a music major, the latest being a local student with exceptional talent and skills who quite likely will bring her talents right back to RSF and North County.

Our concert evenings begin with a pre-concert social hour in our beautifully decorated Fellowship Hall, with catered light supper selections from Whole Foods and wine, sponsored by Northern Trust. We would not be able to afford these extras that make our concerts so special were it not for our generous donors. Our biggest donor, of course, is Northern Trust, which has sponsored the wine since our very earliest days in the Garden Club. We consider Northern Trust as virtually our partner in the fun evenings of the Community Concerts.

The CCRSF Concerts are eclectic in genre, the talent is excellent so even if it isn’t your favorite genre, chances are you will love the concert.

Gail Kendall is president of CCRSF.