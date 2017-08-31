KAABOO works to lessen traffic and parking problems

DEL MAR — Organizers of KAABOO, a three-day entertainment and arts festival, have unveiled a plan to offset the venue’s impacts on traffic and parking.

The festival kicks off Sept. 15 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and includes Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Pink, among others.

The current ride-hailing system has been redesigned and is confined to one area near the Solana Gate entrance off Via de la Valle in the northwest portion of the fairgrounds.

Uber and Lyft will only be allowed to drop off and pick up patrons inside the venue and not on city streets or in nearby neighborhoods.

A staging area will provide seating, food for sale and restrooms for attendees while they await notification concerning pick up.

Onsite parking is available but limited. KAABOO officials recommend purchasing passes in advance. Registration is now open for a direct coach bus to KAABOO that will drop attendees off in front of the event entrance.

Traffic management plans also include shuttles to and from the Solana Beach train station and local hotels.

There will also be two bike valets. Cyclists must bring their own locks. Bike parking will be available in the ride-hailing zone and adjacent to the main parking lot entrance on Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

Eventgoers are also encouraged to use public transportation, such as the Coaster.

KAABOO is a “uniquely curated adult escape sound voyage” offering music, comedy, cuisine, craft libations, contemporary art and personal indulgences.

This year’s musical lineup also includes Muse, Weezer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction, Alanis Morissette, Jackson Browne, Kesha, The Wallflowers, Smash Mouth and more.

Also scheduled are DJ Diesel, better known as NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, and comedians Demetri Martin, Sebastian Maniscalco, Norm Macdonald and Arsenio Hall.

Visit www.kaaboodelmar.com for tickets, parking passes and other information. Discounted passes are available to Del Mar and Solana Beach residents by calling (855) 798-5995.