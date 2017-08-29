Lane closures Aug. 30-31 on San Marcos Boulevard

Motorists should be prepared to avoid using eastbound San Marcos Boulevard on Wednesday night, as The Vallecitos Water District is scheduled to begin replacement of a service line along the street.

Lane closures have been scheduled along the street from Las Posas Road to Via Vera Cruz from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday to accommodate the installation of the new service line, which will help ensure water reliability to the area, Vallecitos officials said in a news release.

The district warns that businesses and residents may experience increased truck and equipment traffic, minor traffic delays, lane closures, and noise during the work.

For more information on the project, visit www.vwd.org