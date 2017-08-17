Oceanside libraries to extend hours starting in September

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Public Library will be open longer beginning in September. Additional hours have been added in response to patrons’ requests.

“During our recent needs assessment survey many of the comments we received made reference to our need to be open later,” Sherri Cosby, library director, said. “Expanding our hours gives our customers more opportunities to visit the library.”

Extended hours at the Civic Center Library and Mission Branch Library will tack on an hour of service Monday through Thursday. Both libraries will be open until 8 p.m. four days a week.

Councilman Jerry Kern said September is the perfect time for longer hours to begin.

“A lot of children don’t have access to the internet, the library is the only place they get that, it’s very beneficial to the student population,” Kern said.

Kern added later hours also makes it more convenient for anyone who wants to do research or use library services.

Additional hours also allow library programs that begin at 6 a.m. to be offered at 7 p.m. when more people are off work and able to attend.

“Each month the library serves thousands of our local families with the many programs and activities available,” Max Disposti, library board of trustees president, said. “With the expanded hours we aim to reach out even further in the community. The additional hours will provide the community more opportunities to visit the library, and greater access to library services.”

There is no increase to the current library budget to provide the extra hours.

“With the restoration of staff during fiscal year 2015-2016, and restructuring the way we staff the customer service desks, we were able to develop a staff plan that accommodates this hours increase,” Cosby said.

Last year Civic Center Library had more than 200,000 visitors, with its peak hour at noon.

Mission Branch Library exceeded that attendance number with more than 214,000 visitors, with its peak hours after school dismissal.

Extended library hours begin Sept. 5.

Civic Center Library

330 North Coast Highway

New hours

Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Branch Library

3861-B Mission Avenue

New hours

Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday

1 to 5 p.m.