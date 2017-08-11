Supervisors approve relocation of Lomas Santa Fe Drive equestrian crossing

RANCHO SANTA FE — The mid-block equestrian trail crossing on Lomas Santa Fe Drive will be relocated to the intersection of Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Sun Valley Road.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Aug. 2 to approve the relocation of equestrian crossing, which is currently near La Floresta. A marked crosswalk and push-button beacons will be installed at the intersection.

The existing trail crossing is located near a bend, and motorist sight distance is limited. “In recent years the volume and speed of the cars has increased and it is no longer safe to cross,” said Sun Valley Road resident Christina Flynn.

Flynn told the supervisors that one rider was hit by a car, resulting in the death of the horse and the hospitalization of the rider. During the 62-month period from Jan. 1, 2012, through Feb. 28, 2017, no collisions were reported at the intersection.

Flynn worked with staff from the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation, who made a recommendation to the county’s Department of Public Works to relocate the trail crossing. The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee recommended relocation of the trail crossing at the June 9 TAC meeting.

“It’s a trail. I like that they’re relocating it to a standard intersection,” said Kenton Jones, Traffic Advisory Committee secretary.

The Department of Parks and Recreation also proposed an all-way stop control at the intersection of Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Sun Valley Road, although the Traffic Advisory Committee determined that traffic volumes did not warrant an all-way stop. According to a March 2017 traffic survey, the average daily traffic volume at the intersection was 5,310 eastbound vehicles on Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 4,890 westbound vehicles on Lomas Santa Fe Drive and 970 northbound vehicles on Sun Valley Road.

Sun Valley Road has a 50 mph speed limit but has a stop control where it ends at Lomas Santa Fe Drive. The speed limit on Lomas Santa Fe Drive is also 50 mph.