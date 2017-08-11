Disabled veteran charged with felony animal abuse

OCEANSIDE — It happened more than once. David Herbert, 36, allegedly abused his neighbor’s dogs, and then abused the dogs of the next residents to move into the address.

Oceanside police became aware of the animal abuse in April. Two huskies were assaulted inside the security of their home on the 3900 block of Carino Way. The family immediately moved.

A month later the new residents who moved in reported their two dogs missing.

One dog was recovered by a neighbor, the second, a female Labrador, never returned home.

An extensive police investigation determined Herbert took the missing pet.

A search of Herbert’s home was conducted in June. Police said “items of evidentiary value” were found in his home, taken as evidence, and led to the conclusion the missing Labrador was subject to a violent assault. The dog was never found.

Over a six-month period, Oceanside police and the San Diego Humane Society investigated six criminal cases that took place at the house neighboring Herbert.

Herbert was arrested on Aug. 9. His home was searched for additional evidence.

Herbert is a disabled veteran who served six years in the Navy and was honorably discharged.

He faces felony charges and a possible 16-year prison sentence. He is charged with five counts of animal abuse, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, residential burglary, four counts of vandalism and two counts of theft.