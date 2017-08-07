Who’s News 8/4/17

SULLIVAN SOLAR Panasonic Eco Solutions of North America has selected Southern California-based Sullivan Solar Power as an Authorized Solar Installer certified to offer their exclusive HIT photovoltaic module. The module, more commonly known as a solar panel, has a 25-year enhanced workmanship and labor warranty with Sullivan Solar Power, covering solar module power output.

SCHOOL PARTNERS WITH OCEANSIDE Children’s Paradise Preschool and Infant Centers was named the Education Partner of the Year by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce on July 12. The award recognizes businesses for their contribution in stimulating economic prosperity and fostering a vibrant community. Children’s Paradise opened its fifth center in Oceanside, last year at 2017-A Mission Ave., an area in need of economic revitalization. Children’s Paradise hosts free learning events for families and has a summer camp and afterschool program for kindergarten through fifth-graders.

NEW TITLE FOR DIECKMEYER Diane Dieckmeyer will be the new vice president of instruction at MiraCosta College, effective July 1. She will oversee all MiraCosta’s academic programs, including curriculum, career education and training and student success effort.

NEW HEADQUARTERS Novasyte, outsourcing commercial services experts in the med-tech space, has relocated its headquarters to 5999 Avenida Encinas, Suite 100, Carlsbad, with a new, open-concept office. To learn more about Novasyte, visit Novasyte.com.

STUDENT EYE EXAMS Encinitas Optometrist Dr. Jeff Anshel at E Street Eyes, 128 West E St., Encinitas, has announced that he will be offering free back-to-school vision examinations to any new patients between the ages of 5 to 12, between now and Sept. 1. To make an appointment for this examination, call E Street Eyes at (760) 931-1390.

EMERICK JOINS GREENHAUS Greenhaus Marketing Agency has added Carlsbad resident Pat Emerick as creative strategist, working as a creative lead, writer and strategy developer for new clients. His experience includes brands like Callaway Golf, TaylorMade Golf, Visit California, La Costa Resort & Spa and TopFlite Golf. Learn more at www.greenhaus.com.

KUDOS FOR MIRACOSTA MiraCosta College’s Life Sciences, Biology, Biotechnology and Nursing programs were honored by the California Community Colleges system for emphasizing a close collaboration with industry. MiraCosta secured the Strong Workforce Stars award, a new, annual commendation for career education programs.

BREAD & BARLEY OPENS Downtown Encinitas announced the newest restaurant to join the Coast Highway family — Bread and Barley at 542 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Come enjoy an affordable menu for the foodies and a drink menu for craft-beer, wine and cocktail enthusiasts. For more information, call (760) 487-5591.

