Shelter Host PAWmicon

Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, held its annual PAWmicon Convention July 17 at Hazard Center. The frivolity doubled in size bringing in more than 300 attendees with pooches in costumes. More than 32 canine contestants turned out for the PAWSplay contest. Top prizes went to “Honey Bear and Lola” as Batman and Robin in third place, “Zoey” and her owner Guy as Slimer and the Marshmallow Man in second place, and winner, rescue Yorkie “Bailey” as Hairy Paw-ter arriving on his Dogwarts Express float. Courtesy photos