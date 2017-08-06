Fire leads to drug bust

CARLSBAD — After responding to a fire July 26 in the 2000 block of Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad police officers and firefighters noticed items commonly used to extract concentrated cannabis through the use of flammable solvents near the source of the fire.

The product achieved through this type of solvent extraction process is often referred to as butane honey oil. Detectives assumed the investigation and found finished concentrated cannabis, more than 50 marijuana plants, psilocybin mushrooms, a short-barreled shotgun and additional items used in the production of concentrated cannabis through solvent extraction.

When police and fire personnel arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by the residents. The residents of the home were identified as 56-year-old Peter McDonald and 51-year-old David Silva. After conducting interviews and collecting numerous pieces of evidence, detectives arrested both subjects for various charges.

McDonald was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for Health and Safety Code 11379.6(a), Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Health and Safety Code 11378(a), Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, and Penal Code 452(c), Causing a Structure Fire.

Silva was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for Health and Safety Code 11379.6(a), Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, and Penal Code 33210, Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun.