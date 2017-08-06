Calendar: August 4 – August 10, 2017

AUG. 4

SUMMER READING PARTIES Oceanside Public Library will host Summer Reading Finales, at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave., with S.T.E.A.M. Works Puppet Musical and Noteworthy Puppets, and at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, with the Buster Balloon Show. For more information call (760) 435-5600, or visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

AUG. 5

REGATTA IN OCEANSIDE The Oceanside Yacht Club is hosting the 15th annual Charity Regatta to benefit The Elizabeth Hospice Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at OYC, 1950 Harbor Drive North, Oceanside. To register for the race or learn more about the weekend activities visit oceansideyc.net or contact the regatta chair, Terri Manok, at (760) 207-9489 or email tmanok@sbcglobal.net.

BOOKS, BOOKS BOOKS! The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library will hold a one-day $3-per-bag book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff. Fill a paper grocery bag with books from select tables, individual books for only 25 cents each. For more information, visit friendscardifflibrary.org, or call (760) 635-1000. All proceeds go to support the library and its programs.

JAPANFEST The annual Japan Fest will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Ave., Encinitas. There will be a Kendama toy demonstration, origami, a food truck, La Jolla Taiko (Japanese drumming) and Miyuki Geta dance. For more information, call (760) 753-7376.

SOLANA BEACH CAMP OUT Get registered now at cityofsolanabeach.org, clicking on the Family Camp Out, for the Solana Beach’s annual Family Camp Out event from 5 p.m. Aug. 5 to 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at La Colonia Park. Cost is $25 per family (only one person per family needs to register). For more information, call (858) 720-2453.

CATHOLIC FRIENDS The Catholic Widows and Widowers of North County support group, for those who desire to foster friendships through various social activities, will walk Calavera Lake trail and lunch at Teri Cafe, Oceanside Aug. 5 and meet for happy hour and dinner at the Olive Garden Restaurant, Carlsbad Aug. 9. Reservations are necessary at (858) 674-4324.

AUG. 6

FREE MEALS FOR STUDENTS San Dieguito Union High School District will provide free and reduced-price meals for students. Under Provision II, La Costa Canyon and Torrey Pines high schools will offer breakfast at no charge to all students before school daily. For applications and guidelines on lunch, call (760) 753-6241, ext. 3426, visit paypams.com/onlineapp or visit the nutrition office at 675 Balour, Encinitas.

AUG. 7

FIGHTING FOOD ADDICTION If you are a person who has struggled for years to eat healthy foods and maintain a healthy weight, Food Addicts Anonymous may be the place for you. ​They meet ​Monday​s​ 10:30 a.m.​ ​at Pilgrim Church, ​2020 Chestnut Ave., ​Carlsbad. ​Call Mary Rae at (​6​​19) 813-​​ 4383.

AUG. 8

TASTE OF ENCINITAS The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association 29th annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. This year’s event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 along South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Tickets are $45 for tastes, wine and craft beer and live music. Tickets can be purchased online at visitencinitas.org and at the Encinitas 101 office, 818 S. Coast Highway 101.

AUG. 9

STUDENT STEM SHOWCASE Students in Cal State San Marcos’ Summer Scholars Program, hosted by CSUSM’s College of Science and Mathematics, will present a free Summer Scholars Showcase from 9 a.m.to noon Aug. 9 in the campus’ University Student Union Ballroom on campus, Cal State San Marcos. Free parking in the parking structure.

FRESH FROM ENCINITAS Go home with the goods from the Encinitas Farmers Market

open 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at 600 S. Vulcan Ave., corner of E Street and Vulcan Avenue. Get fresh produce and prepared food, while contributing to your local economy. A dollar spent at our Farmers Market has about twice the impact on our local economy compared with spending a dollar on at a supermarket.

ADOPT A PET The San Diego Humane Society will host a Mobile Adoption event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at The Island in Carlsbad at 5814 Van Allen Way #200, Carlsbad.

AUG. 10

ECO-MINDED POP-UP The Changing Tides Foundation Pop-Up Shop has taken over the T.F.R. Gallery, 1026 N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas through Aug. 23, bringing eco-minded and socially conscious brands under one roof. Join the Cocora Velo premiere Aug. 10 with support from Nomadix, Revolution Bike Shop and High Brew Coffee. New events are being added to the calendar, so be sure to check out the CTF page on Facebook for the latest updates.

FLICKS AT THE FOUNTAIN Carlsbad Flicks at the Fountain presents “The LEGO Batman Movie” at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 10 at the fountain on the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue in Carlsbad. Bring low-backed chairs and blankets and have dinner al fresco.

GIVE FEEDBACK ON MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES Community Forums are being held by the county of San Diego’s Behavioral Health Services, for feedback on the value and impact of mental health and/or substance use disorder treatment and services in your community, from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at the North County Life Line Center, Sage Room, 200 Michigan Ave., Vista. Other forums will be held in San Diego. For more information, visit SDLetsTalkBHS.org.

KITTENS AT HWAC It’s kitten season at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Come meet some cuties. Kittens do better when adopted in pairs, whether with another rambunctious kitten or with a mellow adult cat, so HWAC, at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe, will take 50 percent off the fee for a second cat or kitten. Kennels are open daily Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.; Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call (858) 756-4117, option #1 or visit animalcenter.org.

BUSINESS DAY FOR GIRLS Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista to hold a “Dream It, Be It” workshop for girls from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Boys & Girls Club at 410 W. California Ave., Vista. The workshop will focus on “Exploring Careers.” Volunteers contact Ellen Clark of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista at ellen@bgcvista.com or Assly Sayyar at assly@vistalawyer.net. For more information, visit soroptimistvista.org.

MARK THE CALENDAR

LEARN ABOUT CROWDVESTING Jerri Nachman and CrowdVesting Media of Encinitas hosts a series of seven Crowdfunding workshops beginning at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 17 at Lazy Acres Encinitas. The progressive workshop series has national experts to assist entrepreneurs how to organize, brand and launch a successful crowdfunding campaign. Each workshop is $10. Four out of every 20 seats are free for veterans. To sign up, contact her at Jerri@CrowdVestingMedia.com or https://crowdfunding-part-3.eventbrite.com.

RIDE INTO HISTORY Tickets can be purchased now for the Encinitas Preservation Association historical bus tour 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 from the 1883 School House at F Street and 4th Street. Tickets are $65 each at eventbrite.com.