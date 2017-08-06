Art Calendar: August 4 – August 10, 2017

AUG. 4

‘SUMMER NIGHTS’ Oceanside First Friday Art Walk will be celebrating its next monthly event from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4, with a “Summer Nights” theme featuring local artists, musicians and dancing in downtown Oceanside.

ROCKIN’ THE RACETRACK The Friday Concert at the Del Mar Racetrack on Aug. 4 will be Eagles of Death Metal. Concerts are 18 and up only and are free with racetrack admission before the last race. Concert area is standing room only, no seating available. Food and drinks are available for purchase at all concerts. If you arrive after the last race, you will be charged concert admission of $20.

SHAKESPEARE AL FRESCO North Coast Repertory Theatre brings free performances of the Shakespeare classic, “A Midsummer Night ’s Dream” outdoors at 6 p.m. Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. at La Colonia Community Center & Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach.

JAZZ JAM Join the Jazz Jam sessions from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 4 at the California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd, Escondido, featuring the Charlie Arbelaez Quintet. Jam with the band or just watch while you enjoy gourmet wine, appetizers, and desserts in our beautiful Lyric Court. Get more information here: http://artcenter.org/event/jazz-jam-sessions-charlie-arbelaez-quartet/.

AUG. 5

ART SALE AND SHOW The Del Mar Art Center Gallery will host a “C-Note” sale with artwork priced at $100 or $200, for one night only 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 1555 Camino Del Mar #314, in the Del Mar Plaza. The rest of the exhibit will remain through Oct. 23. For more information, visit DMACgallery.com.

AUG. 6

FILM CLUB SUMMER SEASON The North County Film Club’s 2017 Summer Season begins at 3 p.m. at the Mission Marketplace Theater, 431 College Ave., Oceanside.

BEACH CONCERT BetaMaxx brings ’80s back at Sunday Summer Concerts, 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6, Moonlight Beach, 400 B St., Encinitas, sponsored by the Encinitas Parks and Recreation. Admission is free.

AUDITIONS IN THE VILLAGE Auditions will be held for “Murder by the Book” a murder mystery dinner theater show 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Rancho Santa Fe Village Church Community Theater, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. Performances will be Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

AUG. 7

‘LOVE LETTERS’ Join North Coast Repertory Theatre Artistic Director David Ellenstein & actress Denise Young for an elegant and touching evening as they read A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. The play is proceeded by a champagne reception. For tickets call box office at (858) 481-1055.

ACTING WITH AUTISM New Village Arts Theatre, 2787 State St., Carlsbad, hosts “Monday Night Live!” that pairs teenagers with autism and other special needs with “neurotypical” peers to do improv-based theater. For more information about the improv program, call (760) 433-3245 or visit newvillagearts.org/mondays-with-sammy.

AUG. 8

ART AT E101 An art exhibition by California native Micah Hogan will be held through

Aug. 31 at E101 Office Gallery, 818 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

AUG. 9

SOUNDS OF THE FLUTE Friends of the Carmel Valley Library present Carlos Aguilar with a program for solo flute at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in the library’s community room, 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego. For further information call (858) 552-1668.

AUG. 10

A NIGHT OF SONG Mission San Luis Rey Parish presents tenor Nick Palance in “A Summer Serenade” at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in Serra Center, 4070 Mission Ave., Oceanside. Tickets are $35 for general seating or $50 each for table seating with a glass of wine or beverage of choice, hors d’oeuvres and a great view of the performance. There will be a cash bar and concessions available. Purchase tickets at door or at sanluisreyparish.org

AT THE BELLY UP Steve Earle is playing at The Belly Up Aug. 10 at 143 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Tickets at (858) 481-9022 or bellyup.com.

MARK THE CALENDAR

TAKE THE STAGE Open Auditions for “A Night On Broadway,” will be held 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 and 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Anyone can audition. Prepare a song, find someone to play it for you or find a musical track to sing to, and bring it to auditions. For show information, contact Chris Ryan at (760) 638-6042 or email cryan@murrieta.k12.ca.us or mrryanmmhs@gmail.com.

MUSIC BY LEHRER Get tickets now for “Tomfoolery,” with music and lyrics by Tom Lehrer, opening Aug. 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. Call the box office at (858) 481-1055.