AAUW Fosters Education, Women
Mural adorns construction barrierby Aaron Burgin, , 0
In an effort to be a good neighbor during major construction, a local architect and the organization that promotes...
City facing demand to switch to district electionsby Aaron Burgin, , 2
Encinitas has become the latest target in a series of demands for North County cities to abandon citywide elections...
Modern Times gets OK from divided Planning Commissionby Aaron Burgin, , 1
Modern Times Brewery is a step closer to opening a tasting room in downtown Encinitas.
Residents petition state’s high court to rehear seawall caseby Aaron Burgin, , 0
A pair of Leucadia residents are petitioning the California Supreme Court for a re-hearing of the case challenging the...
Planners recommend denying breweryby Aaron Burgin, , 4
A large tasting room proposed by Modern Times Brewery in downtown Encinitas is getting the thumbs down from city...
Portofino Hotel decision delayed againby Aaron Burgin, , 0
The commission has rescheduled the hearing on the proposed renovation of the Portofino Beach Inn, which was supposed to...
Developer asks court to compel city to adopt housing elementby Aaron Burgin, , 1
A development consultant has asked a Superior Court judge to enforce a provision of a lawsuit settlement with the...
Speed limit changes headed to City Councilby Aaron Burgin, , 0
The Encinitas Traffic and Public Safety Commission unanimously approved proposed speed limit changes along several local streets.
