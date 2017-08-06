AAUW Fosters Education, Women

From left, Del Mar-Leucadia American Association of University Women members Rebecca Hill, Karen Vanderwerken, Karen Dorney, Fran Miller, Arleen von Schlieder, Carol Corbett-Parry, Norelynn Pion-Goureau and Bobbi Karnes celebrate their election to the new AAUW board. The group is seeking new members to be part of a local middle school program — Tech Trek — to support STEM education for girls, and to become part of a group dedicated to promoting equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The group starts its fall season at the Encinitas Community Center Sept. 16. Visit http://delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or Facebook at https://ww.facebook.com/AAUWDML/

