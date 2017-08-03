Funding sought for city recycled water efforts

OCEANSIDE — To help move recycled water efforts forward and cover some of the costs, Oceanside has submitted requests for WIIN grant funding for regional and city recycled water projects. Prospects of receiving the federal funding are promising.

A Feasibility Study for both projects was submitted to the Bureau of Reclamation, and approved. This puts the projects closer to receiving funding.

“There are only 38 projects in the nation which are on the WIIN authorization and all 38 projects were approved by Congress to compete for WIIN funding,” Cari Dale, Oceanside Water Utilities director, said.

There is a total of $10 million available for the 38 competing projects. Four to eight projects are anticipated to be funded.

Projects must reclaim and reuse municipal, industrial, domestic or agricultural wastewater and impaired ground or surface waters.

Oceanside is in the process of completing its portion of the regional grant application, which is being developed by the North San Diego County Water Reuse Coalition. The amount of monetary support that will be requested has not yet been determined. Funds received will go toward city facilities and infrastructure.

“We are just starting to develop the application package,” Dale said. “Funding through the NSDC Water Reuse Coalition, if successful, would pay a portion of a new pump station and reservoir at the San Luis Rey water reclamation facility as well as a small amount of recycled water pipelines.”

Oceanside will finish its portion of the regional grant application Aug. 12.

The city is holding off on submitting a grant application for the Mission Basin Indirect Potable Reuse Project until ongoing planning and design are completed and construction elements are included. The project is currently undergoing preliminary design, geotechnical work and is set to begin environmental shortly.

The project will replenish the Mission Basin aquifer with up to 5 million gallons per day of highly treated recycled water.

“The city is on track to have environmental complete in the next year and will be ready to apply for funding during the offering next year in 2018,” Dale said.

The regional grant application is due Aug. 17.

Oceanside has been active in its recycled water efforts.

The city has sought numerous grants to help with systems costs including the federal WaterSMART grant, which was applied for in December 2016 and word is expected on this summer.

The city’s goal is to develop a 50 percent local water supply.