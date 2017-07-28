Vista Rod Run celebrates its 28th year

VISTA — A tradition dating back a quarter of a century, car enthusiasts gather at the Vista Rod Run to mingle and compete. Marking its 28th year, car owners will motor onto the historic Main Street in Vista on Aug. 6.

More than 350 cars will be vying for 30 trophies. Car collectors will journey from San Diego, Inland Empire, Riverside and Orange Counties.

Entry is free to spectators. It’s estimated that 5,000 guests will walk through the event, having the opportunity to check out classic hot rods, muscle cars, street rods, trucks and more.

In addition to cars, the streets will be filled with music, including live entertainment.

“The Millionaire Beach Bums is the cutest young boy band that plays surf music,” said Debbie Medrano, event planner of Five Star Premiere Events. “This is their third year back by popular demand.”

Millionaire Beach Bums has performed at the San Diego County Fair and has netted the attention of KUSI news.

Also on hand will be High Energy DJ spinning ’50s and ’60s tunes.

Medrano and her team have been the event planners of the Vista Rod Run for the past four years. The event is hosted by the Vista Village Business Association and sponsored once again by North County Ford. The Vista Village Business Association also welcomes its newest sponsor for the event, car detailing company PDT, Inc.

Medrano wants people to know that they handpicked car-related vendors for the day.

“The Vista Rod Run is like taking a stroll back through time when you hear people talking to the car owners,” said Medrano, adding that attendees remember cars that their grandparents had. “It’s just a good time to relive some fond memories from the past.”

Often, car enthusiasts have stories tied to their vehicles. Medrano shared that while some participants are there in hopes of earning a trophy, others just really enjoy telling car tales, highlighting the uniqueness and explaining the restoration process.

A public raffle at $1 a ticket will also be part of the event including random winnings such as Moonlight theater tickets, local restaurant eats, kayaking in Oceanside, massages and more. There will be two major drawings throughout the day.

“All the money for the raffle goes to a charity called Vista Teen Outreach,” Medrano said.

The Vista Rod Run will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 6. To learn more about the Vista Rod Run, including last minute car entries, email info@VistaRodRun.com or call (760) 390-2932.