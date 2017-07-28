Obituary: Nicole Darmon Chandler

July 13, 1923 – July 11, 2017

A resident of Oceana, died peacefully at the Vista, CA, home of Kitty and Owen Morse, her daughter and son-in-law, on Tuesday, July 11th, two days shy of her 94th birthday. Nicole was born in Châlons-en-Champagne, France and spent the first forty years of her life in Casablanca.

She emigrated from Morocco to Milwaukee, WI, in 1964, then headed west once again in 1999, to resettle in Oceanside.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kitty and Owen Morse, and by son Brian Chandler, granddaughters Jane Chandler, Clara Chandler and husband Lorenzo Pederzani, grandson Leon Chandler, great-grandsons Cole French and August Pederzani, all of British Columbia. In Milwaukee, she is survived by niece Stephanie Meyer and grand-niece Kenza El Abdallaoui.

No memorial is planned. Nicole founded a French conversation group at Oceana, and was a longtime member of L.I.F.E. at Mira Costa College. A donation in her memory may be sent to the MCC Foundation, L.I.F.E Scholarships. Mail check to Mary Sulek, 1038 Eider Way, Oceanside, CA 92057.