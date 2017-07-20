Proposed massage spa wins unanimous support

OCEANSIDE — Ocean Spa Massage received unanimous support from the city Planning Commission July 10 for a location waiver and conditional use permit to open business in the Marketplace Del Rio shopping center.

Louise Balma, planning commission chair, said commissioners saw no problem with approving the spa. “There were no concerns and no comments,” Balma said.

An April survey of nearby residents and businesses on Mission Avenue also yielded no objections to the proposed business.

Ocean Spa Massage plans to open in a 1,450-square-foot suite in the shopping center.

The spa will offer Swedish massage, sports massage, reflexology, facials and waxing. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., have five employees, seven message rooms and a reception area. The business is licensed by the state to offer massages.

Balma said the spa owner addressed the commission, and was very sincere in describing the importance of providing wellness services.

The business architect shared plans for suite renovations.

A representative of the shopping center also spoke to the commission and said the shopping center owner is looking forward to working with the spa owner.

“It’s better to have all the business spaces (in the shopping center) occupied, it’s better for the rest of shops,” Balma said.

The spa is a regulated business that requires a conditional use permit and City Council approval.

A conditional use permit ensures that there is not a clustering of regulated businesses in residential neighborhoods.

Several regulated businesses operate within the shopping center and nearby on Mission Avenue.

Within the shopping center is Healthy Foot Spa, which offers massage, Smoke Depot, Mission Marketplace Liquor and Maxdon’s Pub. Nearby are a pawn shop and Milano’s Liquor.