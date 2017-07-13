Legal Notices, July 14, 2017

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS MORNING SUN CT., SPRINGWOOD LN., and 4th ST ADA IMPROVEMENTS CS18C Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on July 27, 2017. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of new concrete sidewalks, new pedestrian ramps, concrete driveways, Type C1-PG64-28TR overlay, installation of Class II Aggregate Base, 5 inch dig outs, variable cold plane, placement of engineered paving mat, sub-grade removal, installation of perforated sub-drain pipe, removals and haul off of existing sidewalk and ramps, traffic control, striping and legends, adjustment of manholes and gate valves to grade, landscaping, relocation of irrigation, and other appurtenant work. Engineer’s Estimate – $750,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within Sixty (60) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose total bid is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any

addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $30.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project, and the contractor must be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code or is not registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. The Bid security shall be submitted to the City Clerk in an envelope, and will be separate from all the other bid documents which will be submitted electronically on Planet Bids. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on Thursday, July 20, 2017. After Noon on Thursday, July 20, 2017 no more questions or information requests will be answered. All questions regarding the Contract Documents and the project shall only be submitted electronically on Planet Bids. No questions will be answered via e-mail, or by phone, or in person. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Two-Thousand Dollars ($2,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least ten business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 07/14/17, 07/21/17 CN 20497

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to consider approval of a resolution amending the Master Fee Schedule to establish an Electric Vehicle Charging Fee. Whereas, on June 13, 2017 the City of Carlsbad City Council voted to approve the City of Carlsbad Master Fee Schedule for 2017-18. Discussion will consider establishing an Electric Vehicle Charging Fee of $0.35 per kilowatt-hour for public use of city-owned electric vehicle charging stations. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after July 20, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Jason Haber in the City Manager’s Office at (760) 434-2820 or jason.haber@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Fee Update in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. If approved, the proposed Fee will become effective on September 1, 2017. CASE NAME: ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING FEE PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/14/17 CN 20496

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to consider an appeal of a Planning Commission Action to approve an amendment to Conditional Use Permit CUP 04-02AX1 to allow K1 Speed Indoor Kart Racing to operate a restaurant and serve beer and wine at their facility located at 6212 Corte del Abeto in Local Facilities Management Zone 5 and more particularly described as: Lot 3 of Carlsbad Tract No 80-34, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 10062, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on April 15, 1981. Whereas, on May 3, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-2 (Anderson and Montgomery) to approve the request to allow K1 Speed Indoor Kart Racing to operate a restaurant and serve beer and wine at their facility located at 6212 Corte del Abeto in Local Facilities Management Zone 5. The City Planner has determined that the project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary of Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to Section 15301 (Existing Facilities). Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, July 20, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Austin Silva in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4631 or austin.silva@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Amendment in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: AMEND 2017-0002 (DEV 04-003) CASE NAME: K1 SPEED INDOOR KART RACING PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/14/17 CN 20494

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (7/14, 7/28, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: St. John School Monument Sign CASE NUMBER: 17-103 SIGN/CDP FILING DATE: May 08, 2017 APPLICANT: Scott Meese LOCATION: 1003 Encinitas Blvd., APN 259-310-47 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Sign Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a new free standing monument sign. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: St. John Church Monument Sign CASE NUMBER: 17-126 SIGN/CDP FILING DATE: May 30, 2017 APPLICANT: Anthony Adessa LOCATION: 1001 Encinitas Blvd., APN 259-311-11 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Sign Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for a new free standing monument sign. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, JULY 24, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of the review periods, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The actions of the Planning & Building Department on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/14/17 CN 20493

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to consider approving an applicant-proposed amendment to the Village Master Plan and Design Manual to allow distilleries and restaurants as provisional uses within Land Use District 6 (outside the Coastal Zone) of the Village Review Zone and to add special provisional use standards for distilleries to the Master Plan. Whereas, on June 21, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 3-2-2 (Black and Montgomery; Anderson and Goyarts absent) to recommend approval of an applicant-proposed amendment to the Village Master Plan and Design Manual to allow distilleries and restaurants as provisional uses within Land Use District 6 (outside the Coastal Zone) of the Village Review Zone and to add special provisional use standards for distilleries to the Master Plan. The City Planner has determined that the proposed amendments do not have a significant impact on the environment pursuant to Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 19.04.070 A.c.(1), which states “minor zone or municipal code amendments that do not involve physical modifications, lead to physical improvements beyond those typically exempt, or which refine or clarify existing land use standards” are specific actions considered not to have a significant effect on the environment. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, July 20, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Austin Silva in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4631 or austin.silva@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the amendment to the Village Master Plan and Design Manual in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: AMEND 2017-0005 (DEV2017-0023) CASE NAME: VILLAGE MASTER PLAN AMENDMENT FOR DISTILLERIES AND RESTAURANTS PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/14/17 CN 20488

CIUDAD DE CARLSBAD NOTIFICACIÓN DE AUDIENCIA PÚBLICA SE NOTIFICA POR MEDIO DEL PRESENTE que el Concejo Municipal de la Ciudad de Carlsbad tendrá una audiencia pública a las 9:00 a.m., o lo antes posible después de esto que se pueda escuchar, en la Cámara de Concejo en la Sala Municipal de Carlsbad, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, en las siguientes fechas: Martes, 18 de julio de 2017 El propósito de las audiencia pública es para recibir comentarios del público sobre los mapas en borrador de fronteras potenciales de distritos electorales del Concejo creados por los miembros del público y por La Corporación Nacional de Demógrafos. Los mapas propuestos que serán discutidos se pondrá a disposición del público por lo menos siete días antes de esa audiencia. Después de recibir más comentarios y discusión del público acerca de los mapas distritales propuestos, el Consejo Municipal podrá considerar la introducción de una Ordenanza que establezca elecciones por distrito, la adopción de los límites del distrito y el establecimiento del plan de transición electoral. Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la o las audiencias públicas y a expresar opiniones o a presentar información. Es posible que se continúen las audiencias públicas de vez en cuando, según surja la necesidad, dando notificación en la audiencia antes mencionada. Las copias del informe del personal estarán disponibles a partir del lunes, 13 de julio de 2017. Si tuviera alguna pregunta, por favor póngase en contacto con la Oficina del Abogado de la Ciudad a 760-434-2891 o por correo electrónico a attorney@carlsbadca.gov. Hay más información sobre las elecciones de distrito, la razón por este cambio, y el proceso, en el sitio web de la ciudad, http://www.carlsbadca.gov/districts. Si alguna persona quisiera desafiar en corte cualquier acción que el Concejo Municipal pudiera tomar acerca del tema de la audición pública, tal persona estará limitada a plantear sólo aquellos temas que se planteen en la audición pública del tema, o en correspondencia entregada oportunamente a la Oficina de la Secretaria de la Ciudad, antes de la fecha de la audiencia pública. CIUDAD DE CARLSBAD CONCEJO MUNICIPAL Publicar: 14 de julio de 2017. 07/14/17 CN 20469

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m., or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in the Council Chamber at Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, on the following dates: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public input regarding the draft maps of potential Council election district boundaries created by members of the public and National Demographics Corporation. The proposed maps to be discussed will be made publicly available at least seven days before that hearing. Following further public input and discussion regarding the proposed district maps, the Council will consider introducing an Ordinance for first reading establishing by-district elections, adopting district boundaries and setting forth the election transition plan. All interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing(s) and express opinions or submit information. The public hearings may be continued from time to time, as necessary, by giving notice at the aforementioned hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available Thursday, July 13, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact the City Attorney’s Office at 760-434-2891 or attorney@carlsbadca.gov. Information about district elections, why the city is making this change and the process is available on the city website, http://www.carlsbadca.gov/districts If a person wishes to challenge, in court, any action the City Council may take regarding the subject matter of the public hearing, then that person may be limited to raising only those issues raised at the subject public hearing or in written correspondence timely delivered to the City Clerk at, or prior to, the public hearing. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL Publish: July 14, 2017. 07/14/17 CN 20468

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2017-08 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting an amendment to Title 9 (Public Safety, Peace, and Welfare) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to add Chapter 9.27 (Deemed Approved Alcoholic Beverage Serving Establishments) for the purpose of protecting the public safety, peace, and welfare of the community by requiring all alcoholic beverage serving establishments authorized for retail sale of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption in the City to comply with nuisance-based performance standards.” The Deemed Approved Ordinance (DAO) gives the City an additional enforcement tool to help mitigate the nuisance based issues/activities associated with alcohol serving establishments; however, it has limitations. The DAO is designed to hold establishments accountable for failure to meet specified performance standards but not all nuisance behavior can be tied to a particular establishment. It can be challenging for a jurisdiction to prove that neighborhood littering, loitering and public intoxication are attributed to a particular alcohol serving establishment. If there is reasonable doubt, or a lack of clear evidence, the City will not be able to find the business owner of a particular establishment in violation of the DAO. Ordinance 2017-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 28, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 9, 2017 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 07/14/17 CN 20467

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/4/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 82140 B0442405C MGP18108CO 181 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28 JALAL KENDRICK A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/10/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141673 3/30/2017 2017-0143573 $14295.32 85522 B0456415C 14705BZ 147 Float/Fixed Annual 05BZ 211-022-28 MARK C. BRETANA AND EVA M. BRETANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/07/2015 11/25/2015 2015-0609309 3/30/2017 2017-0143573 $22992.49 85523 B0429225L 29410BO 294 Float/Float Biennial Odd 10BO 211-022-28 ROBERT L. HUOTARI AND HELYA ATZEL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 05/25/2014 06/05/2014 2014-0231250 3/30/2017 2017-0143573 $14390.12 85524 B0474095S 39506BO 395 Float/Float Biennial Odd 06BO 211-022-28 PAUL FARILLAS AND SANDRA FARILLAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/10/2016 10/06/2016 2016-0536168 3/30/2017 2017-0143573 $18093.41 85525 B0439865C 37610BO 376 Float/Float Biennial Odd 10BO 211-022-28 GOGIK KHODABAKHSHI AND SHIRIN HAFUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2015 01/15/2015 2015-0018173 3/30/2017 2017-0143573 $13602.76 85526 B0444095H 37823AZ 378 Float/Float Annual 23AZ 211-022-28 CHRISTOPHER W. DINER JR. AND BERNADETTE M. DINER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/06/2015 02/23/2015 2015-0197051 3/30/2017 2017-0143573 $19019.34 DATE: 7/7/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/14/17, 07/21/17, 07/28/17 CN 20471 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. DATE: 7/7/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/14/17, 07/21/17, 07/28/17 CN 20471

T.S. No. 055644-CA APN: 257-490-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/5/2015. On 8/7/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/11/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0423214, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: GERALD BALOS, TRUSTEE OF THE GERALD BALOS LIVING TRUST WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: Lot 4, as shown on that certain map entitled City of Encinitas Tract Number 87-006, which map was filed in the Office of the Recorder of the County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map No 12433, filed on July 31, 1989. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 839 STARFLOWER RD ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $23,187.33 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 055644-CA. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 896850 07/14/17, 07/21/17, 07/28/17 CN 20470

APN: 101-420-49-00 TS No: CA07000261-17-1 TO No: 170122371-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 14, 2016. On September 1, 2017 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on May 17, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0239404, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by DANIEL LOERA, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for PROSPECT MORTGAGE, LLC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2470 JOAN LANE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $517,583.78 (Estimated). Date: June 27, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000261-17-1 Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee's Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000261-17-1. Date: June 27, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000261-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 ISL Number 32677, Pub Dates: 07/07/2017, 07/14/2017, 07/21/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 20448

Afc-1071 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/28/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 85504 B0419545H 703224A1Z 7032 Float/Float Annual 24A1Z 211-131-10-00 TERI A. ARD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2013 12/12/2013 2013-0717300 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $39741.97 85506 B0432595H 581313B1Z 5813 Float/Float Annual 13B1Z 211-130-03-00 ZUELA HALUAG A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L. DAVENPORT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/13/2013 09/13/2013 2013-0563571 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $13019.04 85508 B0469795H 662225D1Z 6622 Float/Float Annual 25D1Z 211-130-03-00 RAUL G. LINARES AND JANELLY P. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2016 07/28/2016 2016-0380379 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $34570.66 85509 B0456645C GMP651241A1Z 6512 Float/Float Annual 41 211-130-03-00 EARL F. NAAB AND LYVONNE NAAB HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS PACIFIC WESTERN BANK A CALIFORNIA STATE CHARTERED BANK (SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITAL SOURCE BANK 10/14/2015 11/25/2015 2015-0609857 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $24828.40 85510 B0451655H 531311AE 5313 Float/Float Biennial Even 11AE 211-130-03-00 NORMA DOMINGO DAR A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA N.A. 08/08/2015 09/10/2015 2015-0478084 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $26636.15 85511 B0420085L 541440BZ 5414 Float/Float Annual 40BZ 211-130-03-00 WAYNE W. TENNANT AND JANNA W. TENNANT TRUSTEES OF THE TENNANT FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 16 2000 LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 11/11/2013 12/23/2013 2013-0732818 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $20956.23 85512 B0433085S 703350A1Z 7033 Float/Float Annual 50A1Z 211-131-10-00 RAY F. RHODES AND BEVERLY A. RHODES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2014 08/14/2014 2014-0349116 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $23612.63 85513 B0417505L 693206B1Z 6932 Float/Float Annual 06B1Z 211-130-07-00 FRANCES R. MCCANN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY LIBERTY BANK A CONNECTICUT NONSTOCK MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK 10/11/2013 11/07/2013 2013-0663661 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $26887.86 85514 B3274475C 521444D1O 5214 Float/Float Biennial Odd 44D1O 211-130-03-00 PAMELA P. FLEMING A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/14/2009 04/03/2009 2009-0168060 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $20551.38 85515 B3991885C 542427BE 5424 Float/Fixed Biennial Even 27BE 211-130-03-00 RICHARD D. OPINA AND RUINA K. OPINA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CAPITOLSOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 04/24/2011 09/01/2011 2011-0454487 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $6908.01 85518 B0418175H 693233A1Z 6932 Float/Float Annual 33 211-130-07-00 MATTHEW ALBERT HERNANDEZ A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2013 11/21/2013 2013-0686578 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $15921.58 85519 B3996215C 502649DO 5026 Float/Float Biennial Odd 49 211-130-03-00 SCOTT R. MCCRAY AND LEIGH ANN MCCRAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/06/2012 01/26/2012 2012-0045156 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $43031.77 85520 B0657475C 533123BZ 5331 Fixed/Float Annual 23 211-130-03-00 LARRY L GOETZ AND DAWN M GOETZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/25/2006 10/06/2006 2006-0712784 3/24/2017 2017-0133683 $12744.00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 6/30/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/07/17, 07/14/17, 07/21/17 CN 20447

Afc-1070 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/28/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84942 B3996515C 563449BO 5634 Float Biennial 49BO 211-130-03-00 RACHEL U. PITTMAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CAPITALSOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 11/29/2011 2/16/2012 2012-0089814 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $15211.15 84945 B0457575H 661247B1E 6612 Float Biennial 47B1E 211-131-13-00 LINDSEY ROSYNEK A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/01/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644178 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $17059.65 84946 B3948205C 502114DE 5021 Float Biennial 14DE 211-130-02-00 BARTLEY J. DARRAUGH AND KEIRNAN C. DARRAUGH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS RESORT FINANCE AMERICA LLC 01/10/2011 1/20/2011 2011-0036608 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $8352.02 84947 B0454175H 681243D1O 6812 Float Biennial 43D1O 211-131-07-00 MAURICE J. BROASTER AND WINNONA L. BROASTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/16/2015 10/22/2015 2015-0552433 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $14468.66 84948 B0452675H 582213A1Z 5822 Float Annual 13A1Z 211-131-05-00 DAVID H. KANE A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2015 9/24/2015 2015-0503691 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $32651.57 84949 B0420255H 693341A1Z 6933 Float Annual 41A1Z 211-131-07-00 MILTON G. MONROE AND GENEVA C. MONROE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2013 12/30/2013 2013-0742427 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $29698.11 84951 B1410475C 542602DE 5426 Float Biennial 02DE 211-130-03-00 ANTHONY CRAVEN AND JUDY A CRAVEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/11/2007 3/23/2007 2007-0196993 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $4043.14 84952 B3954335C 563443BE 5634 Float Biennial 43BE 211-130-03-00 MICHAEL A. MACIAS AND JAMIE C. MACIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CAPITALSOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 06/30/2011 7/21/2011 2011-0370719 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $13708.82 84954 B0449955H 583311A1Z 5833 Float Annual 11A1Z 211-131-05-00 ROBERT ALLEN AND SHARLENE T. ALLEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2015 8/13/2015 2015-0428912 3/1/2017 2017-0097115 $27876.70 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 6/30/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/07/17, 07/14/17, 07/21/17 CN 20446

T.S. No. 054955-CA APN: 158-051-19-62 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/7/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/28/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0613664, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 04/03/2014, as Instrument 2014-0131550, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PAUL HEADLEY, AND GINGER HEADLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 301 ISLAND WAY #5 OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $510,874.20 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 054955-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 896646 07/07/17, 07/14/17, 07/21/17 CN 20444

T.S. No. 045953-CA APN: 125-271-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/3/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/31/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/5/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-0551627, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JULIE YOUNGHEE COLEMAN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3488 LAKE CIRCLE DRIVE FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $476,628.22 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 045953-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 896625 07/07/17, 0714/17, 07/21/17 CN 20443

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00025045-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Steven Dale Myrtue filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Steven Dale Myrtue change to proposed name: Steven Dale Bradshaw. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 29, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 11, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20495

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on August 3, 2017 at 12:30 PM Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at above address as follows: chairs, dressers, tables, patio furniture, shelves, toys, bicycles, appliances, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, luggage belonging to the following: Unit Name 247 Briggs, William 605 Hernadez, Salustian 608 George, Donald 688 Pedroni, Christine Auction held by West Coast Auctions, Lic. A2292 760-724-0423 07/14/17, 07/21/17 CN 20489

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on July 26, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. the following:2016 Ford Transit; Lic. #7SUS035 ; VIN; NM0AE8F75G1264566. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale, in the amount of $3,610.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale.” 07/14/17 CN 20486

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00024821-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Juliann Quynh Tran and Patrick Scanlon on behalf of Ethan Hoai Bao Tran filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Juliann Quynh Tran changed to proposed name: Juliann Quynh Scanlon; b. Present name: Ethan Hoai Bao Tran changed to proposed name: Ethan Hoai Bao Scanlon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sep 01, 2017 at 8:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Jul 10, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20472

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DOROTHY L. CURRAN Case # 37-2017-00023456-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Dorothy L. Curran. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ramon Curiel in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ramon Curiel be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Sept. 05, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana 950 Boardwalk, Ste 304 San Marcos CA 92078 Telephone: 760.634.2403 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20452

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY M. REED Case # 37-2017-00023079-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary M. Reed. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Edward W. Reed in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Edward W. Reed be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on July 27, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503, Room 5th Floor located at 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92191, Central Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in pro per: Edward W. Reed 965 Cascade Dr. Sunnyvale CA 94087 Telephone: 408.505.5949 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20449

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA HAMILTON Case # 37-2017-00023079-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia Hamilton. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia A. Fister in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia A. Fister be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 410 S. Melrose Dr., #201 Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20445

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00022430-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kymberlee Alice Foster filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kymberlee Alice Foster change to proposed name: Kymberlee Alice Nicolette. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 08, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 21, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20426

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00022450-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Bridgette Lee Funderburk filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bridgette Lee Funderburk change to proposed name: Bridgette Lee Harding. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 08, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 21, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20425

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00021152-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lauren Lusk on behalf of Londyn Lusk-Bost minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Londyn Brynn Lusk-Bost change to proposed name: Londyn Brynn Bost. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 01, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 13, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20424

SUMMONS (Parentage – Custody and Support) CITACION (Paternidad – Custodia y Manutencion) Case# 17FL006721N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: AVISO AL DEMANDADO: ELLIOT SANDERS You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente Petitioner’s Name: El nombre del demandante: SANDRA ALVARADO You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-220 or FL-270) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de habir recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-220 o FL-270) ante la carte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o 1/amada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your right to custody of your children. You may also be ordered to pay child support and attorney fees and costs. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la carte puede dar ordenes que afecten la custodia de sus hijos. La carte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion de los hijos, y honorarios y costos legales. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local bar association. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de /os Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org), o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE: The restraining order on page 2 remains in effect against each parent until the petition is dismissed, a judgement is entered, or the court makes further orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it. AVISO: La orden de proteccion que aparecen en la pagina 2 continuara en vigencia en cuanto a cada parte hasta que se emita un fa/lo final, se despida la peticion o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia def orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas orden puede hacerla acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, as the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waiver for you or the other party. EXENCJON DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La carte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o par comp/eta, las cuotas y costos de la carte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are: (El nombre y direccion de la corte son:) 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 North County Division. The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono def abogado def demandante, o def demandante si no tiene abogado, son:) Emily E. Bray 285757 2173 Salk Ave. #250 Carlsbad CA 92008 Date (Fecha): 06/16/17 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) G. McClintic Deputy (Asistente) 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20423

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT JAMES UNRUH Case# 37-2017-00014384-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert James Unruh. An Amended Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeanette E. Unruh, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeanette E. Unruh, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 01, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Darin P. Wright 125 N Acacia Ave. #110 Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone; 858.678.888 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20422

ARIZONA SUPERIOR COURT, PIMA COUNTY SUMMONS (FAMILY LAW) GEOFFREY FERLAN CASE #: D20171773 In Re the Marriage of: RONALD ALLEN HATLAND 2004 E. IRVINGTON PO BOX 272 TUCSON, AZ 85714 Telephone: 909.31.0222 Petitioner, in pro-per And JOAN LESLIE FRANKLIN Respondent WARNING. THIS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT FROM THE COURT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. READ THIS SUMMONS CAREFULLY. IF YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND IT, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY FOR LEGAL ADVICE. FROM THE STATE OF ARIZONA TO JOAN LESLIE FRANKLIN. 1. A lawsuit has been filed against you. A copy of the lawsuit and other related court paperwork is served on you with this Summons. 2. If you do not want a judgement taken against you without your input, you must file a Response in writing with the Court, and you must pay for the required filing fee. To file your Response, take or send the papers to: Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, 110 West Congress, Tucson, Arizona 85701. Mail a copy of the Response to your spouse, the Petitioner, at the address listed on the top of this Summons. 3. If this summons and the other court papers were served on you within the State of Arizona, your Response must be filed within TWENTY (20) CALENDAR DAYS from the date of the service, not counting the day of the service. If the papers were served on you outside the State of Arizona, your Response must be filed within THIRTY (30) CALENDAR DAYS, not counting the day of service. 4. Requests for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities must be made to the court by parties at least 3 working days in advance of a scheduled court proceeding. 5. Either spouse, or both spouses, may file in the conciliation court a petition invoking the jurisdiction of the court for the purpose of preserving the marriage by effecting conciliation between the parties. GIVEN under my hand and the Seal of the Superior Court of the State of Arizona in and for the County of Pima this 2nd day of June 2017. TONI L. HELLON By, Melissa Geier, Deputy Clerk 06/23/17, 06/30/17, 07/07/17, 07/14/17 CN 20394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017245 Filed: Jul 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elysian Sound. Located at: 4196 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Syrena Harris, 4196 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Syrena Harris, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017600 Filed: Jul 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saint Tropez Bistro & Beyond. Located at: 524 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. B & C St. Tropez LLC, 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/17 S/Marcus Belke, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017605 Filed: Jul 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gourmet Artisan. Located at: 7094 Miramar Rd. #114, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. B & C Gourmet Artisan LLC, 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/17/17 S/Marcus Belke, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016803 Filed: Jun 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suspend It. Located at: 1780 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Christine Barrah, 1780 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/25/15 S/Sarah Christine Barrah, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20487

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016112 Filed: Jun 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hazel and Jade Bakery. Located at: 215 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Bender, 215 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 2. Jade Warner, 4424 Mississippi St. #5, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Bender, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017035 Filed: Jul 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intuvision. Located at: 916 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 1096, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jill Lydia Estensen, 916 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/02 S/Jill Estensen, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016761 Filed: Jun 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coast Health Center. Located at: 140 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NCHC 3 LLC, 140 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/12 S/Gilles Giauffer, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016881 Filed: Jun 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catalyst Boom!; B. Catalyst Boom. Located at: 13711 Mango Dr., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BreAnne Greig Custodio, 13711 Mango Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/10/17 S/BreAnne Custodio, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016294 Filed: Jun 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Low Voltage Components. Located at: 407 Camelot Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Christopher Perfits II, 407 Camelot Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Christopher Perfito II, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017148 Filed: Jul 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Johnson Solar; B. Johnson Home Services. Located at: 1140 Bernita Rd., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Clinton Kevin Johnson, 1140 Bernita Rd., El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/16 S/Clinton Kevin Johnson, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016677 Filed: Jun 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PLND Coffee. Located at: 25 E. D St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3021 Quebrada Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Stephen Reid, 3021 Quebrada Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Reid, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016497 Filed: Jun 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miss Jamis Cookies & Breads. Located at: 1630 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jami Lynn Kirk, 1630 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jami Lynn Kirk, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016680 Filed: Jun 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dan’s Spa and Pool Repairs Inc. Located at: 2312 Azure Ln, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: PO Box 230059, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dan’s Spa and Pool Repairs Inc., 2312 Azure Ln, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/84 S/Deborah Okelberry, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017188 Filed: Jul 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Bombs. Located at: 1580 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heather McNeil, 1580 Rubenstein Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/27/17 S/Heather McNeil, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016191 Filed: Jun 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quantum Functional Medicine. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #L-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juergen G Winkler, MD, A Medical Corporation, 3325 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/31/12 S/Juergen G Winkler, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016592 Filed: Jun 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Live Plentiful. Located at: 1921 E Pointe Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Megan Anne Ballard, 1921 E Pointe Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Megan Ballard, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017315 Filed: Jul 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Water Concepts Inc. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real 105-626, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BB Water Concepts Inc., 6965 El Camino Real 105-626, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/17 S/Reynaldo Ben Botello, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28, 08/04/17 CN 20473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015650 Filed: Jun 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Esthetics. Located at: 90 N Coast Hwy 101 #209, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Denise Ann Gallagher, 7095 Estrella de Mar Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/17 S/Denise A Gallagher, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016094 Filed: Jun 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Mineral Water Spa: B. Carlsbad Mineral Water; C. Carlsbad Alkaline Water; D. Carlsbad Alkaline Ice; E. Carlsbad Famous Water; F. Carlsbad Historic Water; G. Carlsbad Water; H. Carlsbad Drinking Water; I. Carlsbad Vending Water. Located at: 2802 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ludvik Grigoras, 34 Pebble Dunes Ct., Las Vegas NC 89141; Veronica Grigoras, 34 Pebble Dunes Ct., Las Vegas NC 89141. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/97 S/Veronica Grigoras, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016682 Filed: Jun 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leslie Inc. Located at: 922 Capri Dr. Vista, CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leslie Inc., 922 Capri Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/17 S/Leslie Juvin-Acker, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016468 Filed: Jun 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scholastic Surf Series. Located at: 2047 Cambridge Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 996, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Western Surfing Association, 320 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente CA 92672. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/10 S/Mary Lou Drummy, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016404 Filed: Jun 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDog Junk Removal and Hauling – Rancho Bernardo. Located at: 14803 Fruitvale Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert John Quinonez, 14803 Fruitvale Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/16 S/Robert John Quinonez, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20462

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2017-016674 Filed: Jun 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. PLND Coffee, Located at: 25 East D St.,, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 404 Encinitas Blvd #462, Encinitas CA 92024. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 01/21/17 and assigned File #2017-001890-01. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Daniel McIntosh, 404 Encinitas Blvd #462, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Mary Calhoun, 404 Encinitas Blvd #462, Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Dan McIntosh, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015853 Filed: Jun 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Stagency. Located at: 1619 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd #D, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tori Prince, 1747 Cereus Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/17 S/Tori Prince, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016805 Filed: Jun 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unique Ideas. Located at: 4353 Santa Cruz Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth Robert Truesdale, 4353 Santa Cruz Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth Truesdale, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016786 Filed: Jun 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sand Dollar Escrow, a Non-Independent Broker Escrow. Located at: 732-B N Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dashe Real Estate Inc., 2112 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/14 S/Marilyn Dashe, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015817 Filed: Jun 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personal Driver. Located at: 6463 Tilia Pl. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ihor Lishman, 6463 Tilia Pl. #106, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/16/17 S/Ihor Lishman, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017037 Filed: Jul 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RMC Consulting. Located at: 1681 Kenora Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Colia Clonts, 1681 Kenora Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/03/17 S/Robert Colia Clonts, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016981 Filed: Jul 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Compa Mike’s BBQ. Located at: 1732 Maxson St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Miguel Valles Jr, 1732 Maxson St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miguel Valles Jr, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017054 Filed: Jul 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate; B. Rancho Real Estate Company. Located at: 6134 Calle Valencia, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rancho Real Estate Company, 6134 Calle Valencia, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/26/17 S/Catryn Fowler, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-017048 Filed: Jul 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Online Technical Services. Located at: 1018 Knowles Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Margrett Greetje Veger, 1018 Knowles Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/09/12 S/Margrett Greetje Veger, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21, 07/28/17 CN 20453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016557 Filed: Jun 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Distraction Management. Located at: 2028 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Foster Rowe, 2028 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/17 S/Jeffrey Foster Rowe, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015266 Filed: Jun 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scarlet Bee Designs. Located at: 8690 Aero Dr. #115-262, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emma S Viglotti, 2778 W Canyon Ave., San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/16 S/Emma S Vilotti, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016034 Filed: Jun 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Daddy’s Taste of New York Pizzeria. Located at: 1385 E Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BDTONYP LLC, 1385 E Vista Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael D Shatto, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016030 Filed: Jun 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bright Path – Oceanside. Located at: 200 N El Camino Real #212, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samadhi Ishaya, 200 N El Camino Real #212, Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Fred Darling, 200 N El Camino Real #212, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/17 S/Samadhi Ishaya, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016341 Filed: Jun 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Square. Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 748, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerald Bryan, 1950 Palmer Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Carline Bryan, 1950 Palmer Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gerald Bryan, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015937 Filed: Jun 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arca 86 Pictures. Located at: 825 College Blvd #102-131, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Eric Voris, 456 Lupine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/17 S/Thomas Eric Voris, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015887 Filed: Jun 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Astrojet Studio. Located at: 301 Cassidy St #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Lawrence Gonzales, 301 Cassidy St #4, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Jayne Alexandra Gonzales, 301 Cassidy St #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael L Gonzales, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015848 Filed: Jun 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cafe Secret. Located at: 1140 Camino del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 510 Stratford Ct #B210, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ekeko Inc., 510 Stratford Ct #B210, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/09 S/Bratzo Basagoitia, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015706 Filed: Jun 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Real Green Care; B. Real Green Care Construction. Located at: 1915 Camino Loma Verde, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kritzia Tatgiana Mejia Lara, 1915 Camino Loma Verde, Vista CA 92084; 2. Jordan Scaparo, 1915 Camino Loma Verde, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kritzia Tatgiana Mejia Lara, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016184 Filed: Jun 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equal Parts. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Equal Parts Consulting LLC, 6256 Greenwich Dr. #200, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/11/16 S/Michael Valenzano, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016060 Filed: Jun 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ICE-CUBED Technology LLC; B. ICE-CUBED; C. ICE-CUBED TECH. Located at: 8895 Towne Centre Dr. Ste 105 #462, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ICE-CUBED Technology LLC, 8895 Towne Centre Dr. Ste 105 #462, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/12/17 S/John Eric Buxton, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016193 Filed: Jun 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palma de la Reina; B. Bel Mondo Condos. Located at: 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92091. Mailing Address: PO Box 841, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Newport Pacific Inc., 5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Caleb J McKinley, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-016063 Filed: Jun 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DSRC. Located at: 8417 Kern Cres, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benny Kwon, 8417 Kern Cres, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/16/17 S/Benny Kwon, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014755 Filed: Jun 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amaran Auto Glass. Located at: 275 Orange Ave #157, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Margarita Ruiz, 275 Orange Ave #157, Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/17 S/Margarita Ruiz, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14, 07/21/17 CN 20427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015217 Filed: Jun 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ayashakti. Located at: 5436 Harvest Run Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tatiana Marques, 5436 Harvest Run Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/17 S/Tatiana Marques, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015538 Filed: Jun 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cool Hand Ukes. Located at: 444 N El Camino Real #46, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter John Hix, 444 N El Camino Real #46, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/17 S/Peter John Hix, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015460 Filed: Jun 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair by Elisa. Located at: 285 N El Camino Real #101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 923 Via Linda, Escondido CA 92029. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elisa Marie Tahmisian, 923 Via Linda, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/21/05 S/Elisa Marie Tahmisian, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015627 Filed: Jun 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mura Mana. Located at: 1370 Shinly Pl., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: 306-N W El Norte Pkwy #336, Escondido CA 92026. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Consciousness Collective LLC, 1370 Shinly Pl., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Morgan Finnell, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015474 Filed: Jun 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dorothy Wiest Geothermal LLC. Located at: 1537 Elon Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dorothy Wiest Geothermal LLC, 1537 Elon Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/18/08 S/Larry Joe Wiest, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015684 Filed: Jun 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Culture People. Located at: 1145 Monterey Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katy Rees, 1145 Monterey Pl., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jennifer L Williams, 10126 Little Leaf Ln, Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer A Williams, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014436 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Web Zen Studio; B. Noetic Academy. Located at: 1940 Thibodo Rd. #102, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Noetic Alliance LLC, 1940 Thibodo Rd. #102, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/17 S/Angela L Gibson, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014751 Filed: Jun 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Squeaky Clean Commercial and Janitorial. Located at: 2940 Linda Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 4277, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Squeaky Clean Commercial and Janitorial Inc., 2940 Linda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/14 S/Stephanie Ann Werner, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015520 Filed: Jun 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal California Realty. Located at: 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jean Marie Keane, 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jean Marie Keane, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015242 Filed: Jun 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful Christian Life. Located at: 12507 El Camino Real #D, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Le Ann Trees Enterprises LLC, 12507 El Camino Real #D, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Le Ann B Trees, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015524 Filed: Jun 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plaza South Cleaners. Located at: 2620-B El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sung Kim, 1882 Key Largo Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/17 S/Sung Kim, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015174 Filed: Jun 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bill Slattery & Assoc., Inc. Located at: 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. BSlattery.net, 2794 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The First Day of Business was: 01/20/99 S/William F Slattery, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014758 Filed: Jun 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modality Works. Located at: 811 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anna Marie Kaplan, 7347 Paseo Verde, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/17 S/Anna Marie Kaplan, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014175 Filed: May 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Whole Sum Company LLC. Located at: 10558 Zenor Ln #57, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Whole Sum Company LLC, 10558 Zenor Ln #57, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 05/25/17 S/Norman I Herter, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015902 Filed: Jun 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Integrative Medical Center Inc.; B. Carlsbad Integrative Medical Center. Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way #215, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 131267, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S&J Winkler Consulting LLC, 3325 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/S&J Winkler Consulting LLC, Shelly D Winkler, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015770 Filed: Jun 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mahi Management. Located at: 1301 Thomas Ave. #6, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: 1140 Wall St. #32, La Jolla CA 92038. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter Avelon Johnson, 1301 Thomas Ave. #6, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/17 S/Peter A Johnson, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015955 Filed: Jun 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cedros Boutique. Located at: 143 S Cedros #L, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Del Sole Inc., 143 S Cedros #L, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/07 S/Stephanie Stock, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015651 Filed: Jun 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cutting Edge Design. Located at: 2382 Carol View Dr., #F106, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aric Thomas Dohm, 2382 Carol View Dr. #F106, Cardiff ca 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/17 S/Aric Thomas Dohm, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015703 Filed: Jun 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Vineyard Christian Fellowship; B. Grace Vineyard. Located at: 102 N Freeman St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grace Chapel of the Coast, 102 N Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/17 S/Samuel John Madson, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015274 Filed: Jun 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zoot Sports; B. Squadra. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Zoot Squad, a California Corporation, 5205 Avenida Encinas #J, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dan M Weatherford, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013968 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Teaching Side by Side. Located at: 956 W Ranch Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelley Spence, 956 W Ranch Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Kelley Spence, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015391 Filed: Jun 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Kissed Cali Lips. Located at: 12327 Lemon Crest Dr., Lakeside CA San Diego 92040. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Marie Steffen, 12327 Lemon Crest Dr., Lakeside CA 92040. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/17 S/Amy Marie Steffen, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015302 Filed: Jun 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Project Lean Nation. Located at: 2740 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 5020 Tierra Del Oro, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Project Lean Nation LLC, 5020 Tierra Del Oro, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey W Dougherty, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-015635 Filed: Jun 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uranium Pineapple; B. Uranium Pineapple Fitness; C. Uranium Pineapple Productions. Located at: 863 Sapphire St #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Ryan Elrod, 863 Sapphire St #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ryan Elrod, 06/23, 06/30, 07/07, 07/14/17 CN 20395