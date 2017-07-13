Jill Biden to give keynote at CSUSM Teachers Summit

SAN MARCOS — Teachers across North County will converge on California State University San Marcos on July 28 for a one-day statewide educators summit headlined by former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden.

Jill Biden, the keynote speaker for the third annual “Better Together: California Teachers Summit,” will speak from Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California, and her remarks will be simulcast to 34 satellite sites, including San Marcos.

The summit is billed as a “free statewide day of learning and networking that is open to all California PreK-12 teachers, teacher candidates, school administrators and other educators.”

The theme for this year is “Better Together: Now More Than Ever,” and also include addresses by education leaders, TED-style EdTalks presented by local teachers and Edcamp discussions on timely, relevant and resourceful topics.

“Teachers have described past summits as a powerful day of learning that made them proud of what they do and reminded them what an important difference they make in the lives of their students,” said Leslie Mauerman, a lecturer in CSUSM’s School of Education and the University’s Teachers Summit site lead.