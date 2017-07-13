Drunk driver charged in death of active-duty Marine

OCEANSIDE — A drunk driver allegedly struck and killed a 25-year-old active-duty Marine on June 28. The collision took place around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of El Camion Real and Mission Avenue.

Police and paramedics responded to multiple calls that reported the collision. Upon arrival they found the victim thrown off his motorcycle and unconscious. He was immediately transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was detained at the scene and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle rider was traveling north on El Camino Real and proceeded through the Mission Avenue intersection during a green light.

The driver of the Dodge truck was traveling west on Mission Avenue. He stopped for a red light, then turned north onto El Camino Real, into the path of the motorcycle. People at the scene said the motorcyclist tried to stop, but collided with the driver side of the truck and was ejected from his bike.

Collision victim Nicholas Kursinskis died from his injuries three days after the incident. His family was with him at the hospital. The pickup truck driver, Kennith Allen, 59, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing serious injury on June 28. The charge of vehicular manslaughter was added upon Kursinskis’ passing. Bail for Allen is set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.