20-year-old assault victim dies

OCEANSIDE – The fatal assault of a 20-year-old man in South Oceanside is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. June 30. It was reported a man was on the ground in the alley of 300 block of South Coast Highway. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and paramedics rendered immediate medical aid.

The victim, Emmanuel Thomas of Fallbrook, was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. He was listed in critical condition and put on life support. He succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Oceanside police detectives conducted an inspection of the site where Thomas was found. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on the victim or incident is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (760) 435-4730.