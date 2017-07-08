Opportunity to meet elected officials – San Marcos Chamber of Commerce

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd annual Meet the Elected Officials business mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 27 at 1 Civic Drive in San Marcos.

The event, hosted in partnership with the City of San Marcos, is an opportunity to build success in the Chamber’s core missions: to build a strong local economy, promote the community, provide networking events, offer opportunities for business development and represent business interests before government.

This year, attendees will enjoy the opportunity to meet and mingle face-to-face with business representatives, elected officials, and local VIPs in a relaxed setting.

A partial list of VIP invitees include: U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter; California State Senator Joel Anderson; California State Assembly member Marie Waldron; San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn; City of San Marcos Mayor James Desmond; Vice Mayor Rebecca Jones; San Marcos City Council members Kristal Jabara, Sharon Jenkins and Chris Orlando; San Marcos City Manager Jack Griffin; representatives from San Marcos Sheriff and Fire Departments; county, municipal utility, transit, school board elected officials and staff; and mayors from surrounding cities.

Early registration tickets for this Chamber event are available at a discount through July 25 for $25 per person for Chamber members, $45 for general admission.

For ticket sales, please visit the Chamber’s website at www.sanmarcoschamber.com. For additional information, please contact Melanie Jamil with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce at (760) 744-1270 or melanie@sanmarcoschamber.com