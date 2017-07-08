Marketplace News: “No Scar” Hair Restoration Technology

OCEANSIDE — Hair transplants have come a long way in the last seven or so years.

What was once only available as a moderately invasive procedure, which would leave a long linear scar, is now also offered in a vastly improved way.

“We offer a relatively new procedure called the FUE hair transplant, and among its notable beneﬁts are that it is minimally in-vasive and there is no scar,” Dan Wagner, CEO of My-HairTransplantMD said.

The Follicular Unit Ex-traction (FUE) procedure is not as widely available as the traditional Follicular Unit Grafting method, and Wagner is proud to be able to offer it to North County clients.

“While both methods produce natural looking re-sults, with FUE, our team in particular has a more ar-tistic approach than some of the other ofﬁces that might offer it,” Wagner said.

While the FUE proce-dure can be done via robot or computer, it can also be performed by highly skilled surgeons, which is the difference between My-HairTransplantMD and its competitors. “The human eye can see things that a computer or robot can’t,” Wagner said. “We do the artistic side of the procedure. We found that advanced technology is amazing, but in the wrong hands it yields bad results. What we do is more effective from a results perspective.”

The ﬁrst step in the FUE technique is to re-move follicles from the donor area.

The hairs are extracted in their naturally occurring one, two, three and four-hair follicle units from areas of the scalp that are resistant to balding. They are then transplanted into tiny incisions in the balding areas.

“This is essentially the ‘one hair at a time’ method,” Wagner said. “The hairs are extracted the same way they grow, in naturally occurring clusters.”

This is in contrast to FUG, in which donor harvesting is extracted from a strip. The FUG, as a result, has a longer 14 to 30-day recovery time.

The extracted hairs are then examined to as-sess their integrity and suitability for transplantation. “These grafts are then meticulously placed at the correct angle, direction and pattern of your original hair,” Wagner said.

“This allows enough blood to nourish every hair during the brief ﬁve to seven-day healing pro-cess. Then the donor area is dressed with an antibiotic ointment. There are no su-tures, and no bandages.”

Although because of the intense skill and labor involved FUE is nearly twice the cost of FUG — $7 to $9 per graft range vs. $3 to $5 — there are a number of reasons why so many cli-ents ﬁnd it’s worth it.

“Not only will there be no linear scar, no sutures and no post-op pain, we are also not limited by the size of the case,” Wagner said. “In fact large cases are our specialty. We are only limited by low donor density and whether there are prior hair transplant scars.”

Another advantage to FUE is that the recovery is much quicker.

Additionally, it’s ide-al for clients who prefer to wear their hair short and would feel prohibited by having a large linear scar.

“The tiny circular marks where the donor hairs have been extracted are usually undetectable,” Wagner said.

If you have been considering hair restoration and want to learn more, visit myhairtransplantmd.com or call (800) 262-2017 for clear procedure pricing, more testimonials, and a complete comparison be- tween FUE and FUG meth-ods of hair transplantation.

The ofﬁce is located at 2103 S. El Camino Real, Suite 201 in Oceanside.