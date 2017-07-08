Encinitas looks for CCA partner cities

ENCINITAS — Encinitas is looking for additional North County cities to join in their quest for energy independence from San Diego Gas & Electric.

This week, the City Council is set to vote whether to draft a request for proposals for a joint technical study that would assess the feasibility of a community choice aggregate (CCA) in Encinitas and partnering cities.

CCA, also called community choice energy, is the process in which a jurisdiction such as a county or a city forms an agency that buys power on the open market, choosing the source of the power based on the community’s choice.

The energy would still be delivered on SDG&E infrastructure, but the agency would control where it receives the energy.

Encinitas over the past year has met with officials from the neighboring cities of Del Mar, Carlsbad, Oceanside and Solana Beach to gauge the interest of forming a regional CCA.

Solana Beach has moved forward on its own, but Del Mar has signaled support and Carlsbad will vote July 11 on whether to share the cost of the study.

Oceanside voted last year to support the technical study in practice but wants to know the cost of the study before allocating funds.

Encinitas estimates the study would cost no more than $100,000, and its share of the cost would be $20,000 to $72,000, depending on the cities that participate.