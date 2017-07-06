Speed limits could rise, fall on Encinitas streets

ENCINITAS — Speed limits could fall on four Encinitas streets and rise on three others as part of an agenda item the Encinitas Traffic and Public Safety Commission will consider July 10.

The changes in speed limit are the result of an engineering and traffic survey that the state requires the city to do in order to justify using radars to enforce speed limits on non-local streets. State law requires the speed studies be done once every five, seven or 10 years to justify the posted speed limits.

Without an updated speed limit study, the city can’t use radar to enforce the speed limit and the street is designated a “speed trap” and the court can toss out speeding tickets as a result.

The updated speed study looked at the 85th percentile of speeds along a number of streets through the city.

As a result, staff is proposing the following speed reductions:

• La Costa Coast Highway 101 to the eastern city limits reduced from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

• Quail Gardens between Leucadia and Encinitas boulevards from 40 mph to 35 mph.

• Saxony between Leucadia and Encinitas boulevards from 40 mph to 35 mph.

• Via Molena between Via Cantebria and El Camino Real from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Speed limits, however, would rise along the following streets:

• El Camino Real between the north city limits to Gardenview Road from 45 mph to 50 mph.

• El Camino Real between Encinitas Boulevard to Santa Fe Drive from 40 mph to 45 mph.

• Requeza Street between Interstate 5 and Westlake Street from 25 mph to 30 mph.

The Traffic and Public Safety Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. July 10 at City Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue.