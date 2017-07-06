RSF Association meets quorum, Sapp and Dunn voted in

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Association tallied up its votes during a special meeting confirming that its required quorum was reached.

On June 13, results of the May Covenant-wide vote, as well as the uncontested board election, revealed that Rick Sapp and Stephen Dunn secured their board seats.

In addition to electing two new board members who will begin their three-year terms at the July 6 monthly meeting, the amendments to the Association’s bylaws also passed. One of those revisions to the bylaws was lowering the quorum number.

The RSF Association placed a significant amount of effort spreading the word about the urgency to vote, and its Covenant members reacted.

“We were thrilled that we had enough votes to have a successful and valid election,” said RSF Association Covenant Administrator and Assistant Manager Christy Whalen. “We were able to achieve a quorum, and that was due to the great response we had from our members who participated in full force in this year’s election.”

According to Whalen, the Association received 1,061 ballots. It needed 587 ballots to achieve a quorum, and it received 612 ballots toward this.

While more than 1,000 were received, Whalen shared how that number was two ballots per home. However, only one ballot per property could count toward the quorum.

“We exceeded the quorum requirement, and I think it shows that people are invested in their community, and they care about issues,” Whalen said. “We have a great membership.”