RSF Art Guild’s library exhibit

RANCHO SANTA FE — Rancho Santa Fe Library visitors are in for a visual treat. Framing the media room is artwork created by members of the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild.

This rotating exhibit aims to inspire curiosity and support an artistic community.

According to the co-president of the RSF Art Guild, Alison Harding, their organization was contacted and invited by Susan Appleby of the RSF Library Guild to display their artwork. Years ago, the Art Guild exhibited their artwork at the library.

“Susan was instrumental in having us return,” Harding said. “The artists that show are the (RSF Art Guild) members, and the members are made up of Rancho Santa Fe residents and outlying communities.”

Appleby said she is delighted to have the Art Guild be part of the library community.

The current exhibit highlights 14 artists with 22 pieces of artwork including sculptures, oil and water color paintings. Artists features in the June/July exhibit are Terry Alden, Carole Dowling, Francesca Filanc, Annette Fussell, Jennifer Hurley, Cindy Klong, Nancy McTigue, Adela Peterson, Dale Steffen, Gale Summerfield, Margot Wallace and Cathy Wessels.

New exhibits rotate every two months with the next show and reception slated for Aug. 3.

While the Art Guild is delighted to have an exhibit at the library, Harding shared that their organization is additionally searching for a new gallery to call home.

Harding pointed out that one of the goals of the Art Guild, even from its inception, was to bring the visual arts to the community. While this enhances the community, the children who now visit the library are also exposed to the guild’s artwork. And by bringing it to the library this also enhances the community.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words,” Harding said. “When we read, we’re developing images in our mind — when we paint, we’re conjuring words to understand it. At the Rancho Santa Fe Library’s charming adobe style building, we have an opportunity to house paintings and books together.”