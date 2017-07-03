Independence Day event offers beer tasting

ESCONDIDO — This Independence Day event promises to be a hoppin’ good time. Escondido’s annual Independence Day celebration on July 4 at historic Grape Day Park will offer something new this year. This free event is a North County tradition that features live music, food vendors, children’s activities, games and now beer tasting.

“From children creating postcards for our troops, to parents relaxing with a beer in our VIP beer garden in the museum, there is a little bit of something for everyone,” said Ely Ramos, digital media coordinator at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

Starting at 4 p.m., concerts and activities will be held at various locations throughout the California Center for the Arts and Grape Day Park. The musicians will be performing from the Main stage on the Great Green in between the Concert Hall and Center Theater.

The VIP experience includes craft beer from Stone Brewing Co., Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Coronado Brewing Co., Ballast Point Brewing Company and Jacked Up Brewery. VIPs will also get exclusive acoustic performances, preferred stage viewing, shaded and air-conditioned areas, private restrooms, games and more. The VIP Beer Tasting Area requires a ticket, and is limited to the first 600 people. VIP tickets are $10 and raise critical funds for the California Center for the Arts’ cultural arts programming.

Live music takes center stage at the event and includes a variety of performers such as Crown City Bombers, Brogue Wave and Todo Mundo. The festivities will conclude with a special performance by Camp Pendleton’s 1st Marine Division Band and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.

For more info or to purchase a ticket for the VIP Beer Tasting visit: http://artcenter.org/event/independence-day-festival/2017-07-04/