Mark your calendar for three days of literary events

OCEANSIDE — Write On! Oceanside brings three days of literary events to the city’s downtown June 22 through June 24. Events celebrate Oceanside authors and provide aspiring writers resources and visibility.

“We have a lot of talent here in Oceanside and we’d like to help cultivate the writing community here,” Monica Chapa Dimerco, Oceanside Public Library principal librarian, said.

This is the sixth year the annual literary festival has been held.

“The difference this year is that we’ve spread the event over three days and are having the authors fair at the Thursday Sunset Market,” Domercq said.

Two new events are Page to Stage and Writing on Oceanside: A Journalist Roundtable.

Page to Stage takes place 7 p.m. June 23, at Studio 219 at the Sunshine Brooks Theatre. Authors Andrew Roe, writer of “Where You Live,” and Thornton Sully, writer of “Courtesans of God,” will read from their works. The winning play from the Summer Shorts competition will also be performed.

Writing on Oceanside: A Journalist Roundtable is set for 10:30 a.m. June 24, at the Civic Center Library Community Room. Reporters Lola Sherman of the San Diego Union Tribune, Ruarri Serpa of Voice of San Diego and Steve Marcotte of Oside News, will discuss the importance of local news and issues affecting regional and national journalism.

Publish or Perish: Tips for Unpublished Authors and Author Night are crowd pleasers that are included every year.

Publish or Perish: Tips for Unpublished Authors panel discussion takes place 1 p.m. June 24, at the Civic Center Library Community Room. Published and unpublished authors will share their insights on taking a book to print. RSVP is required.

Author Night will be held 5 p.m. June 22, at Pier View Way and Tremont Street during the Sunset Market. Authors will sign, sell and talk about their books. Participating authors include Leslie Johansen Nack, writer of “Fourteen: A Daughter’s Memoir of Adventure, Sailing, and Survival,” Stan Katz, writer of “The Emperor and the Spy” and Robert Yehling, writer of “Voices.”

“It’s a unique opportunity for authors and readers alike,” Domercq said.

The same authors will be part of the local authors book fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24, at Civic Center Plaza.

The culminating event takes place 4 p.m. June 24, at the Civic Center Library Community Room. Nationally acclaimed author Brit Bennett will talk about her book. RSVP is required.

“Brit was raised in Oceanside and her book, ‘The Mothers,’ takes place in Oceanside,” Domercq said.

Events are supported by the Oceanside Public Library, Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation. For more information, visit www.ocal.info/woo or call (760) 435-5600.

June 22

Author Night

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunset Market, downtown Oceanside

June 23

Page to Stage

7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Studio 219, next to the Brooks Theatre

June 24

10:30 a.m., Writing on Oceanside: A Journalist Roundtable

1 p.m., Publish or Perish: Tips for Unpublished Authors

3 p.m., Book Talk with Brit Bennet

Civic Center Library Community Rooms

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Book Fair

Civic Center Plaza