Legal Notices, June 9, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: June 9, 2017 to July 10, 2017 Notice is hereby given that a 30-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: Ames Tentative Parcel Map CASE NUMBER: 14-256 TPM/CDP APPLICANT: A-3 Ventures, LLC LOCATION: Berryman Canyon Road, community of New Encinitas (APN# 262-080-16) DESCRIPTION: The project proposes to subdivide a 2.03-acre parcel into two single-family residential lots. The development of homes is not proposed at this time. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from June 9, 2017 to July 10, 2017. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on July 10, 2017. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, Environmental Initial Study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For planning review and public hearing information on this project, contact the project planner, Anna Yentile, at (760) 633-2724. 06/09/17 CN 20328

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS PAVEMENT REHABILITATION AND OVERLAY PROJECT FY 2017-2018 CS18A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on June 29, 2017. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of Type C1-PG64-28TR overlay, Type II Slurry Seal (REAS or RPMS), installation of Class II Aggregate Base, 5 inch dig outs, placement of Class II aggregate base, crack seal, variable cold plane, placement of engineered paving mat, sub-grade removal, traffic loops, traffic control, striping and legends, adjustment of manholes and gate valves to grade, and other appurtenant work. Engineer’s Estimate – $2,850,000 (Base Bid only). COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within Sixty (60) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose summation of the base bid and the five additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $30.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A or a valid Class C-12 State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project, and the contractor must be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code or is not registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. The Bid security shall be submitted to the City Clerk in an envelope, and will be separate from all the other bid documents which will be submitted electronically on Planet Bids.PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on Thursday, June 22, 2017. After Noon on Thursday, June 22, 2017 no more questions or information requests will be answered. All questions regarding the Contract Documents and the project shall only be submitted electronically on Planet Bids. No questions will be answered via e-mail, or by phone, or in person. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Two-Thousand Dollars ($2,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least ten business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas Robert Zaino, PE Interim City Engineer 06/02/17, 06/09/17 CN 20289

Re: Creditor Association: SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): DIANA M. RACALBUTO Property Address: 1434 CLEARVIEW WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Mailing Address (if different): MASSIE BERMAN, APC IS ACTING IN THE FUNCTION OF A DEBT COLLECTOR, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) DATED DECEMBER 10, 2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on July 13, 2017, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment/Lien (Civil Code Section 5675) which was caused to be recorded by SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, (“Creditor Association”) pursuant to the authority of Civil Code Section 5675 in order to secure obligations in favor of the Creditor Association, which was recorded on December 10, 2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0683555 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on December 14, 2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0683157 of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5675, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of Massie Berman, APC, 3588 4th Avenue, Suite 200, San Diego, CA, 92103, County of San Diego, State of California, all that right, title and interest in the property situated in said County and State which is legally described in the legal description attached hereto as Exhibit “A.” Street address or other common designation of Property to be sold: 1434 CLEARVIEW WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Name and address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 During regular business hours current sale information may be obtained by calling (619) 260-9010. The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $14,504.74 for the delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. A NON JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE BY AN ASSOCIATION TO COLLECT UPON A DEBT FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHALL BE SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. THE REDEMPTION PERIOD WITHIN WHICH THE SEPARATE INTEREST MAY BE REDEEMED FROM A FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH ENDS 90 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 2924(f), A NOTICE OF SALE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ASSOCIATION’S FORECLOSURE OF A SEPARATE INTEREST IN A COMMON INTEREST DEVELOPMENT SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20327

T.S. No. 035553-CA APN: 161-341-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/1/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/7/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/13/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0398209, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 09/18/2012, as Instrument 2012-0563266, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CHRISTINE FREEMAN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4703 CRESCENT HEIGHTS DR OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056-2204 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $273,987.62 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 035553-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 894999 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20325

T.S. No. 15-36685 APN: 259-060-59-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/10/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BRIAN A. WILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 10/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0748308 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/30/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,070,606.20 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1055 Monterey Vista Way Encinitas, California 92024 Described as follows: LOT 29 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4373, IN THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10863, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 28, 1984. A.P.N #.: 259-060-59-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 15-36685. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 5/31/2017 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 22491 6/9, 6/16, 6/23/17 CN 20324

AFC-1054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 6/30/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 82910 37623BZ GPO37623BZ 376 ANNUAL 23 211-022-28 DEBORAH A. IRELAND AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $10425.13 82914 29049AO GPP29049AO 290 ODD 49 211-022-28 JON L. HOWARD AND DEBORAH D. HOWARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $9368.97 82915 28147CO GPP28147CO 281 ODD 47 211-022-28 JORGE ROSALES AND ROSIDALIA ROSALES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1890.35 82916 Y5863469L GPO14806BZ 148 ANNUAL 06 211-022-28 EDWIN W. WELCH AND NANCY F. WELCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $8481.97 82919 28308BE GPP28308BE 283 EVEN 08 211-022-28 CULLEN FAMILY VACATIONS LLC A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3681.07 82920 25030AE GPO25030AE 250 EVEN 30 211-022-28 STEPHEN A. MUELLER AND KATHLEEN MUELLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $16841.80 82921 27140AZ GPO27140AZ 271 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28 JEANNE M. OGREN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2593.83 82922 18034AE GPP18034AE 180 EVEN 34 211-022-28 ROMI E. REYES A SINGLE MAN AND MARIA DELGADO A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $14882.51 82923 35540BZ MGP35540BZ 355 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28 DELIUS R. SOLLANO AND MARY HONEYLETTE V. SOLLANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1439.57 82924 18052AE GPP18052AE 180 EVEN 52 211-022-28 SHERI L. CHRISTIANSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $4135.84 82925 24735BZ GPO24735BZ 247 ANNUAL 35 211-022-28 DOYLE RASMUSSEN AND CAROLYN RASMUSSEN AS TRUSTEES OF THE BIG SKY TRUST DATED JANUARY 7 1998 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3033.59 82926 36333AZ GPO36333AZ 363 ANNUAL 33 211-022-28 BLAS A. REYNOSO AND DIANA E. TOSCA-REYNOSO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2885.31 82927 18318BZ GPP183BZ18 183 ANNUAL 18 211-022-28 SHIRLEY J. CORRIE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2552.73 82928 15023AE GPO15023AE 150 EVEN 23 211-022-28 SEAN ESSEX A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3842.58 82929 29452BO GPP29452BO 294 ODD 52 211-022-28 MICAH BUFORD AND ALICIA BUFORD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2479.18 82930 24515AZ GPO24515AZ 245 ANNUAL 15 211-022-28 COSTICA TINCU AND ELENA TINCU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2903.39 82931 19314CO GPP19314CO 193 ODD 14 211-022-28 CARLA Y. MONTGOMERY A SINGLE WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AND THELIA R. RANDON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $6226.30 82932 38317BZ GPP38317BZ 383 ANNUAL 17 211-022-28 ERIK SEIERUP AND MONICA SEIERUP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2457.94 82933 35513BZ GPO35513BZ 355 ANNUAL 13 211-022-28 LESLIE D. GOULD AND LINDA ANN GOULD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2538.00 82934 34925AZ GPO34925AZ 349 ANNUAL 25 211-022-28 WILLIAM R. FULLER AND JENNIFER YIP FULLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2799.81 82935 28132CZ GPP28132CZ 281 ANNUAL 32 211-022-28 ILIA VAZQUEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2381.76 82936 28433CZ GPP28433CZ 284 ANNUAL 33 211-022-28 ILIA VAZQUEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2286.48 82937 19747AZ GPP19747AZ 197 ANNUAL 47 211-022-28 RAY BOLSON AND ROBIN BOLSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1978.44 82938 25052AZ GPO25052AZ 250 ANNUAL 52 211-022-28 MPHO D. MAMASHELA AND LINDIWE E. MAMASHELA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2865.65 82939 15603AE GPO15603AE 156 EVEN 03 211-022-28 ARTICE M. JOHNSON AND ERNESTA I. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1892.06 82940 28042AO GPP28042AO 280 ODD 42 211-022-28 H.R. BERNAL AND ARLENE BERNAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3687.14 82941 29114AO GPP29114AO 291 ODD 14 211-022-28 TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1371.55 82942 15551BZ GPO155BZ51 155 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28 TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2598.94 82943 19334CE 19334CE 193 EVEN 34 211-022-28 MARILYN J. BURLEY A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1359.74 82944 28603AZ GPP286AZ03 286 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28 VALERIE J. VELASCO A SINGLE WOMAN AND SHARON RUIZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3699.84 82945 28621AZ GPP28621AZ 286 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28 RICHARD ROSS AND LYNN M. THIRY-ROSS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1988.30 82946 26613BE GPO26613BE 266 EVEN 13 211-022-28 CLUB SELECT RESORTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1158.02 82947 35550BZ GPO35550BZ 355 ANNUAL 50 211-022-28 JOHN SHIK LEE A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2136.35 82948 26846AZ GPO26846AZ 268 ANNUAL 46 211-022-28 RAYANNE MARLOW AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND CAROL LYNN MARLOW A WIDOW BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2728.06 82949 18434CO GPP18434CO 183 ODD 34 211-022-28 LOUIS KNOBBE AND LINDA S. KNOBBE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2831.71 82950 29902AZ GPP29902AZ 299 ANNUAL 02 211-022-28 DELISA RAE CRUZ A SINGLE WOMAN 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $4015.23 82951 38914AZ GPP38914AZ 389 ANNUAL 14 211-022-28 REBERT LEROY KLEPPE AND JOANNE MARIE KLEPPE TRUSTEES OF THE KLEPPE FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 31 1987 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2740.86 82954 37822AZ GPP37822AZ 378 ANNUAL 22 211-022-28 WRW VACATION PROPERTIES LLC (AUTHORIZED AGENT: WOODROW R. WILSON JR.) 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2721.19 82955 15708AZ GPO15708AZ 157 ANNUAL 08 211-022-28 STALKSTEIN LLC A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2568.09 82956 29149AO GPP29149AO 291 ODD 49 211-022-28 ERNEST E. GOENS JR. A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $7501.62 82957 37646BZ GPO37646BZ 376 ANNUAL 46 211-022-28 JANICE E. KIRWAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2608.73 82959 29139AZ GPP29139AZ 291 ANNUAL 39 211-022-28 JUAN P. QUIJADA JR. AND MARIA DELCARMEN QUIJADA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2970.99 82960 27842AZ GPP278AZ42 278 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28 LUDLOW B. CREARY II AND JOHNETTE C. CREARY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2728.06 82961 35329AZ GPO35329AZ 353 ANNUAL 29 211-022-28 RALPH J. ROCHE JR. AND CAROL E. ROCHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENNATS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $1231.51 82962 27346BE GPO27346BE 273 EVEN 46 211-022-28 JOHN E. PLUNKETT A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3944.48 82963 17219CE GPO17219CE 172 EVEN 19 211-022-28 TODD D. MARZOLF AND TONI R. MARZOLF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2661.92 82964 26613BO GPO26613BO 266 ODD 13 211-022-28 TOMMY E DAVIS AND KAREN L. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $2458.02 82965 39950AZ GPP39950AZ 399 ANNUAL 50 211-022-28 JOYCE A. TOEDT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $3966.62 82967 17922AE GPP17922AE 179 EVEN 22 211-022-28 JOEL T. ESCALADA AND ISABEL G. TALUSAN-ESCALADA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $6513.82 82968 28612AZ GPP286AZ12 286 ANNUAL 12 211-022-28 AMA WEB MARKETING INC A NEW YORK INCORPORATION 1/19/2017 1/24/2017 2017-0035971 2/27/2017 2017-0092316 $999.30 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 6/1/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 phone no. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/09/17, 06/16/16, 06/23/17 CN 20323

T.S. No. 17-47129 APN: 165-562-50-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: PAUL MATTUCCI AND STEPHANIE MATTUCCI, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/2/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0463570 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/23/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $388,231.07 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2351 CARRIAGE CIRCLE OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-3605 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 165-562-50-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-47129. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 5/23/2017 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 22429 6/2, 6/9, 6/16/17 CN 20284

AFC-1069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84937 B0408355C MGP37638BZ 376 Float/Float Annual 38BZ 211-022-28 JAMES L. MIERS AND VICKI Y. MIERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CAPITAL SOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 5/19/2013 5/30/2013 2013-0337550 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $13697.36 84938 B0434915C MGP39511BO 395 Float/Float Biennial-Odd 11BO 211-022-28 KEVIN SODERS AND MELANIE SODERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS PACIFIC WESTERN BANK A CALIFORNIA STATE CHARTERED BANK (SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITALSOURCE BANK) 5/25/2014 9/25/2014 2014-0414725 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $16169.17 84939 B0444545C MGP24523AZ 245 Float/Fixed Week 23 Annual 23AZ 211-022-28 ANTHONY M. DONATO AND CHARLOTTE L. DONATO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/19/2015 4/30/2015 2015-0211868 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $15201.02 84940 B0415665H MGP29816AZ 298 Float/Float Annual 16AZ 211-022-28 JAMES B. CRUZ AND MELINDA M. CACAO-CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/19/2013 10/10/2013 2013-0612422 2/16/2017 2017-0079042 $23326.01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 5/22/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20283

AFC-1068 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/22/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 84933 B0445205C MCS11732BZ 117 FLOAT/FIXED ANNUAL 32BZ 214-010-94 MICHAEL T. O’NEIL AND ANA PAULA DE MENDONCA O’NEIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/30/2015 5/14/2015 2015-0245070 2/16/2017 2017-0079022 $34283.92 84934 S1048435C CSR20214BO 202 FLOAT/FIXED-BIENNIAL ODD 14BO 214-010-94 KRISTINA A. COSTA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 7/11/2011 8/4/2011 2011-0397519 2/16/2017 2017-0079022 $12615.89 84935 B0434995C MCS11511CO 115 FLOAT/FLOAT/ BIENNIAL-ODD 11CO 214-010-94 ROBERT L. POWELL AND JANET G. POWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/12/2014 9/25/2014 2014-0414744 2/16/2017 2017-0079022 $17840.75 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 5/22/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20282

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018710-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chloe Anne Hegedus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chloe Anne Hegedus change to proposed name: Chloe Anne Spath. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 24, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20330

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018696-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Madeline Isabella Hegedus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Madeline Isabella Hegedus change to proposed name: Madeline Isabella Spath. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 24, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20329

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 6-23-2017, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 810E Shaina Doyle 876 Maria Flores 6/9, 6/16/17 CNS-3018140# CN 20326

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANITA ELISA WISCOVITCH Case # 37-2017-00019648-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Anita Elisa Wiscovitch. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William J Wiscovitch in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William J Wiscovitch be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on July 6, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory J., Belnap, Esq. 2888 Loker Ave. East #309 Carlsbad CA 92010 Telephone: 760.705.1334 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20322

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF CAMDEN STATE OF GEORGIA In the Interest of: M. L. F Sex: Female DOB: 08/14/07 A Child Under 18 Years of Age Case# 17000160 NOTICE OF SUMMONS To: Nicole Shaunte Frost and DeShawn Flynn and any other person claiming paternity of the above-named child. You are hereby notified that the above-styled action, which seeks the termination of parental rights was filed against you in said Juvenile Court in Camden County, Georgia on the 24th day of May, 2017. The petition alleges that the above-named child is dependent child and that it would be in the child’s best interest that the parents’ parental rights be terminated. A copy of the petition may be obtained from the Clerk of Camden County Juvenile Court. The child is currently in the temporary custody of the Camden County Department of Family and Children Services. THEREFORE, YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED to appear before the Juvenile Court of Camden County, Woodbine, Georgia on the 23rd day of August, 2017 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. The effect of the termination order requested shall be to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the parents with respect to the above-named child, including rights of inheritance. READ CAREFULLY NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A copy of the petition to terminate parental rights is attached to this notice. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 23rd day of August, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Court of Camden County. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your parental rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you can not afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses on brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk’s office which is: 912 554 7048. If you want a lawyer appointed to represent you, you must let the Court or the officer of this Court handling this case know that you want a lawyer immediately. WITNESS the Honorable O. Brent Green, Judge of said Court. SO ORDERED, this the 24th day of May, 2017. Laurie W. Fowler Juvenile Court Clerk Camden County, Georgia 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17, 06/23/17 CN 20321

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018896-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicholas Allen Vandegriffe filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Nicholas Allen Vandegriffe changed to proposed name: Nicholas Brian Sweeney. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 07, 2017 at 8:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: May 25, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20297

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KATHY ROACH Case # 37-2017-00018671-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kathy Roach. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Linda Glies in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Linda Glies be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 54 located at Central Courthouse, 1100 Union St, 5th Floor, San Diego CA 92101. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell M. De Phillips, Esq. Milberg & De Phillips, P.C. 2163 Newcastle Ave. #200 Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20286

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 06/02/17, 06/09/17, 06/16/17 CN 20285

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2015-00000287-PR-GP-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Aryanna Marielle Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Aryanna Marielle Rodriguez; b. Present name: Andrea Isabella Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Andrea Isabella Rodriguez; c. b. Present name: Amy Genaveive Castillo Rodriguez changed to proposed name: Amy Genaveive Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 9:00 AM Dept. PC-02 of the Superior Court of California, 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego CA 92101, Probate Division, Madge Bradley Building. Date: May 17, 2017 Julia Craig Kelety Judge of the Superior Court 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20264

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00018396-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Junko Nishijima, Kadai Nishijima on behalf of Kanna Felice Fuchiwaki minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kanna Felice Fuchiwaki change to proposed name: Kanna Felice Nishijima. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jul 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 22, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20263

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) DN181138 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Robert Dwayne Batton You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Teresa G. Batton You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Teresa G. Batton 1580 Shadowridge Dr #130 Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.707.6841 Date (Fecha): 02/08/17 Clerk, by (Secretario, por),Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011781 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AZ Growth; B. Girl Uplifters Team, Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2G, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 10/25/06 S/Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014399 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Franchise Insiders, Located at: 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J Harding Franchise Associates, 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 04/01/17 S/James H Johnson, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013947 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LAMAZO, Located at: 1100 Garden View Rd. #217, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inga Beriashvili, 1100 Garden View Rd. #217, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Inga Beriashvili, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013891 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NuCair, Located at: 8765 Aero Dr. #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. HealthEssentials LLC, 3401 W sunflower Ave. #225, Santa Ana CA 92704. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Richard Slager, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014004 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Candle Company; B. Captain’s Candles; C. Cannabis Candle Company; D. Illumi-Dank Candles; E. Cocktails & Candles; F. Chronic Candles; G. Candles & Cocktails, Located at: 3020 Oceanside Blvd #123, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Captain Companies LLC, 3020 Oceanside Blvd #123, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: 03/29/17 S/Suzanne D’Amaro, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014359 Filed: May 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetLending, Located at: 511 Pepperwood Ct., Bonita CA San Diego 91902. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-460, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carl Kock, 4068 Belinda St., Simi Valley CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carl Kock, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20354

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014445 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seawolf Gourmet; B. Seawolf Gourmet Pet Products, Located at: 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cecilia Cresto, 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/31/17 S/Cecilia Cresto, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20353

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014418 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4 Pet Supply; B. 4petsupply.com, Located at: 2720 Loker Ave. W #Q, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Procurement & Government Sales Inc., 2720 Loker Ave. W #Q, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andy Birkel, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008855 Filed: Mar 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beer, Food, and Music, Located at: 4668 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Damian DeRobbio, 4668 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Damian DeRobbio, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012885 Filed: May 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foodie Fire; B. InVaric Consulting, Located at: 3674 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tom D Butler, 3674 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Tom D Butler, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012961 Filed: May 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sheppy’s Antiques, Located at: 4016 Mira Costa, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4016 Mira Costa St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharen Morgan, 4016 Mira Costa St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/12/17 S/Sharen Morgan, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014428 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Talent Agency; B. Tenfold, Located at: 660 Cypress Hill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U57, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tenfold Social Training Inc., 660 Cypress Hills Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/03/17 S/Stacy Zapar, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013985 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D Ervin Design, Located at: 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel Ervin, 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Jolee Ervin, 3220 Shadowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Daniel Ervin, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014294 Filed: May 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Epic Mobile Auto Detailing, Located at: 1075 N Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John R Mutscheller, 1075 N Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John R Mutscheller, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013093 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IP Relativity; B. Ganja Marks, Located at: 220 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230081, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cher Sauer, 220 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Cher Sauer, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014434 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Crown Stairs and Trim, Located at: 2886 Lancaster Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Greg D Barker, 2917 State St. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Chris K Townsend, 2886 Lancaster Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Greg D Baker, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013294 Filed: May 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conklin Professional Services; B. Institute for Continuing Professional Education, Located at: 520 E Murray Canyon Dr. #816, Palm Springs CA Riverside 92264. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ernest Conklin, 520 E Murray Canyon Dr. #816, Palm Springs CA 92264. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 06/01/12 S/Ernest E Conklin, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014611 Filed: Jun 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scalese Comsulting, Located at: 2282 Hillyer St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert F Scalese, 2282 Hillyer St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 06/01/17 S/Robert F Scalese, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013917 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LAE Group Consulting Services, Located at: 5418 Soho View Terrace, San Diego CA San Diego 92105. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linford Ewart, 5418 Soho View Terrace, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/01/17 S/Linford Ewart, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014397 Filed: May 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Horizon Window Cleaning; B. Surf Trip Guru, Located at: 31485 Hamburg Circle, Winchester CA Riverside 92596. Mailing Address: PO Box 430910, San Ysidro CA 92143. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Melroy, 31485 Hamburg Circle, Winchester CA 92596. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/17 S/Joseph Melroy, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014640 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kendy Lane Interiors, Located at: 1687 Shorebreak Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kendal Burian, 1687 Shorebreak Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Kendal Burian, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014732 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cosmetic Dentistry, Located at: 891-895 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Catherine J Santone, DDS, APC, 891-895 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/03/15 S/Catherine J Santone DDS, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014812 Filed: Jun 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Hive Marketplace, Located at: 1555 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. South O Partners LLC, 1555 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Rob Murray, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013667 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Echo Growth Strategies, Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmen Chavez de Hesse, 3467 Caminito Sierra #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Carmen Chavez de Hesse, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014186 Filed: May 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Market Street Financial Solutions; B. Market Street Realty Group, Located at: 2016 Subida Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-599, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Market Street Consulting Group Inc. 2016 Subida Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The First Day of Business was: 02/09/09 S/Meghan Federico, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014691 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful by Design, Located at: 6863 Watercourse Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashleigh Pates, 6863 Watercourse Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/17 S/Ashleigh Pates, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014740 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2 The Rescue Events; B. EMT Class; C. EMT Events, Located at: 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paramedic Innovations Inc., 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The First Day of Business was: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Pinto, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014739 Filed: Jun 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seconds Matter Medical Training; B. SMT911, Located at: 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paramedic Innovations Inc., 2859 Colgate Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Pinto, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013502 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RJMD Consulting, Located at: 1988 Prescott Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert McDonough, 1988 Prescott Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The First Day of Business was: 05/10/17 S/Robert McDonough, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23, 06/30/17 CN 20331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013973 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Square, Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 748, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JBCB Inc., J Gerald Bryan, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/25/17 S/Gerald Bryan, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013871 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spanish Flat Mining Company, Located at: 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc P Springer, 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; B. Linda H Springer, 7024 Snapdragon Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Linda H Springer, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013720 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Survival Foods, Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Synodin, 650 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #195, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/23/17 S/Michael Synodin, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011863 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Climbing Monkeys, Located at: 3135 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Climbing Monkeys, 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Hammond, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011862 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hammond & Co., Located at: 3135 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hammond & Co. LLC, 908 Nardo Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Hammond, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012856 Filed: May 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Pool and Spa; B. Awtry’s Pool Service, Located at: 760 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Keith Awtry, 760 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/06/07 S/Keith Awtry, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014028 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage D’Lux & Spa, Located at: 105 S Hwy 101 #3, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 252 Blackbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucia Lux, 252 Blackbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lucia Lux, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013699 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walk in Remembrance With Hope, Located at: 985 Pearleaf Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 3297, La Mesa CA 91944. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Survivors of Suicide Loss, 985 Pearleaf Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/23/17 S/Jana L Weber, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013705 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jewel Nails, Located at: 90 N Coast Hwy 101 #209, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Isuzu Wilkinson, 842 Boxwood Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Isuzu Wilkinson, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013908 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crapchute Bags, Located at: 498 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Base Dynamics Inc., 498 Andrews Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Zar, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013322 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emblem Cabinets, Located at: 7388 Trade ST., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emblem Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd #204, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Gabrielle N Baumgartner, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013463 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoot Coffee Bazaar; B. Hoot Coffee, Located at: 530 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 69565 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kellan den-Uijl, 6965 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Kellan den-Uijl, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013907 Filed: May 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Pool & Spa Maintenance; B. BB Water Works, Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-626, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Reynaldo Ben Botello, 2891 Route 22, Patterson NY 12563. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Reynaldo Ben Botello, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013269 Filed: May 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franklin West; B. Franklin West Tutoring, Located at: 2348 La Costa Ave. #202, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. George Manuhu, 2348 La Costa Ave. #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/George Manuhu, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013657 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McCormac Pressure Washing, Located at: 1816 W Cliff Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Milo McCormac, 1816 W Cliff Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Milo McCormac, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013686 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Succulent Culinary Creations by Eduarda, Located at: 2409 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eduarda Antunes, 2409 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Eduarda Antunes, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014236 Filed: May 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolution Technology Partners, Located at: 1634 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Phillips, 1634 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Maria Phillips, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013860 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maison Design/Build, Located at: 181 Daphne St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kory Almryde, 181 Daphne St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Kory Almryde, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013337 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Linda Karp Insurance Services, Located at: 225 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Karp Inc., 225 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/24/17 S/Linda Karp, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011975 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CommuniTea Kundalini; B. CommuniTea Yoga & Meditation, Located at: 609 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 3328 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fitzgerald Consulting Group Inc./. 3328 Avenida Obertura, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Tina Fitzgerald, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013839 Filed: May 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peterson Advisors, Located at: 650 Edgewater Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Peterson, 650 Edgewater Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/24/17 S/Dane Peterson, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013711 Filed: May 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joie Luxe Design, Located at: 3857 Pell Pl. #111, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pamela Brown, 3857 Pell Pl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Pamela Brown, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-014334 Filed: May 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Business Creations; B. Active Nutrients; C, Zen 12; D. Mukthi Dance; E. Louis Shapiro; F. Nutrients.com; G. ClimaxNon.com; H. Active Nutrients.com; I. Nutrient.com; J. Nutrients.org; K. Nutirent.org; L. ActiveNutrients.cn; M. Active Nutriensts.us; N. Zin12.biz; O. LouisShapiro.com; P. MukthiDance.com; Q. AbCreations.pro; R. ActiveNutrients.asia; S. DailyVitamin.com; T. DailyVitamin.asia; U. GlobalNutrients.com, Located at: 5666 La Jolla Blvd #133, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Louis Shapiro, 442 Esther St., Costa Mesa CA 92627. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/92 S/Louis Shapiro, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16, 06/23/17 CN 20298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012406 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Seaside Collective, Located at: 1247 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 1255, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Anderson, 1247 Loch Lomond Dr. Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/01/17 S/Andrea Anderson, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013651 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hooked on Sushi Encinitas Inc., Located at: 272 N El Camino Real #D, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2508 El Camino Real #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hooked on Sushi Encinitas Inc., 272 N El Camino Real #D, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 05/22/17 S/Meeseun Yoon, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013655 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MF Maintenance. Located at: 6677 Corte Maria, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mauricio Filippi, 6677 Corte Maria, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Mauricio M Filippi, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013357 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gwesty Questy. Located at: 3336 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Twisted Egos LLC, 3336 Via Alicante, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/06/17 S/Shawn Roberts, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012658 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doce Chocolates. Located at: 3360 Avenida Nieve, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Friz, 3360 Avenida Nieve, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/24/17 S/Linda Friz, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013536 Filed: May 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy Industries. Located at: 216 Florita St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ailbe McGarry, 216 Florita St. Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/19/17 S/Ailbe McGarry, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013343 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leed Corp.; B. CCM Consulting; C. Lead Corp. Located at: 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Matthews, 2710 Via Plato, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Carlos Matthews, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013618 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Cabanas Rentals. Located at: 81 Trinity St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beach Basket Breeze LLC, 81 Trinity St. Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 07/29/14 S/Regina Kindel, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012801 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swim by Natalie. Located at: 4273 Carte Famosa, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natalie Rones, 4273 Corte Famosa, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Natalie Rones, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012788 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magnum Plumbing Company. Located at: 924 Encinitas Blvd #63, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aven Martin, 924 Encinitas Blvd #63, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/11/17 S/Aven Martin, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013641 Filed: May 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Feed & Tack. Located at: 916 La Fiesta Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: PO Box 683, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charlie A Perez, 916 La Fiesta Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/94 S/Charlie A Perez, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013311 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homeless Veterans of San Diego. Located at: 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 131593, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Luisi, 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/22/17 S/Kelly Luisi, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013324 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Califlowercation. Located at: 1323 Calle Scott, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MW71 LLC, 1323 Calle Scott, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Michelle Weiss, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012550 Filed: May 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LB ‘em. Located at: 1688 Sunnyside Ave., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Salvatore, 1688 Sunnyside Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/07/17 S/Laura Salvatore, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013422 Filed: May 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Max & Otis Designs. Located at: 1228 Avenida Amistad, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandy Yamamoto, 1228 Avenida Amistad, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/18/17 S/Brandy Yanamoto, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013082 Filed: May 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ignite Property Solutions LLC. Located at: 2699 Medford Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ignite Property Solutions LLC, 2699 Medford Ct. Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 05/15/17 S/Terry Scortt, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09, 06/16/17 CN 20265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010739 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 805S Promotions. Located at: 1150 Midnight Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Campbell, 1150 Midnight Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Campbell, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013106 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elroy E Murray. Located at: 776 Copper Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elroy Murray, 776 Copper Dr. Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Elroy Murray, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013113 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Tenant Advisors; B. San Diego Tenant Advisor. Located at: 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. April Kohnen, 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/April Kohnen, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011598 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saint Tropez Bistro and Beyond. Located at: 947 S Coast Hwy 101 #D-103, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. St. Tropez BBL LLC, 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Marcus Belke, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012769 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skilled People Personnel. Located at: 8663 Circle R Course Ln., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: PO Box 22626, San Diego CA 92192-2626. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McGraw Personnel Services Inc., 8663 Circle R Course Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Fredrica McGraw, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012645 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deep Roots Entertainment. Located at: 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eduardo Tinoco, 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Christina De la Rosa Tinoco, 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Eduardo Tinoco, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011034 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fluid Focus LLC. Located at: 768 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 979 La Rue Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fluid Focus LLC, 768 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Kershek, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012297 Filed: May 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Untethered Purpose. Located at: 2923 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Maloney, 2923 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/15/17 S/Danielle Maloney, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012756 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwind Custom Builders. Located at: 7854 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Southwind Construction Co., 7854 Invanhoe Ave., La Jolla CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 06/01/07 S/Christopher Collins, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013055 Filed: May 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GL Pools. Located at: 1136 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA San Diego 92021. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gardiner & Lobe Pool Service Inc., 1136 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 10/01/13 S/Kyle Lobe, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010985 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Not Just TC Real Estate Service. Located at: 5132 Don Rodolfo Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julia Y Vernair, 5132 Don Rodolfo Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Christine Ghezzi, PO Box 131328, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Julia Y Vervair, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011569 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. That Boy Good. Located at: 207 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Borrowed Thyme LLC, 207 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 08/04/12 S/Kimberly J Millwood, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010778 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound Cuts. Located at: 2690 Via de la Valle #D162, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Camera, 529 Golf Glen Dr., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Brandon Hunter, 788 Catherine Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Camera, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012052 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Diamond Group Real Estate; B. The Diamond Group San Diego. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #457, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Paul Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Heather Ricks Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Paul Diamond, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011201 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KP Contracting Inc. Located at: 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: 3881 Rogers Rd., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KP Contracting Inc., 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 11/01/15 S/Miriam Richey, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012642 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Executives; B. Browne Team. Located at: 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Cremer Browne, 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Carrie Cremer Browne, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012500 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Artworks. Located at: 5064 Triana St., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Cavanagh, 5064 Triana St., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Matthew Cavanagh, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012717 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Group for Immigrant Resettlement & Assessment. Located at: 812 Dolphin Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Group for Immigrant Resettlement & Assessment, 812 Dolphin Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Harve Meskin, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20240