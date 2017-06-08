Corner Bakery Cafe opens in Encinitas

One of the key tenants of the remodeled Village Square in New Encinitas has opened its doors.

Corner Bakery Cafe, a chain made-to- order fast casual eatery, opened its Encinitas location on June 3, and will host a ceremonial grand opening June 19. It’s the Dallas-based chain’s second North County location, the first in Carlsbad opened its doors in late 2010. It is owned and operated by David Beshay of FEAST California Cafe, LLC, which also owns five other Corner Bakery Cafe locations. The group plans to open additional Corner Bakery Cafe locations throughout Southern California.

The opening marks the first major tenant to go into the renovated shopping center. Several other businesses moved out of the shopping center after the property owner increased the leases in the wake of the remodel.

7-Eleven, Garcia’s Mexican restaurant, Encinitas Ford’s leasing office, AMP Hobby Shop, a pool hall, Bety’s Tacos, Rite-Cut Barbershop, Donna’s Tailor Shop, a guitar shop and a drive- thru locksmith kiosk were all casualties of the rent increase. The Habit Grill, Luna Grill, Brewers Tap Room, Pick Up Stix and several other outlets are slated to anchor the remodeled strip mall.

The first 100 guests at Corner Bakery Cafe on June 19 will receive a free travel mug with daily coffee refills for a year, and the restaurant will hold drawings for free grilled paninis for a year or a free side of pancakes for a year.

Corner Bakery Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.