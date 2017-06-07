Lick the Plate: Introducing Solti, the first cold-crafted, light-filtered, glass-bottled beverage!

Once in a while in the food and beverage world I stumble upon a business that has so much momentum, I like to tell their story before they completely explode. It’s always more interesting when there is a local angle as is the case with Christian Sutton, now a regional sales manager for Solti and former Seaside Market produce department employee.

He had the local farm connections and relationships vital to Solti so they offered him a job. He has since worked his way into his current role as regional sales manager for the San Diego territory. Christian brought some samples by recently and while I’ve tasted a lot of product in this category, the Solti flavors were amazing. The Watermelon Lemon Mint was like an instant shot of crisp, clean energy. The Gingermade with apple, ginger and lemon did the same thing. They also have cleanse packages available and full line of other flavors. Besides our tasting, we had a conversation about Christian’s time at Seaside Market, growing up in Carmel, the juice world, Solti, restaurants and music. Here are some highlights.

LTP:

OK, let’s start high level. When people ask you what Solti is, what is your elevator pitch so to speak?

CS:

Our products are UV light filtered in glass bottles and 100 percent certified organic, and locally sourced. It is my belief it’s simply the best juice on the planet.

LTP:

You have a few products and a cleanse available, is there a production process that is consistent to them and unique to Solti?

CS:

Solti is in a league of its own with our proprietary technology light filtration process that uses light rays to preserve our liquid without pasteurizing it. This eliminates spoilers without impacting nutrients.

LTP:

How long has Solti been around and what are the contributing factors to its success?

CS

Solti started out as Shakti three years ago with the challenge of a short three-day shelf life on cold-pressed juice products. Now our state-of-the-art facility in San Diego produces product that has a shelf life of 45 to 120 days depending on the flavor.

LTP:

As the sales manager for San Diego, tell me about your role and some of the challenges and rewards you’ve experienced launching a new brand in this market.

CS:

As the San Diego team leader, my responsibilities are to grow the market by encouraging my team to overachieve. We offer our products to all walks of life and earn our respect through our contributions to art, music and culture. The short shelf life of juice has always been a big hurdle and with that gone, the sky is the limit with Solti. There is tremendous room for growth within this company.

LTP:

Where can folks find Solti in North County?

CS

Solti can be found at Cardiff Seaside Market, Lazy Acres, Cream of the Crop, Jimbo’s Naturally, Lotus Café, EVE Encinitas and many coffee shops and yoga studios. We service all of California, Hawaii and will be expanding to other regions around the country very soon.

LTP:

Since Lick the Plate is all about food and music, I’m curious where you like to eat in this area. I’ll give you three categories, $10 in your pocket, going out big and favorite Mexican joint.

CS:

With $10 in my pocket I would definitely enjoy a burgundy pepper tri-tip sandwich from Seaside Market. Going out big I’d have to say the iconic Red Tracton in Del Mar. My favorite Mexican joint hands down is La Especial Norte in Leucadia.

LTP:

I like to wrap the column by getting a feel for my guest’s history and taste in music. With that, let’s start with your first concert, who and where?

CS:

My first show was Iron Maiden at the San Jose Spartan Stadium. I’ll never forget that day; it was a truly magical experience.

LTP:

And your dream concert lineup … three bands, one stage, one night, any era, dead or alive, who are you booking?

CS:

I’d like the venue to be the Belly Up in Solana Beach. The Beastie Boys would open, followed by Pearl Jam and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to wrap things up.

Learn more about Solti and view their full line of juice and merchandise at www.solti.com.