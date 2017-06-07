Headed to the X-Games

COAST CITIES — As part of the Road to X Games content series, X Games is hosting the world’s top athletes in a Park Qualifier event on June 10 as they compete to secure their invitation to X Games Minneapolis.

North County skateboarders who have been invited to take part in the qualifying event include:

The Road to X Park Qualifier will be streamed live from Rhodes Skatepark in Boise, Idaho, and feature three disciplines — Men’s Skateboard Park, Women’s Skateboard Park and BMX Park. In addition to the live stream, fans can catch the Road to X Park Qualifier coverage on ABC as part of the World of X Games content on June 17, as well as coverage across X Games digital and social platforms.

In each of the disciplines, the top three medalists from X Games Austin 2016 will pre-qualify for the Minneapolis event. The top six athletes in each discipline at the Road to X Park Qualifier will also receive their invites to Minneapolis. The event is free and open to the public.