Who’s News: May 26, 2017

WHO’S NEWS 5-26

NEW COMMUNITY CLASSROOM MiraCosta College, in partnership with the city of Solana Beach, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Studio E Architects, Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito and community members, celebrated the grand opening and open house of the newly renovated La Colonia de Eden Gardens multipurpose classroom May 24 at 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach. MiraCosta College’s Continuing Education will utilize the room to offer free non-credit courses including English as a Second Language (ESL), Citizenship, Adult High School (GED) and computer classes.

NEW ADMINISTRATORS AT SDUHSD The San Dieguito board of trustees announced the appointments of Tina M. Douglas, as the associate superintendent of business services and Cindy Frazee, as the associate superintendent of human resources, effective July 1, 2017. Douglas previously served as assistant superintendent for the Westminster School District where she had direct oversight for the finance, facilities, child nutrition and information technology divisions. Frazee previously served as the assistant superintendent of special education/SELPA director at the Capistrano Unified School District where she had direct oversight of the Special Education Department as well as directed the SELPA District.

CRC WELCOMES NEW DIRECTOR Community Resource Center is proud to announce the addition of Peggy Pico as the director of development. Pico, a three-time Emmy Award winning broadcast journalist, comes with a robust history of public service and outreach. She is a mentor in the prestigious PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs. Previously, Pico was a nightly host, anchor and reporter at KPBS News and NBC 7 News in San Diego.

VICTORIES OF SPIRIT AWARD Carlsbad resident Kalim Smith was honored May 19 with the Sharp HealthCare Foundation’s 2017 Victories of Spirit event. Smith has turned his personal tragedy into triumph with the help of Sharp Rehabilitation Services. Smith is an expert in languages and cultures, as well as a creator of traditional Hawaiian percussion instruments (Ipu Heke). His enthusiasm for life continued after a devastating spinal cord injury in 2011. Today, Smith helps others by serving as an advocate for accessible housing, parking and improved beach access in the Carlsbad community.

FINALIST FOR TOP TEACHER In its inaugural year, Jodi Diamond, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside’s CEO, was nominated as a finalist for Teach for America’s Innovation in Education Award. This award honors individuals for their leadership in education and their commitment to developing the next generation. Four finalists in four categories were presented to a panel of corporate, non-profit, school and philanthropy leaders. The event was sponsored by ResMed, the Girard Foundation, Nordson Corporation, Northrop Grumman, SDG&E and ViaSat. Diamond has been with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside for more than 10 years, and has led the organization as CEO since September 2013.

ROCKETEERS HEAD FOR FINAL FLY-OFF The student rocketeers of San Marcos High School, including Emma Wensley, Anuraj Singh, Braden Paloutzian, David Sorich, Jason Zeis, Ruchit Mehta and Clayton Wenthur, Caroline Mahoney and coach Jim Boehmler, finished in the top 10, in eighth place at the Final Fly-off of the world’s largest rocket contest, the Team America Rocketry Challenge. They earned the team a $5,000 scholarship award and an invite to compete in the NASA Student Launch Initiative for next year.