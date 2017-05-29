Oceanside Art Walk Event – Art, Music and More

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside First Friday Art Walk will celebrate the arrival of summer June 2 in downtown Oceanside, featuring a special guest.

VIP bracelets for Art Walk guests can be picked up at Oceanside Artist Alley and Century 21, between Mission Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. These bracelets entitle the guests to coupons and discounts from participating venues/artists.

A well-known attraction for summer visitors to the pier is “Charlie the Pelican,” who is often perched just outside the bait shop on the pier. The Art Walk will honor him as the Oceanside mascot during the June Art Walk event. A small, stuffed pelican memento, with a “Welcome to Oceanside” inscription, will be available at various locations during the Art Walk for purchase.

Holme Estate Cellars, adjacent to Artist Alley at 216 N. Coast Highway, is offering a complimentary tasting of its vintage South Australia and California wines to Art Walk visitors. In addition to the many forms of art on display at the Art Walk, the June event will also feature live music from local musicians and bands. Back by popular demand will be the Imperial Valley College Pop Band.

The Art Walk will once again feature a collaborative artist participation painting on the canvas inside the Muramid Art Museum where anyone, young or old can participate with local artists to create a unique mural.

The Muramid Mural Museum and Art Center, at 212-F N. Coast Highway, will also be participating in Philippine Heritage month with Fil-Am “Arts Alive” artists and music featuring the PCH Band. Several additional artists will be exhibiting outside the Muramid and inside Seaside Flowers. The pavilion area behind the Muramid will be featuring artist Stephen Gary and artists from the Sargent Art Group.