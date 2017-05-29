Marketplace News: Local Postal Annex offers Rancho Santa Fe special services

How long have you been in business here in RSF?

We have been serving Rancho Santa Fe for 2 years. After my wife Cindy left Corporate America, we researched the franchise industries and decided to open a Postal Annex in Rancho Santa Fe Plaza next to Harvest Ranch Market. A year later, we had the opportunity to buy existing Cardiff location next to Seaside Market and are enjoying getting to know both communities and the needs of our customers.

What would you say are the special services that your location offers?

Everyone knows that we ship packages just like the Post Office, UPS and FedEx stores but what a lot of people don’t know is that we receive and hold shipments for our travelers in the community. Many of our customers travel extensively or may only live here for a portion of the year so we ensure their cases of wine, art, or equestrian supplies get delivered to a safe & secure location; we are our customer’s “personal doorstep” away from home.

We spend a portion of our day resolving lost shipments and attempted deliveries and get them redirected to our store for easy pickup. We also file insurance claims for damaged shipments, we support the online sellers in the community by providing estimated shipping costs over the phone. And for our private mailbox holders we offer convenient, secure 24 hour access for picking up mail and packages with an access code.

Are you able to work with FedEx, UPS, DHL as well as the US Mail?

Yes, we provide the customer facing services for all of the carriers which allows us to get the best national and international value in shipping and receiving options across; FedEX, UPS, DHL, and the Post Office. You would be surprised the variance in pricing for the same destination.

We know the weight and size limitations and policies across carriers and save you time and money helping you choose the right way to ship anything from the saddle to your next equestrian event or the golf clubs you are selling on Ebay. In addition, we are the authorized drop off location for FEDEX and UPS when you are not home to receive your package.

You can call in your inquiry and we’ll have your package ready when you arrive, bring in your door tag for verification. Since UPS, DHL and FedEx cannot ship to your regular PO box in Rancho Santa Fe, we make it easy to receive your shipments by using our store address as your home address.

What services do you offer for local businesses and organizations?

We bring many of the higher end graphics and printing services to the neighborhood in support of; local churches, restaurants, schools, libraries, and clubs; bound presentations, event flyers, banners, menus, business cards, custom greeting cards, real estate brochures and open house materials. We support local artists by selling their greeting cards and artwork.

We offer everything from passport photos, secure shredding, notary services, online fulfillment support, to a wide selection of cards and last minute gifts. We have matured in knowing our clients’ needs like shipping a Western Saddle to a horse show out of state, or receiving and holding the special wine you bought on your trip to Napa (even if you are still there).

Our parking lot has easy access and you can even drive through with a large vehicle or horse trailer to pick up your mail while grabbing some groceries at Harvest Ranch. We will also be offering Live scan in the coming weeks.

Postal Annex is located at 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, suite E70,Encinitas, 92024. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (760) 230-2135. You can follow us on Facebook or visit our website at http://www.postalannex.com/ranchosantafe