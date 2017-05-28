Gregg Visintainer’s winning artwork depicts a bottle of La Victoria salsa with a sunset and beach in the backdrop. The San Marcos artist recently won first prize in La Victoria’s art contest. Courtesy image
Gregg Visintainer’s winning artwork depicts a bottle of La Victoria salsa with a sunset and beach in the backdrop. The San Marcos artist recently won first prize in La Victoria’s art contest. Courtesy image
Tweets by @coastnewsgroup
-
Just finished uploading a ton of new content to the website! Give us a visit! - AB
-
.@sanmarcoscity has new massage parlor regulations on the way: https://t.co/lmP23tGlxH
-
.@hm is coming to The Shoppes at Carlsbad. https://t.co/PTeeFDYw35 https://t.co/10W1UONxG4
so happy for you…….for your artistic recognition and your time devoted to your marriage! we’re working on 48 1/2 years of marriage…wow, that seems like a lot even to me!!!!