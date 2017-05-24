Marketplace News: Silverado Encinitas Memory Care celebrates grand re-opening

ENCINITAS — Silverado’s leaders and chamber members celebrated the remodel of Silverado Encinitas Memory Care Community on April 11. Silverado Encinitas has served Encinitas and the surrounding area for more than 15 years. Silverado Encinitas specializes in memory care for all types and stages of dementia.



At the re-grand opening, their “Nexus” program was highlighted throughout the community. The program benefits those in the beginning stages of memory decline.



These residents will participate in 20 hours a week of physical exercise, cognitive exercise, brain HQ, stress reduction, support groups and purposeful engagements.



As a parting gift everyone received beautiful bottles of aroma therapy bath salts, handmade by the residents.



The Silverado community in Encinitas encompasses more than 3 acres in a secure surrounding. Residents enjoy long walking paths, gardening, putting green, a heated pool and lots of animals. Animals are a standard there at Silverado, Hocus Pocus and Little Rascal (miniature horses) will love to greet you as you tour their home.



Silverado has a vast range of clinical capabilities with 24-hour nursing, geriatric and psychiatric physicians.



If you missed the grand re-opening, tours are welcome anytime and look out for details for the 10th annual Classic Car Show and Sock Hop from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 23.



Come out and join the party. This memory care community is a success due to its unique culture where lives are enriched through love.



Contact (760) 753-1245 for more information or head to the website: www.silverado.com.