Lick the Plate: Introducing Peachy’s Market & Grill

If you’ve driven through Leucadia over the past 12 years you may have noticed Just Peachy Market advertising their weekly produce or pie specials and the fresh fruits and veggies displayed outside the store. It’s a great little neighborhood market that always has a nice selection of produce, some staples, and some ethnic food mixed in. It just fits in nicely with the neighborhood and is always a convenient place to pop in for a true independent, old-school market experience.

I found out recently that owner Amir Movassat had opened a new, international market serving authentic Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine plus a wider selection of produce, beverages, spices and pantry staples. I made a couple of visits there to dine in and carry out and loved what he has going on. We had a conversation recently to learn more about Amir and the new Peachy’s Market & Grill.

LTP:

Where did you grow up and what type of cuisine were you surrounded by?

Amir:

I am from Tehran, Iran, and Persian food is what I grew up with. I left Iran when I was 18 though.

LTP:

What brought you to the U.S. and where did you land?

Amir:

I arrived in Atlanta 1979 after getting my bachelor’s degree in business; I moved to San Diego and opened my first business in the old Target center in 1987 with my cousin as partners. After Target left to the new location, the center was not the same so we closed door after 14 years.

LTP:

Your first location in Leucadia is on one of my favorite stretches of road anywhere. How did that happen?

Amir:

I had couple of locations in between and in 2005 I opened the just peachy on Coast Highway 101. It worked out to be a great addition to the community and was well received. I was blessed with having great customers and great employees, my manager Lorenzo has been with me almost from the beginning. I always wanted to have a little prepared to order food section in my market, which I couldn’t at the 101 location because of permits and other issues.

LTP: What differences can folks expect at Peachy’s Market & Grill compared to Just Peachy?

Amir: God answered my prayers and I found Peachy’s Market & Grill location, and also blessed me with a great landlord. This location is going to be different from the 101 location in that I am surrounded by other markets, so little by little I am turning it into an international food market and carry stuff that you don’t find in a regular super market. Some examples are rose water, grape seed oil and tahini for making hummus, pomegranate molasses, Persian ice cream and many more things. So in next couple of months every time the customers come in they will notice new items that they will find only in specialty markets. Items like Turkish delight and saffron. The main draw at the new location is going to be the food from the grill that you can eat on premise or carry out.

LTP:

For people unfamiliar with your menu at the new location, what dishes would you suggest to ease them in to your cuisine?

Amir:

Kabobs are delicious, made with best quality of meats and the passion required to serve the customers. For people coming in for the first time, we recommend #12 combination plate. Comes with one skewer of ground beef kabob and one skewer of chicken kabob, served with basmati rice, topped with saffron and a side salad. We also have a vegetarian plate that comes with eggplant dip, falafel, basmati rice and a side salad as well. Lamb kabob, shish kabob, salmon kabob are all delicious.

LTP:

Tell me about the mix of offerings in the market portion.

Amir:

In the market side we offer some produce as well as grocery items that you probably don’t find in a regular super market. Pita bread, freshly made yogurt dip, hummus and Persian stews. Many staples are also available along with a diverse beverage section.

LTP:

Who do you have in the kitchen with you?

Amir

Chef Reza is amazing and I have a full crew of great employees.

LTP:

We do include music in the radio portion of Lick the Plate and I was wondering who your first concert was and what three bands you would put on a stage for one night together, a dream concert lineup, so to speak.

Amir:

I arrived in us late 1970s, so Pink Floyd and Queen are on top of my music selection and I would be happy with having just those two bands.