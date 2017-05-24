California mulls statewide ban of pet store ‘puppy mill’ sales

A California bill that would prohibit pet stores from selling live dogs, cats and rabbits that aren’t from a rescue group or a shelter is garnering support from animal welfare activists across the state – including locally in North County.
But opponents of the bill – including one prominent San Diego County pet store owner – argue that the bill strips consumer of the right to choose where they purchase their animals.
Assembly Bill 485, which was introduced in February by State Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, takes aims at retail pet stores that sell animals from commercial kennels, sometimes referred to as “puppy mills.”
The kennels, which often operate in small towns in the Midwest, Rust Belt and South, transport their animals to pet stores, where unsuspecting consumers pay thousands for animals that, in some cases, fall ill or have significant problems that wind up costing owners thousands of dollars.
The bill recently on Wednesday, May 17, passed a significant hurdle, clearing the State Assembly appropriations committee, a month after clearing the State Assembly business and professions committee.
AB 485 mirrors many local ordinance passed in recent years that bar retail pet stores from selling animals from puppy mills, such as in Encinitas, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and San Marcos.
O’Donnell, who said he owns two dogs adopted from shelters, said the bill’s benefits are twofold.
“This bill will save lives and taxpayers dollars,” O’Donnell said. “It is a win-win. What we are trying to address is the drive-shopper who goest to the mall and decides on a Sunday afternoon to buy a purebred pet-store puppy, all the while there is a lovely puppy in the shelter waiting to be euthanized.”
O’Donnell said it costs the state $250 million to house and euthanize animals.
“If you have a pet store, you shouldn’t be procuring animals from the Midwest,” O’Donnell said. “You should be selling animals from shelters that need loving homes.”
Locally, groups such as Not One Animal Harmed and the Spay Neuter Action Project, have registered their support for the bill and are actively campaigning for its passage in the state legislature.
Animal welfare activists said the sale of animals from commercial kennels is a consumer protection issue because people who purchase animals from pet stores currently don’t know the conditions where the animals were born and with little recourse to learn about the conditions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which regulates commercial kennels, this year removed an online cache of its inspection reports of the kennels from its website, making it even more difficult for consumers to learn about the origin of their pets.
“People see a puppy in a store window and have no idea that it was shipped in a big truck from the Midwest on a 30 to 40 hour journey or that the mother is still stuck in a puppy somewhere churning out puppies,” said Bryan Pease, an attorney who founded the Animal Protection and Rescue League. “This bill not only protects animals, it protects consumers from fraud. I don’t think anyone would be supporting this industry if they knew what was behind it.”
Pease and other supporters said that the state law would provide uniform standards, rather than the hodgepodge of local ordinances that allows for pet shop owners to set up shop in cities where regulations don’t exist.
In North County, two retail pet stores are operating in Escondido, the only city along the so-called “78 Belt” that has not passed an ordinance. Pease said cities like Escondido become, in a sense, like sanctuary cities for these businesses.
“I think it is time, a lot of cities have been holding off passing an ordinance because it is something that the state should be doing,” said Leslie Davies, education and outreach coordinator for SNAP and co-founder of NOAH. “Even (San Marcos Mayor) Jim Desmond said that this is an area where the federal government is not doing its job and the state is turning a blind eye. The state has to get involved at this point to protect consumers.”
But the bill faces stiff opposition in Sacramento from a number of dog breeder and commercial advocacy groups, including the American Kennel Club, the California Retailers Association and the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, which has hired a lobbyist to fight the bill.
Locally, one of the strongest opponents is David Salinas, who operates four retail pet outlets in National City, Temecula, Corona and a recently opened outlet in Escondido called Broadway Puppies.
Salinas has been the most vocal opponent of local efforts to pass ordinances in San Marcos and in Oceanside, where he previously had stores, but shut them down following the passage of the ordinances.
Salinas has also hired a lobbyist to fight the bill.
Salinas, who said AB 485 would effectively put him out of business, said the bill is misguided and that it would prohibit the sale of live animals from kennels that are heavily regulated and allow the adoption of pets from shelters and rescue groups that don’t have the same requirements.
“AB 485 turns a regulated, transparent industry into an unregulated one with no real trace or information as to where the dogs come from,” he said, citing reports of rescue groups importing animals from foreign countries rather than true rescues.
He said that banning stores like his from selling animals also unfairly limits consumer choice.
“Does the consumer have a choice or is local government going to decide where you are going to buy your products?” Salinas said. “If they do it with pets, what’s next?”
Salinas also argued that the pet adoption model would not work for businesses such as is that only sell animals and not animal supplies, citing an example of a local pet store owner who had to shut down because the adoptions caused her to lose money.
“We are not a pet product store, we sell high-end, purebred puppies, and what the state would impose is a completely different business model,” Salinas said. “It’s a losing model.”
Andrea Cunningham of NOAH, scoffed at Salinas assertions about consumer choice and the business model. Cunningham said that the bill does not prohibit consumers from purchasing animals from licensed breeders, which don’t sell animals to pet stores.
“Anyone who wants a purebred can get them from a reputable breeder, who wouldn’t sell to a retail pet store or online or to anyone sight unseen,” Cunningham said. “It is against their breed club code of ethics.”
“Taking away “choice?” No,” Cunningham added. “As with all of the other local ordinances that have been passed, all AB 485 will do, is take away (on a State level) these predators’ ability to victimize and exploit those who cannot speak, while preying on those who can.”
Editor’s Note: Since the writing of this article local Republican Assemblyman Rocky Chavez has pledged to be a co-sponsor of this bill, which seems to be gaining bipartisan support. The next step is a full assembly vote to be held in the near future. If this passes California will be the first state to pass a bill of this kind.
Despite what Mr. Salinas claims, banning stores like his that sell puppies from mass-producing mills will have ZERO impact on consumer choice, as this bill does not effect local or reputable breeders. Pet stores get their pets from puppy mills. According to USDA standards, the length of a body-plus 6 inches, is an appropriate amount of living space for a companion animal living an entire life in a puppy mill. Unfortunately, this is perfectly legal. Although these dogs are considered companion animals, when living in puppy mills, these animals fall under the jurisdiction of LIVESTOCK. Oh, and those “heavily regulated” kennel inspection reports are no longer available to the public.
The kennel inspection reports are TEMPORARILY offline in order to redact personal information such as home addresses of professional dog breeders because those who have swallowed the propaganda of the animal rights extremists were using the kennel inspection reports as a hit list to harass and attack breeders. There have been reports of vandalism, theft and even MURDER committed against breeders. USDA is attempting to protect people from the terrorists who believe all dog breeding should be stopped.
Want to see and inspection? file a FOIA.. that is what any citizens has to do. Where’s to start with your misinformation? The USDA inspects your food. I guess if we trust them with our lives we can trust them with our dogs. and you are wrong about the measurement and each dog MUST have an exercise program and a veterinary program, every single one of them The ambient temperature in each facility must be between 50 and 85 degrees.. no higher and no lower. O’donnell did not get both of his dogs at the shelter he even lies about that.. one of his dogs was given to him by a person who was thinking about talking it to the shelter.. he even said that.. I heard him.. geez loads of derogatory comments passed around in this article no of which are true Fraud? if that is true then they should be prosecuted fraud is a crime.. as an attorney he should know that and should have to prove his statement.”Anyone who wants a purebred anyone can get them from a reputable breeder, ” now that is a real joke, hobby breeding of dogs is under fire in our state with many cities making even the breeding of one litter per year illegal. Want an Irish Terrier or a Keeshond? sure just run down to your local shelter or local hobby breeder. They are everywhere ( not) Maltese and Manchester terriers are found in every shelter .. just ask. ( not). Want a non shedding dog. Just ask your local shelter which ones don;t shed .. they have all sorts of them ( not) want to know what breed your dog is? or how big it will be when it grows up.. ask your local shelter ( not) Shelter dogs are fine but they are NOT for everyone. We should have a choice. and every dog sold should have a health guarantee ( like pet store dog do and hobby breeders dogs do.. shelters? not so much.. rescues? hardly ever) Shelters and rescues have no rules or regulations to follow. they are basically a crap shoot but even a crap shoot should be a choice but not your only one
Lots of questions here. If pet stores can only sell shelter dog.. who gets the money? who pays for the space used to sell the dogs? What sort of health guarantee is there for these dogs. Many are imports from other countries . Why do we import dogs if we have too many already? 10 “meat dogs” were recently quarantined in LA because they exhibited the canine Asian flu brought to the USA by these dogs and others.. a dog was “imported” with fake papers.. and RABIES. Just today a warning was put out that the canine Asian flu is spreading all over the USA thanks to the importation of dogs not California and elsewhere . Pet store dogs come with a health guarantee . So will the rescues and shelters be giving one as well? What about the stress on the dogs being transported back and forth daily to the shop? will they pick up diseases and bring them into the store? What about the temperament on these adult dogs? any thought given to that.. will there be a house check for each adult dog? Pet stores only sell puppies so they are more able to adjust to a new environment. Will all of the dogs be tested for whatever diseases their bred is prone to? will the shelters be doing that? What liability will the store owner have if an adult dog is sold and it bites someone? so many questions .. and not one single answer. just lots of emotion and mistruths
There is no such thing as a health guarantee. Coming from a registered veterinary technician and previous animal control officer and animal shelter director. There is no way to guarantee of a pet’s health. There are however breed genetic blood testing which you can only request from a reputable breeder. There are definitely set guidelines from the USDA regarding specific caging requirements which are limited to ensure the animal can stand up and turn around, however no law is set to ensure proper exercise and veterinary upkeep is required however not every commercial breeder is regularly checked therefore not maintained. This is why breeders need to be researched and the public knowledgedknowledged.
These are not “laws’ these are regulations. By following the regulations you get to keep your license and you agree to be inspected.. Just because you are not inspected does not mean you are not keeping up the regulations. What you consider “proper” exercise may not be what others do. Here is the section that applies to exercise:Chapter 4. Duties of Commercial Dog Breeders
15-21-4-1 Standards of care
Sec. 1. (a) A commercial dog breeder shall comply with the standards of care set forth in 9 CFR 3.1 through 9 CFR 3.12.
(b) A commercial dog breeder:
(1) may not house a dog in a cage containing a wire floor unless the cage contains an accommodation that allows the dog to be off the wire floor;
(2) who houses a dog in a wire cage shall house the dog in a cage that is large enough to allow for reasonable movement by the dog; and
(3) shall, subject to subsection (c), provide every dog with a reasonable opportunity for exercise outside of a cage at least one (1) time per day.
(c) A commercial dog breeder who permits a dog access to a run at least one (1) time per day has satisfied the exercise requirement described in subsection (b)(3). However, a commercial dog breeder is not required to provide a dog with the opportunity for exercise if exercise would endanger the dog’s life or health.
so yes there is an exercise regulation . As for health guarantees. at least when you purchase from a pet store or hobby breeder you do have recourse if something goes wrong, no so with a shelter or rescue.
Cage requirements are as follows
Measure Dog’s Length
Measure the dog from the tip of the nose to the base of the tail
– Standing or lying flat
– Measure in a straight line. Do not follow the contours of the dog’s body
– Add 6 to the dog’s length in inches
Dog’s length (in) + 6 = 37 in + 6 = 43 in This is usually where the animal rights people stop.. saying that is how to measure.. nope:Calculate Minimum Floor Space
Multiply sum from step 1 by itself
(Dog’s length (in) + 6) x (Dog’s length (in) + 6) = ____
(37 + 6) x (37 +6) = 1849 sq. in.
1849 sq. in. is minimum amount of floor space in square inches.
Convert to sq. ft. by dividing by 144 1849 = 12.84 sq. ft. floor space
You know who is exempt form these requirements? Shelters and rescues both public or private.