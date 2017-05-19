Legal Notices, May 19, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given notice that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 1st day of June, 2017, at 6 p.m., by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following items: 1. PROJECT NAME: Cassolato Residences CASE NUMBER: 16-157 TPM/DR/CDP FILING DATE: July 11, 2016 APPLICANT: Michael Cassalato LOCATION1375 N. Vulcan Avenue (APN: 254-254-12) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Residential 20 (N-CRM-2) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit application to allow for the demolition of an existing duplex and the construction of three new attached condominium units, site improvements and a temporary construction trailer. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Solterra Dining Area Addition CASE NUMBER: 15-306 MUPMOD/CDP FILING DATE: November 30, 2015 APPLICANT: Chris Van Alyea LOCATION: 934 North Coast Highway 101 (APN 254-313-09) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan- Commercial Mixed-1 (N-CM-1) zone and the Coastal Zone. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Major Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit to expand dining area into the warehouse, establish joint/shared parking agreement with off-site locations, distill brandy, and modify the hours of operations for an existing restaurant (Solterra).. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitascas.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Cardiff Beach Living Shoreline CASE NUMBER: 16-144 MUP/EIA FILING DATE: September 16, 2016 APPLICANTS: California State Department of Parks and Recreation, City of Encinitas and San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. LOCATION: Public beach extending from south of the Chart House Restaurant to the entrance to Seaside Reef State Beach (APNs: 261-011-38; 261-162-09, -15; 261-171-07, 261-181-07, -08). ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Ecological Resource/Open Space/Parks (ER/OS/PK) zone and Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) zone. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Major Use Permit and Environmental Initial Assessment for the construction of a living shoreline dunes system which includes reconfiguring and expanding the existing rip-rap with additional rock, importing sand for initial construction and on an annual basis to construct and maintain the dunes system over the rip-rap, the addition of native vegetation to the dune system, the addition of a pedestrian trail with permanent and temporary fence measures with dune access points to the beach, parking realignment on the west side of South Coast Highway 101, the relocation of emergency access ramp to the beach and the addition of a Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Mobi-Mat system to allow for direct access to the beach. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A Mitigated Negative Declaration was prepared and adopted by the California State Department of Parks and Recreation as the lead agency. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of a Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th (10th for subdivisions) calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Items 1 and 2 are located in the City’s Coastal Zone and require issuance of a Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council relative to Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sect. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact the staff member or the Planning and Building Department at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024-3633. 05/19/17 CN 20237

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (5/19, 6/2 etc.) and Monday May 29, 2017 in observance of Memorial Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Pryor Residence CASE NUMBER: 16-281 CDP FILING DATE: November 8, 2016 APPLICANT: David & Michelle Pryor LOCATION: 472 Arroyo Drive, APN 256-420-55 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new single-family home and site improvements. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, 760-633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Mackinnon Avenue/Villa Cardiff Drive Sidewalk Improvements CASE NUMBER: 17-049 CDP FILING DATE: March 7, 2017 APPLICANT: Matt Widelski, City of Encinitas Engineering Department LOCATION: Intersection of Mackinnon Avenue/Villa Cardiff Drive PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to construct sidewalk improvements, including a temporary staging area, in the public right-of-way at the intersection of Mackinnon Avenue and Villa Cardiff Drive. The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, MAY 30, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of the review periods, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 15 calendar days from the date of determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The actions of the Planning & Building Department on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/19/17 CN 20236

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 17-110 ZA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: The City of Encinitas proposes an amendment to Title 9 (Public Safety, Peace, and Welfare) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to add Chapter 9.27 (Deemed Approved Alcoholic Beverage Serving Establishments) for the purpose of protecting the public safety, peace, and welfare of the community by requiring all alcoholic beverage serving establishments in the City to comply with nuisance-based performance standards. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 05/19/17 CN 20235

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 16-141 ZA/SPA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider the introduction of draft City Council Ordinance No. 2017-03, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Chapters 23.08 (Design Review) and 23.24 (Grading, Erosion and Sediment Control) and Titles 24 (Subdivisions) and 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Downtown Encinitas, Encinitas Ranch and North 101 Corridor Specific Plans” and draft City Council Ordinance No. 2017-07, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Titles 1, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18 & 23 of the Encinitas Municipal Code” to address changes in state laws, correct errors and improve existing regulations. Titles 23, 24 and 30 of the Municipal Code and all Specific Plans are components of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice, which opened a six-week public review period (April 14, 2017 through May 26, 2017) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 05/19/17 CN 20234

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION UNSCHEDULED VACANCY The Environmental Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the environment to include without limitation: Develop an Annual Work Plan and presentation to the City Council; Review and update from time to time, as necessary, the Environmental Action Plan; Develop policies and plans to provide for and advocate for environmental protection within the City of Encinitas; Develop policies and plans for developing environmental awareness in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; Provide review and recommendations to the City Council on such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. THERE IS CURRENTLY ONE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION WITH A TERM ENDING MARCH 2018. APPLICATIONS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN JUNE 8, 2017 AT 6:00 P.M. INTERESTED PERSONS MUST BE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Environmental-Commission. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. Immediate Vacancy-Term Ends: Mar 01, 2018 05/19/17, 06/02/17 CN 20232

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS MacKinnon Avenue Sidewalk Improvements (CS17D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on June 7, 2017. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, removal of concrete, installing concrete sidewalk, installing curb and gutter, installing curb ramps, installing drainage structures, installing roadway signs, installing pavement markings, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $87,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Tuesday May 23rd at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Robert Zaino, Interim Deputy City Engineer DATE: ____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/19/17, 05/26/17 CN 20229

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Requeza Street Sidewalk Improvements (CS17D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on June 6, 2017. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, removal of concrete, installing concrete sidewalk, installing curb & gutter, installing curb ramps, installing pavement markings, installing concrete gravity wall, installing asphalt concrete, installing concrete cross gutter installing asphalt patching, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $160,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Monday May 22nd at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Robert Zaino, Interim Deputy City Engineer DATE: ______________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/19/17, 05/26/17 CN 20228

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2017-05 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Chapter 14.35 of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to amend Chapter 14.35 Stopping, Standing or Parking of Large Commercial Vehicles in Residential Districts to prohibit the parking of large commercial vehicles on public streets in residentially zoned neighborhoods. The amendment will define the term “residential district” pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 22507.5c and define the terms “commercial vehicle” and “large commercial vehicle.” Ordinance 2017-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 10, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Muir. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 24, 2017 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 05/19/17 CN 20227

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2017-06 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending the Definition of “Responsible Beverage Service and Sales Training” in Section 9.43.010 of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” The purpose of this Ordinance is to amend the definition of “Responsible beverage service and sales training” in Section 9.43.010 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to read as follows: “Responsible beverage service and sales training” or “RBSS training” means a training program to train alcohol licensees, their managers and servers in responsible alcoholic beverage service, sales, methods and practices, conducted by either: 1) the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), 2) an RBSS training provider listed on the ABC website (that has agreed to implement ABC best practices for responsible beverage service education), or 3) an RBSS training provider that meets equivalent criteria as determined by the City Manager, or his or her designee. Ordinance 2017-06 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 10, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Muir. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 24, 2017 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 05/19/17 CN 20226

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2017-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2017-02 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Chapter 15.02 of the Encinitas Municipal Code – Municipal Tree Ordinance”. The purpose of this Ordinance is to promote and protect the public health, safety, and general welfare by providing for the regulation of the planting, management, maintenance, preservation, and, where necessary, removal of public trees and Heritage Trees. This ordinance is intended to supplement the City’s Policies and Administrative Procedures as outlined in the City’s Urban Forestry Management Program. In addition, the Ordinance creates the position of a City Arborist and the creation of an Urban Forest Advisory Committee. Ordinance 2017-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 26, 2017 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 10, 2017 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Muir. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 05/19/17 CN 20225

T.S. No.: 2016-03754-CA A.P.N.:160-053-09-00 Property Address: 3410 Hacienda Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Susan D. Evans And Mark D. Evans, Wife And Husband As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/21/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0517319 in book —, page— and rerecorded on 09/25/2006 as 2006-0679149 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/16/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 300,918.29 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3410 Hacienda Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 160-053-09-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 300,918.29. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. Date: May 2, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx 05/19/17, 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20231 ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 05/19/17, 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20231

AFC-1063 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 12/13/2016 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION recorded 12/29/2016 as Instrument number 2016-0715786 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER ON 6/8/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 83577 10415F 147-264-11-15 SCB10415F 104 10415F 15 AILEEN P. ANGEL, SINGLE, AS TENANCY IN SEVERALTY $8,234.06 83578 20250B 147-264-13-50 202-50 202 20250B 50 AILEEN PATRICIA ANGEL, A SINGLE WOMAN $8,139.02 83579 31111D 147-264-38-11 SCB311-11 311 31111D 11 PAUL STAHL, SEVERALTY/SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY $7,381.54 83580 30249B 147-264-29-49 302-49 302 30249B 49 ALLEN B. FOWLER AND GWENDOLYN I. FOWLER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS $7,321.11 83581 10413F 147-264-11-13 104-13 104 10413F 13 DIANA WHITNEY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY $4,582.87 83582 21107D 147-264-22-07 211-07 211 21107D 7 ROCHELLE ROJAS, INDIVIDUALLY $8,487.03 83583 20613H 147-264-17-13 206-13 206 20613H 13 JOSEPH G. CORDERO JR. AS SOLE AND SEPARATE OWNER $4,025.04 83584 10248E 147-264-09-48 102-48 102 10248E 48 MARY M. BLUME, WIDOW $9,022.87 83585 21307I 147-264-24-07 SCB21307I 213 21307I 7 THE RUTH F. CORDON TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 20, 2006, KRIS ANN MCKENNA, TRUSTEE $8,487.03 83586 30449A 147-264-31-49 304-49 304 30449A 49 J. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: SHOWN ABOVE Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on 2/6/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0059724 in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 5/9/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 05/19/17, 05/26/17 06/02/17 CN 20230

APN: 158-400-08-18 T.S. No.: 2017-1092 Order No.: 170027609 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/16/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Arthur J. Morales, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 09/23/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-0579864 in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 06/06/2017 Time: 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $147,593.44 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4254 Mesa Vista Way, Unit 2, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 158-400-08-18. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. Date: 05/04/2017. S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION. 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362 (818)991-4600. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (05/12/17, 05/19/17, 05/26/17 TS# 2017-1092 SDI-5964) CN 20207

SPACE ABOVE THIS LINE FOR RECORDER'S USE T.S. No.: 2016-03674-CA A.P.N.: 189-230-57-00 Property Address: 26868 Calle De Encinas, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Mike Q. Matcham, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0163850 in book —, page— and further modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 08/10/2006, as Instrument Number 2006-0569971 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/02/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 432,860.66 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 26868 Calle De Encinas, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 189-230-57-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 432,860.66. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. Date: April 24, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 5/5/2017, 5/12/2017, 5/19/2017 CN 20180

T.S. No. 048781-CA APN: 143-204-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/26/2017 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/10/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0680838, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LEONARD L. FIFER, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 720 N TREMONT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $558,581.10 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 048781-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 893383 05/05/17, 05/12/17, 05/19/17 CN 20179

T.S. No.: 2017-02000 Loan No.: COWEN/MIZEL NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/22/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SETH COWEN Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation Recorded 8/25/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0442228 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/26/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to Zenith Trustee Services, 217 Civic Center Drive #2, Vista, CA 92084 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $772,531.33 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 237 LA MESA AVNUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 256-361-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 760-758-7622 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.ZENITHTRUSTEE.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-02000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/13/2017 Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation 217 Civic Center Drive # 2 Vista, California 92084 Sale Line: 760-758-7622 Dana A. Fazio, Trustee Officer NPP0306746 To: COAST NEWS 05/05/2017, 05/12/2017, 05/19/2017 CN 20178

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) DN181138 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Robert Dwayne Batton You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Teresa G. Batton You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Teresa G. Batton 1580 Shadowridge Dr #130 Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.707.6841 Date (Fecha): 02/08/17 Clerk, by (Secretario, por),Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20239

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN FINLEY aka PATRICIA A. FINLEY Case # 37-2017-00017506-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Patricia Ann Finley aka Patricia A. Finley. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Shura McGraw in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Shura McGraw be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert J. Waechter 1875 W. Redondo Beach Blvd #301 Gardena CA 90247 Telephone: 310.316.8244 05/19/17, 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20238

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: PAMELA ANN UNDERWOOD SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED 6/25/14. NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF PAMELA ANN UNDERWOOD (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, Probate Department, at 1409 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, California 92101 and mail a copy to Susan Elaine Teller and Sean Underwood Moriarty, as Trustees of the Pamela Ann Underwood Separate Property Trust dated June 25, 2014, C/O Geiger Law Office, 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Ste. 160, Carlsbad, California, 92008, wherein the Decedent was the Grantor, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Susan Elaine Teller and Sean Underwood Moriarty c/o Geiger Law Office 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Ste. 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Date: 04/25/17 BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustees, Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 05/19/17, 05/26/17, 06/02/17 CN 20233

NOTICE OF AUCTION AND PETITION TO ENTER INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL REAL PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF VELMA WHITE-ARRINGTON CASE #37-2016-0022795-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, Beneficiaries, creditors, the general public lenders, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Velma White, Velma Arrington. Petition for Subject Real Property will auction the Subject Real Property and request court authority to enter into an Agreement to sell a Fee Simple Absolute interest in the real property described below pursuant to the terms and conditions below to the highest and best net bidder. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority to sell the Subject Real Property to the highest bidder. The property is commonly known as 1601 Laurel Street, Oceanside, Ca 92058 APN: 148-051-11-000 and more particularly described as follows: Lot 10 of Ocean Villa Subdivision, according to Map thereof, No. 4799, filed in the Office of the Recorder on June 21, 1961, will be auctioned on May 30, 2017 (“Subject Real Property”). The sale is subject to current taxes, existing liens, covenants of record, and any encumbrance of record, to be satisfied out of the purchase price. The property will be sold on an “as is” basis except for title, without condition, representation, warranty or covenant of any kind, express or implied. No termite clearance is given. No personal property is included. The property will be sold on the following terms: Cash, the terms of such credit to be acceptable to the undersigned and to the court, ten percent (10%) of the amount of the bid to accompany the offer by cashiers or certified check, and the balance to be paid by cashier’s check or wire transfer, on close of escrow after court confirmation. Close of escrow within 15 days, or other time period agreeable to Administrator, or delivery of Order confirming sale to buyer. A court order has given an exclusive listing to Phil Johnson of Distinctive Properties; Exparte order of April 27, 2017 to sell the Subject Real Property. Seller to pay commission from proceeds of sale to the listing broker and purchaser’s broker in the sum of five percent (5%) divided equally between them but subject to court confirmation or adjustment. Buyer will pay the escrow and title fees. All bids or offers are invited for this property and must be in writing and can be mailed to the office of Kelsall & Associates PC, 2921 Roosevelt Street Carlsbad, California 92008. Taxes, if any, to be prorated as of the date of close of escrow. Examination of title, recording of conveyance, transfer taxes, and any title insurance policy shall be at the expense of the purchaser. The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) one months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statues and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with a California attorney. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. For further information and bid forms, contact Samuel Kelsall V, Esq., Attorney for Administrator at 760.434.2100. 5/12/17, 5/19/17, 5/26/17 CN 20224

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00016331-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Bich Phuong Le Gross filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bich Phuong Le Gross change to proposed name: Phuong Le Gross. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 05, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20209

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00015263-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sandra Gail Marlowe filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sandra Gail Marlowe change to proposed name: Samantha Gail Marlowe. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 13, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 21 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 27, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20187

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SIEGLINDE PAULINE COLER aka SIEGLINDE PAULINE HALLING Case# 37-2017-00015275-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sieglinde Pauline Coler, aka Sieglinde Pauline Halling, aka Sieglinde Pauline Snodgrass. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Arlene M. Langston, CPA (#81744), CIA, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Arlene M. Langston, CPA (#81744), CIA, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jun 08, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Graham Willis, Esq. 800 Grand Ave. #A10 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.213.4878 05/05/17, 05/12/17, 05/19/17 CN 20186

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00014376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jody Marie Hausman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jody Marie Hausman change to proposed name: Jody Marie Hausman Vakili. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 06, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 20, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010739 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 805S Promotions. Located at: 1150 Midnight Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Campbell, 1150 Midnight Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Campbell, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013106 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elroy E Murray. Located at: 776 Copper Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elroy Murray, 776 Copper Dr. Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Elroy Murray, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013113 Filed: May 16, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Tenant Advisors; B. San Diego Tenant Advisor. Located at: 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. April Kohnen, 4195 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/April Kohnen, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011598 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saint Tropez Bistro and Beyond. Located at: 947 S Coast Hwy 101 #D-103, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. St. Tropez BBL LLC, 1229 Gold Flower Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Marcus Belke, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012769 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skilled People Personnel. Located at: 8663 Circle R Course Ln., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: PO Box 22626, San Diego CA 92192-2626. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McGraw Personnel Services Inc., 8663 Circle R Course Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Fredrica McGraw, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20253

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012645 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deep Roots Entertainment. Located at: 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eduardo Tinoco, 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Christina De la Rosa Tinoco, 509 Calle Montecito #43, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Eduardo Tinoco, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011034 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fluid Focus LLC. Located at: 768 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 979 La Rue Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fluid Focus LLC, 768 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Kershek, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012297 Filed: May 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Untethered Purpose. Located at: 2923 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Maloney, 2923 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/15/17 S/Danielle Maloney, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012756 Filed: May 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwind Custom Builders. Located at: 7854 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Southwind Construction Co., 7854 Invanhoe Ave., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 06/01/07 S/Christopher Collins, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-013055 Filed: May 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GL Pools. Located at: 1136 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA San Diego 92021. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gardiner & Lobe Pool Service Inc., 1136 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 10/01/13 S/Kyle Lobe, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010985 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Not Just TC Real Estate Service. Located at: 5132 Don Rodolfo Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julia Y Vernair, 5132 Don Rodolfo Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Christine Ghezzi, PO Box 131328, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Julia Y Vervair, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011569 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. That Boy Good. Located at: 207 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Borrowed Thyme LLC, 207 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 08/04/12 S/Kimberly J Millwood, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010778 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound Cuts. Located at: 2690 Via de la Valle #D162, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Camera, 529 Golf Glen Dr., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Brandon Hunter, 788 Catherine Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Camera, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012052 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Diamond Group Real Estate; B. The Diamond Group San Diego. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #457, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Paul Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Heather Ricks Diamond, 234 Rosebay Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Paul Diamond, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011201 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KP Contracting Inc. Located at: 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: 3881 Rogers Rd., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KP Contracting Inc., 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 11/01/15 S/Miriam Richey, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012642 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Executives; B. Browne Team. Located at: 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Cremer Browne, 1470 Encinitas Blvd #150, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Carrie Cremer Browne, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012500 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Artworks. Located at: 5064 Triana St., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Cavanagh, 5064 Triana St., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Matthew Cavanagh, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012717 Filed: May 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Group for Immigrant Resettlement & Assessment. Located at: 812 Dolphin Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Group for Immigrant Resettlement & Assessment, 812 Dolphin Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Harve Meskin, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02, 06/09/17 CN 20240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011888 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manifestation Journal. Located at: 6868 Spyglass Ln., Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: 13238 Benchley Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Princess Chanelle Nager, 6868 Spyglass Ln., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Princess Chanelle Nager, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012144 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dwell Electric. Located at: 343 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Servicenter Inc., 343 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/02/12 S/Paul J Buscema, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010449 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KeyAnalytics. Located at: 412 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa CA Sonoma 95404. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C. Financial Investment Inc., 412 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa CA 95404. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/R. Mark Epstein, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012201 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar SEO. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #110E, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Don Clark, 2240 Encinitas Blvd #D129, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Don Clark, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011964 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Bikram Yoga by the Sea. Located at: 433 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1115 Evergreen Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yoga Empyrean LLC, 433 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Marie Maya-Peinl, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011981 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garment Works; B. Garment.Works. Located at: 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Justin Bennewith, 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/J Bennewith, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011844 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinity BioAdvisors. Located at: 12684 Carmel Country Rd. #6, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yi Hu, 12684 Carmel Country Rd. #6, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/28/17 S/Yi Hu, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012076 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Center for Restorative Medicine. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real #306, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-328, San Diego CA 92108. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Kalman, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-328, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/24/12 S/Jonathan Kalman, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012110 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspired Garden Designs. Located at: 2132 Sereno Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cheryl Pryatel, 2132 Sereno Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cheryl Pryatel, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012242 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levels of Madness; B. Levels of Madness Records. Located at: 610 Oakleaf Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jared Campos, 610 Oakleaf Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jared Campos, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012430 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illusions Hair Studio. Located at: 718 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 235680, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimberly Tanner Pierce, 2807 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Kimberly Tanner Pierce, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011823 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascend Realty; B. Ascend Realty Team. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2650 Turnberry Gln, Escondido CA 92026. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011070 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Center for Healing; B. Leucadia Center for Healing; C. Center for Healing. Located at: 555 N Vulcan Ave. #1, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Taff, 1315 Pepper Dr. #56, El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Victoria Behrends, 434 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Taff, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012006 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1Plan LLC dba OnePlan. Located at: 3016 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 1Plan LLC, 3016 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Michael Larscheid, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009506 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Island Style USA. Located at: 3755 Vista Campana #13, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Cody, 3755 Vista Campana #13, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Cody, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011781 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AZ Growth; B. Girls Uplifters Team. Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2G, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 10/25/06 S/Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011296 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attaboy Records. Located at: 238 May Ct., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patrick Dodd, 238 May Ct., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/23/12 S/Patrick Dodd, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011501 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County School of Driving. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd. N. #200, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Safe Drivers America “Inc.” 1697 Archer Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce D Storrs, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011052 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orange County Web Design. Located at: 1331 Hermana Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste. 108A #312, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beth Nikodem, 1331 Hermana Ct. Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 11/01/99 S/Beth Nikodem, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011147 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Richer for Wandering. Located at: 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wanda Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009; Richard Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Wanda Lindroos, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011538 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casita Nutrition. Located at: 610 N. Redondo Dr. #B2.C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Water In., 610 N. Redondo Dr. #B-2, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Maria Carlos, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011482 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excel Preferred Realty. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 2038 Sequoia Crest, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jim Fishinger Real Estate Inc., 2038 Sequoia Crest, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/22/17 S/Jim Fishinger, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011288 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Concrete. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Freidin Design & Construction, 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Kelly M Freidin, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010453 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K’s Cleaning Service. Located at: 1005 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Herold, 1005 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/11/17 S/Marc Herold, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011246 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamo Fitness Training. Located at: 1724 Willowspring Dr. N., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ginger Relyea, 1724 Willowspring Dr. N., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ginger Relyea, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011624 Filed: Apr 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Radiance OB-GYN. Located at: 3998 Vista Way #C Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jan Penvose-Yi, 1791 Andrea Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/07/15 S/Jan Penvose-Yi, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011626 Filed: Apr 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Health and Wellness. Located at: 224 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cardiff Health and Wellness, 224 Birmingham Dr #1C, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Keith E Roberts, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011589 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heart of the Brewer LLC. Located at: 1080 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heart of the Brewer LLC, 1080 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Schulz, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010974 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VR Adventure Pro. Located at: 1873 N Vulcan Ave. #2, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Dunn, 1873 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Dunn, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011185 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Smiles Marketing. Located at: 503 N Tremont St. #J, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristin Forbes, 503 N Tremont St. #J, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/19/17 S/Kristin Forbes, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010256 Filed: Apr 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelsey’s Colors. Located at: 1807 Manor Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelsey Fieser, 1807 Manor Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kelsey Fieser, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010873 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Astrogems. Located at: 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/20/17 S/Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010766 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hearts for Love; B. Ayurvedic Astrological Jewelry. Located at: 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011143 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jan McCormack; B. McCormack Real Estate; C. McCormack Realty; D. C Cash Realty; E. Silverfeather Realty. Located at: 1753 Sunset Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: PO Box 4009, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janice Elaine McCormack, 1753 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/11/07 S/Janice Elaine McCormack, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010852 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC. Located at: 3096 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC, 3095 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Dahl-Luax, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010862 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naturopathic Marketing Systems. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Murray & Associates LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Michael J Murray, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010740 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RC Adventures. Located at: 3480 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 2709 Avenida de Anita #35, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Plummer, 2709 Avenida de Anita #35, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Charles Plummer, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008970 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Reliance Recycling. Located at: 4902 Amador Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carolyn Ratelle, 4902 Amador Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Carolyn Ratelle, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009704 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DK Wyatt Technologies. Located at: 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Wyatt, 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Katrina Wyatt, 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/David Wyatt, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010809 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jampac Enterprises. Located at: 628 Torrance St. #H, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arthur Maynard, 628 Torrance St. #C, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 06/01/14 S/Arthur E Maynard, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010797 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BackOfficeDesigns.com. Located at: 2822 Chatsworth Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arrivesafe LLC, 2822 Chatsworth Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/William C Kellaway, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010770 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Playbook Solutions. Located at: 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA El Dorado 95762. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Al Sebastian Marshall, 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA 95762; 2. Julie Fairchild, 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA 95762. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Al Sebastian Marshall, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20161

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010360 Filed: Apr 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Math Academy; B. San Diego Mathematics Academy. Located at: 12985 Seabreeze Farms Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. HT Engineering Company, 12985 Seabreeze Farms Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bing Tong, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010412 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stile Boutique. Located at: 119 Aberdeen Dr. #3, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Accurate Tile & Design Inc., 905 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Bambi J Cline, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011107 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonglade Brews, LLC; B. Moonglade Ginger Beer, LLC. Located at: 707 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moonglade Brews, LLC, 707 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason Schwartze, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009222 Filed: Apr 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True-Blue Editing. Located at: 557 Sonoma St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Schmidt, 557 Sonoma St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christine Schmidt, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20157