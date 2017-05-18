Schools partners with solar program

As a part of the partnership, Sullivan Solar Power will donate $500 per household that installs solar with the company through the program, with the goal of generating $500,000 in cash donations to the Encinitas Educational Foundation.

The first partnership event is at 5 p.m. May 24 at Flora Vista Elementary School, providing an educational solar seminar and electric vehicle showcase for Encinitas Union School District and Encinitas Educational Foundation staff, parents and community members. It will include presentations by local nonprofits, Center for Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Campaign, as well as Sullivan Solar Power’s certified energy practitioners.

“The Flora Vista Solar Experience is an excellent opportunity to learn how rooftop solar can work for you, while supporting our local schools and students,” said Jay Bell, president of the Encinitas Educational Foundation, “We are excited to be launching the first of many events with Sullivan Solar Power to better our community for our children and grandchildren.”

To learn more about the Encinitas Educational Foundation partnership or to RSVP for the Flora Vista Solar Experience, visit eefsolarexperience.org.