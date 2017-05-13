Work the County Fair this summer – Jobs open for summer County Fair

DEL MAR — If you’d like a summer job San Diego County Fair, now is the time to apply.

Requirements include being at least 18 years old for most positions, and having the ability to work every day of the fair between June 2 through July 4. The fair is closed the first four Mondays and the first three Tuesdays. Visit the job page on sdfair.com for the full listing of job categories.

The San Diego County Fair is a fun, high-energy working environment, and this year wearing a cowboy hat and jeans will be the standard. While 60 percent of seasonal staff return year after year, there are more than 600 seasonal positions available and plenty of room for first-timers.

Top jobs needing to be filled include:

Parking director and cashiers: directs vehicle and pedestrian traffic within the parking lots, expediting traffic flow. Handles parking fee collection at lot entrances.

Ambassadors: problem solver and customer service representative used for crowd control, guest relations, tram safety, concert seating and beer garden monitoring. Needs positive attitude, ability to work well with people, and should be enthusiastic, energetic and flexible with their work schedule.

Other open positions are emergency medical technician, traffic controller, facility worker, security guard, shuttle bus driver, exhibit worker, ticket seller and ticket taker. Pay range is from $10.50 to $13 per hour.