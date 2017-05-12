Heritage Day Fundraiser raises money for free summer concerts

OCEANSIDE — A day of merriment at Heritage Park will raise the bulk of funds to hold this year’s free summer concerts.

Activities include live music, food booths and ice cream sales set in the quaint historic village.

Park volunteers will dress in period attire and be on hand to answer questions about the park’s buildings, which date back to or serve as replicas of city landmarks in the 1880s and early 1900s.

The restored schoolhouse, jail, Blade Citizen newspaper and pharmacy will be open to view. Each holds a treasure trove of memorabilia.

The North County Model Railroad Society locomotive displays, housed in the park, lets kids of all ages try their hand at running the HO scale trains. The track layout that winds through forests, tunnels and California towns was designed and built by society members.

“The train is always an interest to our guests,” Genevieve Wunder, The Friends of Oceanside Parks community liaison and entertainment coordinator, said.

The fundraiser kicks off the summer concert series with sultry vocalist Celeste Barbier, the adorable Charlene’s Dance N Cheer team and renowned singer and musician Raynaldo Martine. Entertainment will take place at the park gazebo.

The annual Heritage Day Fundraiser has been held for years. Wunder said her favorite part of the event is watching people enjoy music in the park.

“The joy on their face when they hear music they like, and are tapping toes and having a good time,” Wunder said.

The Friends of Oceanside Parks hosts the annual fundraiser that supports free concerts held at various city parks from June to August, and the annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off in November.

Admission to the Heritage Day Fundraiser is $5 for adults, and $1 for children. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. May 13, at 220 Peyri Road, Oceanside.

For more information on free summer concerts in the park, go to http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/ns/parks/prevents.asp.