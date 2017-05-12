Carlsbad schools recycle foam trays

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Unified School District took an extra step for Earth Day. The school district celebrates Earth Day year-round by participating in a program that recycles students’ foam lunch trays, often mistakenly referred to as Styrofoam.

The school district, in conjunction with P&R Paper Supply, participates in the “Going the Extra Mile” foam lunch tray recycling program. The recycling program helps the district teach the students an important lesson in sustainability.

“Our Tap N’ Stack program is a perfect opportunity to educate students on the importance of recycling and get them actively involved,” said Susan Renaud, Nutrition Services Operations supervisor, Carlsbad Unified School District. “This program has been a positive influence and we are thankful to P&R Paper Supply for working with us to provide an easy and affordable solution to recycle our foam lunch trays.”

There are nine schools in the district participating in the recycling program and the district is currently recycling 6,700 foam lunch trays each week, 33,500 a month. The foam trays are picked up once a week by a P&R truck, and taken to Dart Container Corporation in Corona, where they are processed for recycling. From there, the foam lunch trays go from Dart to a local manufacturer in Pomona, NEPCO, which then uses the material to make picture frames and crown molding.

“We’re really proud of this program because it helps get children involved in recycling and also gives foam lunch trays a second chance,” said Joe Maiberger, Chief Financial Officer of P&R Paper Supply. “It is great that so many school districts in California are eager to work with us to participate in a program that is beneficial to the students, the district and the environment.”