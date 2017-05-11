Legal Notices, May 12, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (05/19, 06/02 etc.) and Monday May 29, 2017 in observance of Memorial Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS. THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: West Urania/Jallos Tentative Parcel Map CASE NO.: 16-180 TPM/CDP FILING DATE: July 27, 2017 APPLICANT: Henry Jallos LOCATION: 1018 Urania Avenue (APN: 254-363-07-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide an existing residential lot into two lots. The property is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, 760-633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Ballet Academy CASE NUMBER: 16-197 MIN FILING DATE: August 22, 2016 APPLICANT: Sayat Asatryan LOCATION: 701 Garden View Court (APN 257-470-22) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit to allow the Encinitas Ballet Academy to occupy 1,350 square feet of an existing classroom at the California Institute for Human Science. The subject property is located in the Office Professional (OP) Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, 760-633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 23 , 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION FOR ITEMS 1 AND 2 AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. After the close of public hearings, if additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render determinations on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Appeals of the Department’s determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of determination for Item 1 and within 15 calendar days from the date of determination for Item 2. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the appealed action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of regular Coastal Development Permits. The action on Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/12/17 CN 20208

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2017-22 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY2017/2018 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON MAY 24, 2017, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications, B. Estimate of Cost, C. Diagram of the District, and D. Assessment of the Estimated Cost SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2017/2018 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT ” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY2017/2018: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential street lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON MAY 24, 2017, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: Christine Ruess, Sr. Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED AND ADOPTED this 19th day of April, 2017, by the following vote to wit: AYES: NAYS: ABSENT: ABSTAIN: Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor of the City of Encinitas, California Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/12/17 CN 20206

CITY OF ENCINITAS TRAFFIC & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION – NEW ENCINITAS REPRESENTATIVE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY The Traffic and Public Safety Commission is a seven member board. The Traffic and Public Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Traffic & Public Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regards to traffic issues and public safety. It is the duty of this Commission to serve as a liaison between the public and the City Council, and to conduct analysis and provide recommendations to the City Council on matters related to the circulation of motorized vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles, and on matters related to public safety. The scope of the Commission’s role with respect to public safety includes but is not limited to traffic safety, emergency response for fire, medical and other crises, as well as the City’s efforts to control and reduce criminal activities of all types. The Commission may conduct informational and educational meetings, prepare reports and analyses, and work with fire, marine safety, ambulance, and sheriff personnel. THERE IS CURRENTLY ONE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE TRAFFIC & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION FOR THE NEW ENCINITAS REPRESENTATIVE WITH A TERM ENDING MARCH 2020. APPLICATIONS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN JUNE 1, 2017 AT 6:00 P.M. INTERESTED PERSONS MUST BE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS AND RESIDE IN NEW ENCINITAS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Boards-Commissions/Traffic-Public-Safety-Commission. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. Immediate Vacancy-Term Ends: Mar 01, 2020 05/12/17, 05/26/17 CN 20205

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, to consider approval of a Tentative Tract Map and Major Review Permit to demolish an existing office building for the construction of 17 multi-family residential air space condominium units on a 0.487-acre project site located at 2501 State Street within District 4 – Residential Support Area of the Village Review (VR) Zone and Local Facilities Management Zone 1 and more particularly described as: Northwesterly 100 feet of the southeast 185 feet of lot 18 of Seaside Lands, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 1722, filed in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, July 28, 1921, the northwesterly and southeasterly lines thereof being parallel with the dividing line between lots 17 and 18 in said Seaside Lands

Whereas, on March 15, 2017 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6-1 (L’Heureux) to recommend approval of a Tentative Tract Map and Major Review Permit to demolish an existing office building for the construction of 17 multi-family residential air space condominium units on a 0.487-acre project site located at 2501 State Street within District 4 – Residential Support Area of the Village Review (VR) Zone and Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to section 15332 (In-fill Development Projects) of the State CEQA guidelines. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, May 18, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Greg Fisher in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4629 or greg.fisher@carlsbadca.gov. The time within which you may judicially challenge this Tentative Tract Map and/or Major Review Permit, if approved, is established by state law and/or city ordinance, and is very short. If you challenge the Tentative Tract Map and/or Major Review Permit in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad. Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 16-02/RP 16-08 CASE NAME: OCEAN PUBLISH: FRIDAY, MAY 12, 2017 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 05/12/17 CN 20204

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS IT FIBER COMMUNICATIONS PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on May 26, 2017. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: Installation, splicing and patching of 12-strand, 24-strand, and 36-strand fiber optic cable; Installation of conduit via microtrench, trench, and bore; Installation of pullboxes; Installation of splice enclosures, fiber distribution units, patch panels, splice cassettes, and miscellaneous termination equipment; Systems acceptance testing; Installation of service cabinet and electrical wiring; Removal and replacement of vehicle detection loops; And related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents which are essential in its functional completeness.The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $274,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www. encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Bid documents may also be obtained after Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir. ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY:__ Edward Deane Deputy Director of Public Works DATE: ____ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/12/17 CN 20203

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) that the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing on May 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 in the City Council Chambers to consider a proposed increase in Solid Waste Collection Service Rates for City of Encinitas customers. The purpose of the hearing is to consider all written protests against the proposed increase to the rates. Written protests may be submitted by mail to the Office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Written protests will also be accepted in person at the public hearing, so long as they are received prior to the conclusion of the public comment portion of the public hearing. All protests must be written, contain the original signature of the property owner or customer of record and provide a description of the property (address and/or Assessor Parcel Number). Only one written protest per address will be accepted. Protests sent by e-mail, facsimile or other electronic means will not be accepted. Oral comments at the public hearing will not qualify as formal protests unless accompanied by a written protest. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the City Council will receive a final tabulation of all written protests received by the City Clerk. If a majority of written protests from property owners and customers of record is not received, the rate increase will be considered for approval by the City Council as specified in the City’s Solid Waste Franchise Agreement. 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20202

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS 2016-2017 ANNUAL CITYWIDE SEWER REHABILITATION PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on- line bidding service Planet Bids, up to 2:00 p.m. on May 18, 2017. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done in the Cardiff Sanitary Division (CSD) generally includes: Lining approximately 18,000 linear feet of sewer pipe ranging from 6-inch to 14-inch diameter with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), excavation and replacement of approximately 321 linear feet of 8-inch sewer pipe within the same trench from manhole to manhole, 3 point repairs of sewer pipe by CIPP lining, 7 point repairs of sewer pipe by excavation, rehabilitation of 8 service lateral connections, and rehabilitation of 17 manholes. The work to be done in the Encinitas Sanitary Division (ESD) generally includes: Lining approximately 10,400 linear feet of sewer pipe ranging from 6-inch to 14-inch diameter with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), excavation and replacement of approximately 120 linear feet of 8-inch sewer pipe within the same trench from manhole to manhole, 1 point repair of sewer pipe by excavation, rehabilitation of 8 service lateral connections, rehabilitation of one service lateral pipe, and rehabilitation of 3 manholes. The Engineer’s Opinion of Probable Construction Costs are $1,140,000 and $550,000 for CSD and ESD, respectively. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within One Hundred Twenty (120) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the responsive and responsible bidder submitting a Bid whose summation of the base bid and the seven additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES ” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Friday, April 21st at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes upon the blank forms furnished by the City. No bid will be considered unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City. The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award either a valid Class A or Class C-34 State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project, and the contractor must be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the specifications. The Contractor is responsible to insure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code or is not registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on Thursday, May 11, 2017. After this date no more questions or information requests will be answered and only plan holders list will be either e-mailed or faxed to interested parties during that time. All questions regarding this Project shall be submitted only through PlanetBids. All Project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the bidders to check the PlanetBids website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Two- Thousand Dollars ($2,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least ten business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public- Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project . Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public- Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted only through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid, but shall rather rely solely upon the written Contract Documents and any contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. Any questions regarding registering as a vendor or utilizing the PlanetBids website should be sent in writing to Kipp Hefner at khefner@encinitasca.gov. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20182

APN: 158-400-08-18 T.S. No.: 2017-1092 Order No.: 170027609 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/16/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Arthur J. Morales, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded 09/23/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-0579864 in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 06/06/2017 Time: 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $147,593.44 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4254 Mesa Vista Way, Unit 2, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 158-400-08-18. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2017-1092. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 05/04/2017. S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION. 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362 (818)991-4600. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (05/12/17, 05/19/17, 05/26/17 TS# 2017-1092 SDI-5964) CN 20207

SPACE ABOVE THIS LINE FOR RECORDER’S USE T.S. No.: 2016-03674-CA A.P.N.: 189-230-57-00 Property Address: 26868 Calle De Encinas, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Mike Q. Matcham, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0163850 in book —, page— and further modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 08/10/2006, as Instrument Number 2006-0569971 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/02/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 432,860.66 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 26868 Calle De Encinas, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 189-230-57-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 432,860.66. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03674-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 24, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 5/5/2017, 5/12/2017, 5/19/2017 CN 20180

T.S. No. 048781-CA APN: 143-204-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/26/2017 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/10/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0680838, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LEONARD L. FIFER, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERTS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 720 N TREMONT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $558,581.10 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 048781-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758  8052 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 893383 05/05/17, 05/12/17, 05/19/17 CN 20179

T.S. No.: 2017-02000 Loan No.: COWEN/MIZEL NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/22/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SETH COWEN Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation Recorded 8/25/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0442228 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/26/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to Zenith Trustee Services, 217 Civic Center Drive #2, Vista, CA 92084 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $772,531.33 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 237 LA MESA AVNUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 256-361-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 760-758-7622 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.ZENITHTRUSTEE.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-02000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/13/2017 Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation 217 Civic Center Drive # 2 Vista, California 92084 Sale Line: 760-758-7622 Dana A. Fazio, Trustee Officer NPP0306746 To: COAST NEWS 05/05/2017, 05/12/2017, 05/19/2017 CN 20178

AFC-1037;1060 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by VILLA L’AUBERGE DEL MAR OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA MUTUAL NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/19/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 105, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 81868 61007A 610B07 610 07 299-310-29-07 EDWARD D. HOFFMAN & GERALDINE H. HOFFMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389734 9/6/2016 2016 463173 $5504.22 81869 61019A 610B19 610 19 299-310-29-19 VINCENT R. RAMIREZ A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389734 9/6/2016 2016 463174 $6123.51 83360 60945A 609-B45 609 EVERY 45 299-310-28-45 MANUEL H. RAMIREZ AND IRENE F. RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689292 1/20/2017 2017-0031631 $7033.50 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1570 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/20/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20147

AFC-1062 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/19/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 83366 33452A 33452A 334 FIXED/ANNUAL 52 203-254-62-52 RENEE E. RIENDEAU (METZ) 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $5791.30 83367 23539A 23539A 235 FIXED/ANNUAL 39 203-254-39-39 ALBERT S. HILL AND TERRI K. HILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $5732.28 83368 23241A 23241A 232 FIXED/ANNUAL 41 203-254-36-41 MARION L. WULLSCHLAGER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND VIRGINIA C. LANCE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AS TO 1/2 UNDIVIDED INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $4545.68 83369 13002E 13002E 130 FIXED/ANNUAL 02 203-254-10-02 GEORGE WALLACE FRISBEY JR. & TWILA MAE FRISBEY AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $7001.44 83370 22719B 22719B 227 FIXED/ANNUAL 19 203-254-31-19 TONY R MCPHEETERS AND LAURA MCPHEETERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $5604.34 83371 13017E 13017E 130 FIXED/ANNUAL 17 203-254-10-17 JANE CLAYTON TRUSTEE OF THE JANE CLAYTON AND GORDON CLAYTON FAMILY TRUST 1992 SURVIVORS TRUST 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $7340.30 83372 31607B 31607B 316 FIXED/ANNUAL 07 203-253-56-07 LARRY NICHOLS AND ANN NICHOLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $6196.05 83373 22718B 22718B 227 FIXED/ANNUAL 18 203-254-31-18 ERIKA U. VEGA SOLE OWNER 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $4680.34 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/20/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 858-207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20146

T.S. No. 052768-CA APN: 214-600-04-25 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/22/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0762674, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JILL H BRINTON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERTS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A Condominium Unit composed of: Parcel 1: An undivided 1/30th fractional interest as tenant in common in and to the Common Area within the Phase 1 Module as the Common Area and the Phase I are shown and described on that certain Poinsettia Cove Condominiums Phase I Condominium Plan recorded November 15, 2000 as Instrument No. 00-622069, of Official Records of San Diego County, California (“Condominium Plan’’). The Phase I Module lies within Lot 1 of Carlsbad Tract No. 99-02 Poinsettia Cove, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14010 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on August 1, 2000. MORE COMPLETELY DESCRIBED IN ATTACHED EXHIBIT A: Exhibit A The land referred to in this Report is situated in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, and is described as follows: A Condominium Unit composed of: Parcel 1: An undivided 1/30th fractional interest as tenant in common in and to the Common Area within the Phase 1 Module as the Common Area and the Phase I are shown and described on that certain Poinsettia Cove Condominiums Phase I Condominium Plan recorded November 15, 2000 as Instrument No. 00-622069, of Official Records of San Diego County, California (“Condominium Plan’’). The Phase I Module lies within Lot 1 of Carlsbad Tract No. 99-02 Poinsettia Cove, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14010 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on August 1, 2000. Parcel 2: Residential Unit No. 96, as shown upon the Condominium Plan. Parcel 3: A non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress over the association property of all the Phases of the real property described in the Declaration, which easement is appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 described above. This easement shall become effective as to phase subsequent to Phase 1 upon (a) Recordation of a Declaration of Annexation declaring such phase to be subject to the Declaration or Recordation of a separate Declaration of Restrictions which requires the owners of such phase to be members of the Poinsettia Cove Association, a California Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation (“Association”), and (b) Conveyance of the First Condominium in the respective phase, all as more fully set forth in the Declaration. The association property referred to herein as to each of such phase shall be as shown and described on the Condominium Plan covering each such phase recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, excepting therefrom any portion thereof which may be designated as an exclusive use area. Parcel 4: The exclusive right to use any yard exclusive use, area shown on the Condominium Plan as being appurtenant to the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above subject to: (A) The exclusive right association, to irrigate, maintain and replace the landscaping and any drainage facilities within the front yard maintenance area shown on the Condominium Plan, as such maintenance is more particularly described in the Declaration; (B) The exclusive right of the association to maintain and replace any fence or wall described in the Declaration or Declaration of Annexation to be maintained by the Association, as such maintenance is more particularly described in the Declaration; (C) A temporary construction access easement, if any, described on the Condominium Plan for the benefit of grantor, such easements, if any, is an easement for purposes of grading and construction of the adjoining residence and grantor shall have the right to place the applicable side yard, fence (or a temporary fence) on the easement boundary line rather than the yard exclusive use area boundary line. The temporary construction access easement, if any, shall automatically terminate on the date the construction of the adjoining residence has been completed, within sixty (60) days after termination of the temporary construction access easement reserved hereby, if any, the holder of the easement shall at its expense relocate the side yard fence to the yard exclusive use area boundary should the fence have been located at the easement boundary; (D) The side yard access area easement, if any, shown and described on the Condominium Plan. The side yard access area easement, if any, is for access to maintain, repair and rebuild the residential structure located within the Residential Unit benefitted by the easement, as such easement and maintenance is more particularly described in the Declaration; and (E) All easements for access, development, encroachment, drainage, maintenance and other purposes set forth in the Declaration. Parcel 5: The side yard access area easement, if any, described on the Condominium Plan as being appurtenant to the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above. Such easement, if any, is for access to maintain, repair and rebuild the residential structure located within the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above. This easement includes the incidental rights of access over the yard on which the side yard access area is located; if necessary, to access the side yard access to maintain, repair and rebuild the residential structure located within the Residential Unit described in Parcel 2 above. APN: 214-600-04-25 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6886 TRADEWINDS DR CARLSBAD, CA 92011-3223 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $775,353.95 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 052768-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 893279 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20145

NOTICE OF AUCTION AND PETITION TO ENTER INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL REAL PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF VELMA WHITE-ARRINGTON CASE #37-2016-0022795-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, Beneficiaries, creditors, the general public lenders, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Velma White, Velma Arrington. Petition for Subject Real Property will auction the Subject Real Property and request court authority to enter into an Agreement to sell a Fee Simple Absolute interest in the real property described below pursuant to the terms and conditions below to the highest and best net bidder. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority to sell the Subject Real Property to the highest bidder. The property is commonly known as 1601 Laurel Street, Oceanside, Ca 92058 APN: 148-051-11-000 and more particularly described as follows: Lot 10 of Ocean Villa Subdivision, according to Map thereof, No. 4799, filed in the Office of the Recorder on June 21, 1961, will be auctioned on May 30, 2017 (“Subject Real Property”). The sale is subject to current taxes, existing liens, covenants of record, and any encumbrance of record, to be satisfied out of the purchase price. The property will be sold on an “as is” basis except for title, without condition, representation, warranty or covenant of any kind, express or implied. No termite clearance is given. No personal property is included. The property will be sold on the following terms: Cash, the terms of such credit to be acceptable to the undersigned and to the court, ten percent (10%) of the amount of the bid to accompany the offer by cashiers or certified check, and the balance to be paid by cashier’s check or wire transfer, on close of escrow after court confirmation. Close of escrow within 15 days, or other time period agreeable to Administrator, or delivery of Order confirming sale to buyer. A court order has given an exclusive listing to Phil Johnson of Distinctive Properties; Exparte order of April 27, 2017 to sell the Subject Real Property. Seller to pay commission from proceeds of sale to the listing broker and purchaser’s broker in the sum of five percent (5%) divided equally between them but subject to court confirmation or adjustment. Buyer will pay the escrow and title fees. All bids or offers are invited for this property and must be in writing and can be mailed to the office of Kelsall & Associates PC, 2921 Roosevelt Street Carlsbad, California 92008. Taxes, if any, to be prorated as of the date of close of escrow. Examination of title, recording of conveyance, transfer taxes, and any title insurance policy shall be at the expense of the purchaser. The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) one months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statues and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with a California attorney. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. For further information and bid forms, contact Samuel Kelsall V, Esq., Attorney for Administrator at 760.434.2100. 5/12/17, 5/19/17, 5/26/17 CN 20224

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00016331-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Bich Phuong Le Gross filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bich Phuong Le Gross change to proposed name: Phuong Le Gross. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 05, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20209

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00015263-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sandra Gail Marlowe filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sandra Gail Marlowe change to proposed name: Samantha Gail Marlowe. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 13, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 21 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 27, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20187

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SIEGLINDE PAULINE COLER aka SIEGLINDE PAULINE HALLING Case# 37-2017-00015275-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sieglinde Pauline Coler, aka Sieglinde Pauline Halling, aka Sieglinde Pauline Snodgrass. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Arlene M. Langston, CPA (#81744), CIA, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Arlene M. Langston, CPA (#81744), CIA, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jun 08, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Graham Willis, Esq. 800 Grand Ave. #A10 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.213.4878 05/05/17, 05/12/17, 05/19/17 CN 20186

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00014376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jody Marie Hausman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jody Marie Hausman change to proposed name: Jody Marie Hausman Vakili. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 06, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 20, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20155

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT JAMES UNRUH Case# 37-2017-00014384-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert James Unruh. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeanette E. Unruh, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeanette E. Unruh, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Darin P. Wright 125 N. Acacia Ave., #110 Solana Beach, CA 92075 Telephone: 858.678.8888 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20154

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD DANIEL MYERS Case # 37-2017-00001389-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard Daniel Myers aka Richard D. Myers. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Diane Diot aka Diane Marie Diot in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Diane Diot be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana 950 Boardwalk #304 San Marcos CA 92078 Telephone: 760.634.2403 04/28/17, 05/05/17, 05/12/17 CN 20153

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE CALIFORNIA HOME FINANCE AUTHORITY CLEAN ENERGY PROGRAM AND PACE PROGRAM: Golden State Finance Authority (“GSFA”), formerly known as California Home Finance Authority (“CHF”) is seeking to amend the validation Judgment obtained in Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2015-00174212, which authorized the finance or refinance for acquisition, installation and improvement of energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy improvements affixed to or on real property and in buildings, whether the real property or buildings are privately or publicly owned and whether the real property or buildings are used for residential, commercial, industrial, or other purposes (the “Clean Energy Program”) and authorized the CHF Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) Program to include the financing of the seismic strengthening infrastructure for all types of property located in GSFA jurisdictional areas.. GSFA is now seeking to amend the validation Judgment, to include (1) Resolution No. 2016-05, (2) to amend the Program Report for the PACE program to authorize the financing of seismic strengthening improvements that are permanently fixed to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural or other real property in California pursuant to AB 811, and (3) to authorize the levy of a special tax to finance or refinance Authorized Improvements which shall include seismic improvements pursuant to AB 2618. Any person who wishes to challenge the amendment to the validation Judgment must provide written notice to Danielle Sakai at Best Best & Krieger LLP, 3390 University Ave., 5th Floor, Riverside, CA 92501, phone number (951) 686-1450, by May 22, 2017, or appear at the hearing on May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Department 54 of the Sacramento County Superior Court located at 720 9th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814. 4/28, 5/5, 5/12/17 CNS-3001441# CN 20148

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RITA L. BELL Case # 37-2017-00011719-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rita L. Bell. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Melaini Peet in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Melaini Peet be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 09, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steven K. Brumer, LL.M 2755 Jefferson St. #200 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 858.720.8250 04/21/17, 04/28/17, 05/05/17 CN 20144

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00012957-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Kruger Zuniga filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janine Kruger Zuniga change to proposed name: Janine Ann Zuniga. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 30, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 12, 2017 Robert P Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011888 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manifestation Journal. Located at: 6868 Spyglass Ln., Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: 13238 Benchley Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Princess Chanelle Nager, 6868 Spyglass Ln., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Princess Chanelle Nager, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012144 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dwell Electric. Located at: 343 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Servicenter Inc., 343 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/02/12 S/Paul J Buscema, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010449 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KeyAnalytics. Located at: 412 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa CA Sonoma 95404. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C. Financial Investment Inc., 412 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa CA 95404. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/R. Mark Epstein, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012201 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar SEO. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #110E, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Don Clark, 2240 Encinitas Blvd #D129, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Don Clark, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011964 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Bikram Yoga by the Sea. Located at: 433 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1115 Evergreen Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yoga Empyrean LLC, 433 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Marie Maya-Peinl, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011981 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garment Works; B. Garment.Works. Located at: 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Justin Bennewith, 8517 Production Ave., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/J Bennewith, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011844 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinity BioAdvisors. Located at: 12684 Carmel Country Rd. #6, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Yi Hu, 12684 Carmel Country Rd. #6, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/28/17 S/Yi Hu, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012076 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Center for Restorative Medicine. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real #306, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-328, San Diego CA 92108. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Kalman, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-328, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 05/24/12 S/Jonathan Kalman, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012110 Filed: May 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspired Garden Designs. Located at: 2132 Sereno Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cheryl Pryatel, 2132 Sereno Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cheryl Pryatel, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012242 Filed: May 04, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levels of Madness; B. Levels of Madness Records. Located at: 610 Oakleaf Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jared Campos, 610 Oakleaf Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jared Campos, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012430 Filed: May 08, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illusions Hair Studio. Located at: 718 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 235680, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimberly Tanner Pierce, 2807 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/01/17 S/Kimberly Tanner Pierce, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011823 Filed: May 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascend Realty; B. Ascend Realty Team. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2650 Turnberry Gln, Escondido CA 92026. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011070 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Center for Healing; B. Leucadia Center for Healing; C. Center for Healing. Located at: 555 N Vulcan Ave. #1, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Taff, 1315 Pepper Dr. #56, El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Victoria Behrends, 434 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Taff, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-012006 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1Plan LLC dba OnePlan. Located at: 3016 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 1Plan LLC, 3016 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Michael Larscheid, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26, 06/02/17 CN 20210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009506 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Island Style USA. Located at: 3755 Vista Campana #13, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Cody, 3755 Vista Campana #13, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Cody, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011781 Filed: May 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AZ Growth; B. Girls Uplifters Team. Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2G, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 10/25/06 S/Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011296 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attaboy Records. Located at: 238 May Ct., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patrick Dodd, 238 May Ct., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/23/12 S/Patrick Dodd, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011501 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County School of Driving. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd. N. #200, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Safe Drivers America “Inc.” 1697 Archer Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce D Storrs, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011052 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orange County Web Design. Located at: 1331 Hermana Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste. 108A #312, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beth Nikodem, 1331 Hermana Ct. Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 11/01/99 S/Beth Nikodem, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011147 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Richer for Wandering. Located at: 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wanda Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009; Richard Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Wanda Lindroos, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011538 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casita Nutrition. Located at: 610 N. Redondo Dr. #B2.C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Water In., 610 N. Redondo Dr. #B-2, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Maria Carlos, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011482 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excel Preferred Realty. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 2038 Sequoia Crest, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jim Fishinger Real Estate Inc., 2038 Sequoia Crest, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/22/17 S/Jim Fishinger, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011288 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Concrete. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Freidin Design & Construction, 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Kelly M Freidin, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010453 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K’s Cleaning Service. Located at: 1005 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Herold, 1005 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/11/17 S/Marc Herold, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011246 Filed: Apr 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamo Fitness Training. Located at: 1724 Willowspring Dr. N., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ginger Relyea, 1724 Willowspring Dr. N., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ginger Relyea, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011624 Filed: Apr 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Radiance OB-GYN. Located at: 3998 Vista Way #C Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jan Penvose-Yi, 1791 Andrea Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/07/15 S/Jan Penvose-Yi, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011626 Filed: Apr 28, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Health and Wellness. Located at: 224 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cardiff Health and Wellness, 224 Birmingham Dr #1C, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Keith E Roberts, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011589 Filed: Apr 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heart of the Brewer LLC. Located at: 1080 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heart of the Brewer LLC, 1080 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Schulz, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19, 05/26/17 CN 20188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010974 Filed: Apr 21, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VR Adventure Pro. Located at: 1873 N Vulcan Ave. #2, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Timothy Dunn, 1873 N Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Dunn, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011185 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Smiles Marketing. Located at: 503 N Tremont St. #J, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristin Forbes, 503 N Tremont St. #J, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/19/17 S/Kristin Forbes, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010256 Filed: Apr 14, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelsey’s Colors. Located at: 1807 Manor Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelsey Fieser, 1807 Manor Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kelsey Fieser, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010873 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Astrogems. Located at: 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/20/17 S/Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010766 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hearts for Love; B. Ayurvedic Astrological Jewelry. Located at: 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 156 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Nicholas Robert Hodgson, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011143 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jan McCormack; B. McCormack Real Estate; C. McCormack Realty; D. C Cash Realty; E. Silverfeather Realty. Located at: 1753 Sunset Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: PO Box 4009, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janice Elaine McCormack, 1753 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/11/07 S/Janice Elaine McCormack, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010852 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC. Located at: 3096 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery LLC, 3095 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christina Dahl-Luax, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010862 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naturopathic Marketing Systems. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Murray & Associates LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Michael J Murray, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010740 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RC Adventures. Located at: 3480 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 2709 Avenida de Anita #35, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Plummer, 2709 Avenida de Anita #35, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Charles Plummer, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-008970 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Reliance Recycling. Located at: 4902 Amador Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carolyn Ratelle, 4902 Amador Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 02/01/17 S/Carolyn Ratelle, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009704 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DK Wyatt Technologies. Located at: 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Wyatt, 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Katrina Wyatt, 4460 White Pine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/David Wyatt, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010809 Filed: Apr 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jampac Enterprises. Located at: 628 Torrance St. #H, San Diego CA San Diego 92103. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arthur Maynard, 628 Torrance St. #C, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 06/01/14 S/Arthur E Maynard, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010797 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BackOfficeDesigns.com. Located at: 2822 Chatsworth Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arrivesafe LLC, 2822 Chatsworth Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/William C Kellaway, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010770 Filed: Apr 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Playbook Solutions. Located at: 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA El Dorado 95762. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Al Sebastian Marshall, 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA 95762; 2. Julie Fairchild, 1042 Gamay Dr., El Dorado Hills CA 95762. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 04/19/17 S/Al Sebastian Marshall, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20161

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010360 Filed: Apr 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Math Academy; B. San Diego Mathematics Academy. Located at: 12985 Seabreeze Farms Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. HT Engineering Company, 12985 Seabreeze Farms Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bing Tong, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010412 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stile Boutique. Located at: 119 Aberdeen Dr. #3, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Accurate Tile & Design Inc., 905 Woodlake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Bambi J Cline, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-011107 Filed: Apr 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonglade Brews, LLC; B. Moonglade Ginger Beer, LLC. Located at: 707 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moonglade Brews, LLC, 707 San Luis Rey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason Schwartze, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009222 Filed: Apr 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True-Blue Editing. Located at: 557 Sonoma St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Schmidt, 557 Sonoma St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christine Schmidt, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12, 05/19/17 CN 20157

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010567 Filed: Apr 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pukahi Business Services. Located at: 5121 Teal Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Megan Pukahi, 5121 Teal Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Megan Pukahi, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-007979 Filed: Mar 22, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Campervan; B. Cacampervan. Located at: 364 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cacampervan LLC, 364 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 02/08/17 S/Korey Morrow, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009319 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. QSI Inc. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B-529, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. QSI Inc., 2223 El Camino del Norte, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 10/01/98 S/Greg Williams, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009914 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accelerated Appraisal Group Inc. Located at: 2110 S Coast Hwy #O. Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 N Seagaze Dr. #954, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Accelerated Appraisal Group Inc., 2110 S Coast Hwy #O. Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Loran Sharp, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009470 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JTL Media; B. Get Fit Nutrition. Located at: 3015 Skyline Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Lowery, 3015 Skyline Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/John Lowery, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010101 Filed: Apr 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pest Tech. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stephen Roy, 6530 Ambrosia Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Stephen Roy, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009969 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidewater Media. Located at: 6359 Alexandri Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katie Bringuier, 6359 Alexandri Circle, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Katie Bringuier, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009837 Filed: Apr 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edenpark SM. Located at: 160 Industrial St. #200, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dexter Development Group LLC, 160 Industrial St. #200, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason Simmons, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009670 Filed: Apr 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jax Pizza Shack. Located at: 3355 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jackson Colvey, 3355 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jackson Colvey, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009496 Filed: Apr 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Tutoring Service. Located at: 6697 Calle Pequena, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #332, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua S Fuller, 6697 Calle Pequena, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 03/27/17 S/Joshua Fuller, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010463 Filed: Apr 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ms. Sparky Electric. Located at: 1228 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary M Stapleton, 1228 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/10 S/Mary M Stapleton, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009961 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Momentum Studio Architecture & Interiors. Located at: 426 Andrew Ave, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samuel Chereskin Jr., 426 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Samuel Chereskin Jr., 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009028 Filed: Apr 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heywood Park Collective. Located at: 6757 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia Lanier Fidler, 6757 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 04/01/17 S/Patricia Lanier Fidler, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010363 Filed: Apr 15, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tag. You’re It. Located at: 1264 Reed Ave #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Armenta, 1264 Reed Ave #7, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Armenta, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-010090 Filed: Apr 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loan Support Services. Located at: 3126 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kerry K Hinton, 3126 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. John A Hinton, 3126 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 05/11/12 S/Kerry K Hinton, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009318 Filed: Apr 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snack Edit. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanne Saunders, 6924 Whitecap Dr. Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joanne Saunders, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009762 Filed: Apr 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County School of Driving. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Safe Drivers America “Inc.”, 1697 Archer Rd, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Bruce D Storrs, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-009935 Filed: Apr 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HistStrangeStudios. Located at: #302 6755 Mira Mesa Blvd #123, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Historically Strange Studios LLC, #302 6755 Mira Mesa Blvd #123, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Phillip Ballo, 04/21, 04/28, 05/05, 05/12/17 CN 20126